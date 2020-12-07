Judgements XIII: Maybe the Jets are more than just bad; maybe they're cursed

Just lose, baby.

The New York Jets do. Again. Again. And again. Twelve times they’ve suited up, and 12 times they’ve lost.

But never like this.

Their 31-28 last-second collapse to Las Vegas Sunday defies logic, reason and expectations – which means it’s pitch perfect for their lost season. They lost when they should’ve won, and, OK, what else is new?

Well, this.

All they had to do was hold off Vegas for 13 seconds, and the Jets win their first game of the year. But they couldn’t because they’re the New York Jets. So they do the unimaginable and make one of the riskiest, most bizarre and, yes, stupid calls of the year – rushing all but three defenders in an all-out blitz to leave their secondary in single coverage.

And they suffer the consequences.

Odd? According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets are the only team this season to send eight or more pass rushers on a play in the last 30 seconds of a game. So a win becomes a loss, and we’re left to ask: Why? Why take the unnecessary risk and blow a game you deserve to win?

The cynical answer is: Tanking for Trevor. The more the Jets lose, the more they inch closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft … OK, the more they inch closer to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Except this coaching staff won’t be around in 2021, so why tank for someone you won’t see?

Makes no sense. Yet …

“It seems like they were trying to lose to get that No. 1 pick,” said NBC’s Rodney Harrison.

OK, then there’s this: Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. He loves to all-out blitz when games are on the line, and he’s had mixed results with it. Yet that’s who he is. But why rush eight when the Raiders had no timeouts, are 46 yards from the end zone and only seconds remain? Protect the sidelines, protect the end zone and you win the game.

It makes no sense. Yet …

“I couldn’t believe they all-out blitzed us,” said Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. “But I’m thankful.”

He should be. He found receiver Henry Ruggs behind undrafted rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson and dropped the game-winner in his arms with five seconds left. So mind-blowing, yet so J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets!

So maybe it’s just this: The Jets are cursed. When they can win, they don’t. And when they shouldn’t lose, they do. A dysfunctional organization is a mess, from an overmatched coach to an over aggressive coordinator to an overwhelmed quarterback and an underwhelming roster. Put them together, and you have a 0-12 dumpster fire on track for a winless season.

“We gotta execute,” said Jets’ safety Marcus Maye, openly critical of Williams, “but you gotta help us at the same time with a better call.”

And there it is. The Jets didn’t execute. Williams blew the call. And they lost. Simple as that. Bad teams find ways to lose, and nobody does it better than the New York Jets.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Cleveland is playoff ready. Prior to Sunday, the rap on the Browns was that they couldn’t beat quality opponents … and the envelope, please. They were 1-3 vs. teams at or above .500. Well, this just in: Tennessee is a quality opponent, and Cleveland obliterated the Titans with a franchise-record 38-point first-half. That makes the Browns 9-3, Kevin Stefanski a legit Coach-of-the-Year candidate and Cleveland on target for its first playoff appearance since 2002. The key: Minimizing mistakes. With the return of Nick Chubb, the Browns took the ball out of Baker Mayfield’s hands and entrusted it to Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Result? Mayfield’s turnovers went down (he hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 7), Chubb and Hunt piled up so many yards rushing that they’re on target for 1,000 each and the Browns won five of their last six, including the past four. Better yet, Mayfield resurfaced Sunday with one of the best games of his career, throwing four touchdown passes in the first half. So now we know they can run. They can pass. They can shut down Derrick Henry. And they can close out quality opponents. With the Jets and Giants left on the schedule, the Browns should finish no worse than 11-5. But what I want to see is how they fare vs. Baltimore and Pittsburgh. They lost to both this season by a combined score of 76-13.

2. In the NFC, it’s New Orleans and Green Bay. Then everyone else. The Saints are the most complete team in the conference. You know about the offense. But they entered Sunday as the league’s top-rated defense and allowed their first TD after 42 consecutive series. They’re 8-0 without Drew Brees. And they can win anywhere, going 18-3 in their last 21 road games, including 5-1 this season. And the Packers? They have Aaron Rodgers. End of conversation. There is no one else in the conference I trust.

