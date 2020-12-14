Judgements XIV: Suddenly, the NFC can't ignore what's happening in the East

We mock it. We loathe it. And we don’t respect it. But say this about the NFC East: We can’t ignore it.

Not after what just happened.

And what just happened is that Washington jumped into first place with its fourth straight win, a 23-15 defeat of defending NFC champion San Francisco … without its star running back (Antonio Gibson) … without its starting quarterback (Alex Smith, forced out of the game with a leg injury) … and within six days of upsetting previously unbeaten Pittsburgh.

OK, so what? Three of those four opponents had losing records, right? Correct. But three of those victories were on the road. And all of those wins were gained with the one element that makes a difference this time of year.

Defense.

Washington has it. In its last four wins it hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in any game. Now look a little closer, and you discover this: Over the second half of this season nobody allows fewer second-half points (just over six).

But Washington plays in the NFC East where everything and anything is possible. All four teams are within two games of each other, Smith may be sidelined, the Redskins must play Seattle and Philadelphia before the season ends, and the Eagles just made a statement … not within the division but within the conference.

In short, they did what nobody the past two years has, and that’s beat New Orleans without Drew Brees. The Saints were 8-0 without him. They also ended the Saints’ nine-game winning streak, the NFL's longest current streak until the Eagles came along. Now the clincher: They did it with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start.

Jalen Hurts, come on down.

The second-round draft pick, starting in place of the benched Carson Wentz, breathed life into a moribund offense with the Eagles running over, around and through the Saints’ defense for 246 yards, their most in six seasons. Prior to Sunday, New Orleans hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 consecutive games. Then it did. In fact, it allowed two.

Hurts (106) and running back Miles Sanders (115).

So in the space of six days we had NFC East teams ending the NFL’s longest current winning streaks – one an 11-game run and the other nine. And now we’re left with the question: Whom do we trust in the NFC? The logical answer would be Green Bay because – with the Saints’ loss – the Packers are the conference’s top seed and because they have MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.

Except I don’t trust the Packers’ defense, and I’m guessing you don’t, either.

Then there’s New Orleans. The Saints host Kansas City next weekend, and I don’t know if Drew Brees returns. What I do know is that if Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ Band on the Run can beat these guys, what happens when Patrick Mahomes rolls into town?

Then there’s Seattle and the Rams. I don’t trust the Seahawks’ defense, and I don’t trust the Rams’ quarterback. Which takes us to Tampa Bay, and beware: There’s no opponent with a winning record left on the schedule, and the Bucs have Tom Brady. I do trust him. But I don’t trust their defense, either.

Bottom line: The NFC East is a microcosm of the NFC in general. Anyone can win … or lose.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Tua is here to stay. So he threw his first interception in six starts. And so he lost. I don’t care. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa showed remarkable poise in trying to rally Miami from a 30-10 fourth-quarter deficit, putting up 17 points in the final period and pushing the Kansas City Chiefs to the mat. The Dolphins spent decades looking for a quarterback they could trust, someone who would take care of the position as Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino did … and maybe, just maybe, they found him. Granted, it’s early, and Tua has only six starts. But he’s accurate, he’s mobile, he minimizes mistakes and he can win (4-2).

2. Minnesota is on life support. With Sunday’s loss the Vikings are 6-7 and on the critical list for the playoffs. I know, they still have Chicago and Detroit on the schedule, and that’s good. But this isn’t: They also have the Saints … in New Orleans … on Christmas Day. Bah-humbug.

3. There’s no home-field advantage. Road teams were 9-5 Sunday. They’re 103-102 overall this season, and blame it on the pandemic. Without fans there is no 12th Man in Seattle and no Lambeau Leaps in Green Bay.

4. It’s déjà vu all over again for the Raiders. Remember what happened the last time they started 6-4? Yep, that was last season, and they seemed ready to make a playoff run at that time, too. But then they went to New York, got totaled by the Jets and went into a tailspin, losing all but one of their remaining games. Fast forward to this season, and they’re 1-3 over their last four games, with the lone victory a gift from former Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. If the Raiders seem lost, there’s a reason. They have no home. They’re 2-4 there, losing three of their last four starts in Vegas.