3. Matt Nagy is running out of time … and excuses. So he just lost his sixth straight, the first time that’s happened to Chicago in over two decades. Worse, it was to Detroit, one of four losing opponents left for the Bears and a team that habitually blows fourth-quarter leads. Only not this time. Because these are the Bears, and they keep finding ways to lose – squandering a 10-point lead with just over five minutes left, capped by a Mitch Trubisky turnover and questionable play-calling down the stretch. This part of the schedule should’ve afforded Nagy and the Bears a break, but they’re a wreck. No, they’re not out of the playoff picture, but a show of hands, please, by anyone who thinks they get off life support. I thought so.

4. Nothing beats interim coach debuts. Raheem Morris won his in Atlanta. Romeo Crennel won his in Houston. And now it’s Darrell Bevell’s turn in Detroit. Interim coaches are 9-7 overall, and you wonder why the Jets don’t fire Adam Gase? Maybe they don’t want the interim coach to do what these guys have and blow the Trevor Lawrence pick.

5. The Giants are the … ahem … team to beat in the NFC East. I don’t care that they’re 5-7. They just took it to Seattle in Seattle – with a backup quarterback, for crying out loud -- for their fourth straight victory and fifth win in their last seven games. Until last week, the Giants hadn’t beaten a non-division opponent. Now they’ve beaten two. Granted, the remaining schedule is daunting, but the Giants are playing hard, have a legit defense (allowing 46 points the past three weeks) and they’re doing what nobody in the division is – stringing together victories.

THIRD AND 20

1. Other than the Jets, Sunday’s biggest loser was Baltimore … and, yes, I know the Ravens didn’t play. But all four teams ahead of them in the AFC wild-card race did, and all of them (Cleveland, Miami, Indianapolis and Vegas) won.

2. The Kyler Murray magic is gone. In his last three games – or since he suffered that shoulder injury vs. Seattle – he hasn’t thrown for 300 yards and was under 200 twice, has three turnovers, 61 yards running and no rushing TDs. Murray failed to run for a touchdown only four times this season, and the Cards are 0-4 in those games.

3. There’s no place like home for Minnesota rookie Justin Jefferson. All seven of his touchdowns this year are at the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

4. If Indianapolis wins the AFC South, team owner Jim Irsay should send flowers to the Houston Texans. The Colts wouldn’t return to first in the division without Houston fumbling away a potential game-winning touchdown. So what’s new? The Texans commit turnovers and don’t create them. Their eight this season are last in the league.

5. Hard to believe, but Seattle’s Russell Wilson may fail to gain an MVP vote again. With four weeks left, it’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.

6. Too bad Deshaun Watson has no help around him in Houston. He’d be a MVP candidate if he did.

7. The Saints’ Taysom Hill is more – much more -- than a gadget player. People said New Orleans couldn’t win with him as its starting quarterback. They were wrong. He’s 3-0. They said he couldn’t beat opponents with his arm. They were wrong. He just threw two touchdown passes and was 10-of-12 passing on third downs. Maybe it’s time to realize why the Saints signed him to a two-year, $21-million extension that included $16 million guaranteed. Because they know what they’re doing, and their critics don’t.

8. Report: Philadelphia’s draft of Jalen Hurts damaged the confidence of Carson Wentz. Wait. What? That’s the explanation for Wentz’s poor play? I know a quarterback in Green Bay who doesn’t understand … and not because he has the Rodgers Rate. Because he doesn’t.

9. Too bad Sean McVay can’t play Arizona more than twice a year. He’s 7-0 vs. the Cards and put up 30 or more points in his last three games in Arizona.

10. If you watch the Atlanta Falcons you know: They must draft a quarterback. Matt Ryan holds the ball too long, takes too many sacks and turns potential touchdowns into field goals.

11. Coming soon to Pay-Per-View: Mike Thomas vs. the entire Dolphins’ team.

12. The 49ers should thank Santa Clara County for their temporary eviction. They’re 1-4 at home this year; 4-2 on the road.

13. Don’t blame Justin Herbert for Sunday’s belly flop. Blame history. Rookie quarterbacks are 5-21 vs. Bill Belichick.

14. Say goodnight to the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn, He’s 4-15 his last 19 starts and just got drilled by 45 points. Plus, he hasn’t corrected special-teams gaffes that haunted the team when it was in San Diego. I swear, I thought the 2010 Chargers set the standard for special-teams stench. These Chargers might be worse.

15. So the Browns surrendered 28 second-half points. I don’t care. They won. More importantly, they did what few others can: Neutralized Derrick Henry.

16. It took three months, but the Colts’ Philip Rivers finally seems to have a connection with T.Y. Hilton. Over the past two weeks, Hilton has 12 catches for 191 yards and three TDs – his first three touchdowns of the season. He averaged 41 yards a game his first eight starts. He averages 95.1 his past two.

17. Poor Russell Wilson. He’s getting beaten up, and the Seahawks are flailing. Wilson’s been sacked 21 times the past five games, including five times Sunday, and is on schedule to be dumped a career-high 53 times. Worse, the Seahawks are 2-3 in that time and haven’t scored 30 points in any of their past four games. They missed 30 only once in their first eight starts.

18. Doug Pederson won’t name his starting quarterback for next week’s game vs. New Orleans, but c’mon already. Enough is enough. Carson Wentz shouldn’t take another snap this season. The Eagles got something out of Jalen Hurts Sunday, and Pederson has nothing to lose by playing him the rest of the way. So do it.

19. So the Patriots are hot, winning four of their last five and reaching .500. Their test comes Thursday vs. the Rams in L.A.

20. In an era where the NFL handcuffed defenses, the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey is the closest we have to a shutdown corner. He held DK Metcalf to two catches for 28 yards earlier this year and was instrumental in holding DeAndre Hopkins to 52 yards Sunday. Hopkins hasn’t exceeded 55 in four of the Cards’ last five games.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Baker Mayfield’s four TD passes in the first half Sunday marked the second time this season he put up four in one half. He did it vs. Cincinnati in October. No other quarterback has four TD passes in either half this year.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Rams’ Sean McVay is 33-0 when leading at the half.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

This one comes via Reuben Frank of NBCSports Philadelphia. In his last four games, Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz had no completions of 20 or more yards to a wide receiver. In his first full quarter-and-a-half of play, Jalen Hurts had completions of 34 and 32 yards.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“I expect to be the coach of the Chargers tomorrow.” -- L.A. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

“Our guys work way too hard to go through this s**t. These players deserve better than going through that.” – N.Y. Jets coach Adam Gase on his latest loss.

“Whenever I’m about to do something, I think to myself: Would an idiot do that? And if they would, then I don’t do that.” – Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield.

“I don’t know.” – Chicago coach Matt Nagy on why his team can’t win.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

(tie) Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield. On Sunday’s pre-game show, CBS analyst Bill Cowher said the Browns are “only going to go as far as Baker Mayfield will take them.” Well, look what just happened. He took them to a monster victory over Tennessee … in Nashville … by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half, winning his fourth straight and producing a season-best 147.0 rating. Mayfield hasn’t thrown an interception in his last five games and lost only one fumble. That, plus Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, will put the Browns in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

(tie) Las Vegas TE Darren Waller. He had a career day, catching 13 passes for 200 yards and two scores – which is no big deal if your name is Tyreek Hill. But Waller is a tight end, and he was open all afternoon in the Raiders’ come-from-behind defeat of the Jets. “He’s special,” said winning coach Jon Gruden. “I think he solidified himself today as clearly one of the top Pro Bowl tight ends in this league.”