5. Doug Pederson just bought himself time. With the move to Jalen Hurts, the embattled Eagles’ coach shook up an offense that looked listless and without direction. Result: With the upset of New Orleans, he gave Eagles’ fans hope that all may not be lost within the NFC East. After all, who’s the one division team left on Philadelphia’s schedule? Uh-huh, Washington. And The Football Team must play Seattle next week. Hurts may not be the quarterback of the future, but he’s the Eagles’ quarterback the rest of this season … and after what we just saw that makes Philadelphia intriguing again.

THIRD AND 20

1. Just a hunch, but Drew Brees plays next week. The Saints take on Kansas City in what could be a preview of Super Bowl LV, and they’ll want to make a statement. Beating the defending Super Bowl champion – a team that’s won 21 of its last 22 starts (including the playoffs) – is the quickest and best way to get there. Drew Brees gives them that chance.

2. The Chargers didn’t win that game. Matt Ryan lost it. Two interceptions in the last four minutes – both inside the Chargers’ 33? No wonder he slammed his helmet to the ground. Ryan blew a game the Falcons should’ve won.

3. The best player at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium isn’t anyone on the Giants or the Jets. It’s Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins. In four games there he’s eclipsed 100 yards each time, including a nine-catch, 136-yard effort Sunday. Hopkins hadn’t had more than 55 yards in catches the prior three games and four of the previous five.

4. So Arizona is back in the playoff picture. So what? The Cards still have to play the Rams, and what do we know about that rivalry? Uh-huh. It’s no rivalry at all. Sean McVay and Jared Goff are 7-0 against them the past four seasons.

5. Chase Young is a load. Washington made a smart draft pick, and it’s not often you get to say that. But watching him overwhelm the 49ers’ offensive line, with the relentless Young producing six tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and his first NFL touchdown on a 46-yard fumble return was all the evidence you need.

6. Tampa Bay hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 but could … no, should ... this season. The Patriots haven’t missed the playoffs since 2008 but could … no, will … this season. The difference? Tom Brady. The Bucs have him; the Pats don’t. Simple as that.

7. Philip Rivers finally discovered what he and the Colts were missing in T.Y. Hilton. Once the Colts’ most feared receiver, Hilton did next to nothing until two weeks ago when he scored for the first time this year. Then he had a touchdown and 100 yards in catches last weekend. And now? Well, he put up two more scores Sunday. Couple him with Rivers, then add a revitalized ground game and a legit defense and you have a Super Bowl contender.

8. I like what the Giants’ Joe Judge is doing, too, and not because of his last name. But you have to wonder what he saw in quarterback Daniel Jones to start him Sunday. Coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week, Jones was so ineffective he didn’t run once, was sacked six times and fumbled three balls – losing one. In short, he looked like a quarterback playing on one leg.

9. I keep saying it, and I’m sorry. But Tennessee’s Derrick Henry should be in the MVP race. I know, it’s supposed to be a Mahomes/Rodgers mano-a-mano. But Henry just dropped his second 200 yard game on an opponent, has a league-leading 1,532 yards and produced his ninth consecutive road game with 100 or more yards rushing. Tell me where Tennessee would be without King Henry. Uh, right. That’s the definition of a Most VALUABLE player.

10. Drew Lock throws four touchdown passes, Denver wins and hallelujah. It’s about time. But the best thing about Lock’s performance were big plays – he had five completions of 25 or more yards – and interceptions. He didn’t have one for the first time since Week 2.

11. That was the Chiefs’ fifth straight one-score win, and maybe that doesn’t bother you but it does a lot of people in Las Vegas. In their last five games Kansas City is 5-0 vs. opponents and 0-5 vs. the spread.

12. So maybe Miami is the team you should bet. The Dolphins are a league-best 10-3 vs. the spread, thanks to that last-minute field goal.

13. Something you may not know about Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky: The Bears scored 24 or more points in five of his six starts this year. They never hit 24 in any of Nick Foles’ seven starts. Just sayin.’

14. Say goodnight to Minnesota placekicker Dan Bailey. In his last two games he missed four field goals and three extra points.

15. Sack leaders Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt may be your top Defensive Player-of-the-Year candidates, but what about a couple of defensive backs? I’m talking about Miami cornerback Xavien Howard, who leads the league with nine interceptions (including one in each of the past five weeks), and Seattle’s Jamal Adams. He just set a single-season league record for defensive backs with another sack, putting him at 8-1/2 for the year … and he missed four games.

16. If I’m a Washington fan, I’m worried about that Alex Smith calf injury. That means you have to have faith in a quarterback (Dwayne Haskins) who lost of the faith of his head coach. Haskins was benched earlier this season and rumored to be headed to the discard pile. Now he may have to start next week vs. Seattle.

17. Maybe Green Bay’s Davante Adams is right. Maybe it is “fair to say” he’s the best receiver in the game today. All I know is that he just set a Packers’ record with a TD catch in his eighth straight start, breaking a tie with previous record holder Don Hutson – the best receiver of his era and one of the best ever.

18. Someone remind Rex Ryan that Philip Rivers won again. That makes him 19-10 vs. the Raiders and a quarterback who, contrary to what Ryan and the ESPN pre-game crew told us back in October, is not a part of the problem. But a part of the solution.

19. Finally, someone got a clue in Tampa Bay. The more the Bucs run, the more Tom Brady is effective, and look at their last three losses for proof: The Bucs ran the ball 36 times in those games, while Brady had 132 dropbacks, with 127 attempts and five sacks. That’s not how you sell play/action, the strength of Brady’s game. Now look what happened Sunday: Brady threw three times fewer (23) than the Bucs ran (26). Result: A defeat of a surging Vikings’ team. Connect the dots, people. Oh, yeah, it also made Brady 15-4 for his career following byes.

20. I thought the Colts couldn’t run the ball. Tell that to Vegas. Indy just gashed the Raiders for 212 yards, two Jonathan Taylor TDs and an average of 6.8 yards per carry. If there’s an issue in Las Vegas, it’s defense. The Raiders don’t have one. Their 148 points allowed in the fourth period are the most allowed by anyone … in any quarter … in the NFL.

IT’S BEGINNING TO A LOT LOOK LIKE CHRISTMAS

Nope, Andy Dalton is not out of the playoff picture. Not yet. Look at the standings: Dallas may be 4-9, but they’re two games out of first in the NFC East. And they play the Giants in the season finale.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Jalen Hurts became just the second quarterback in NFL history to defeat an opponent on a winning streak of nine games or more in his first NFL start. The first was Philadelphia’s Ron Jaworski.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Patrick Mahomes has 2,309 yards passing in his last six games, the most in any six-game span in NFL history. The previous high was 2,276 by Drew Brees in 2012-13.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

The Raiders are 0-18 when they lose the turnover battle under Jon Gruden. They committed three turnovers Sunday vs. Indianapolis. The Colts committed none.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“I have no regrets playing him. We made a calculation based on what we thought he could do as a player.” – N.Y. Giants coach Joe Judge on starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

“We just showed our identity. We can do any damn thing we want to do.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENTS

(tie) Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky. Chicago coach Matt Nagy spent much of last week trying to explain the unexplainable –namely, why the Bears traded up to draft Trubisky in 2017 when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still on the board. Well, this just in: Trubisky outplayed Watson Sunday, throwing three TD passes in a 36-7 rout of the Texans. OK, so Watson was without his top receivers, and his offensive line leaks like the S.S. Minnow – with Watson sacked six times. But say this about Trubisky: For one afternoon he looked like the quarterback the Bears envisioned when they made him the second pick of the 2017 draft.

(tie) Arizona LB Haason Reddick. The Cardinals had eight sacks. Reddick had five of them. If that sounds like a lot it’s because it is. In fact, it’s a franchise record. Reddick now has 10 for the season, and that’s not all. He also had three forced fumbles. “The look he had in his eyes all week,” said former Giant Markus Golden, now Reddick’s teammate, “I knew it was going to be a big one. I ain’t know it was going to be that big.”