Judgements XIV: With Defeat of Bills, Tampa Brady Makes Push for NFC Supremacy

It was this time last season that Tampa Bay made its stretch drive for the playoffs, running off eight consecutive victories to win Super Bowl LV. One year later, nothing seems to have changed.

Except it might.

With Sunday’s 33-27 overtime defeat of Buffalo, the Bucs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak … and, yes, that's good. But look what’s ahead. That's even better: Four games vs. sub-.500 opponents – New Orleans (6-7), Carolina (5-8), the New York Jets (3-10) and Carolina again.

So what? So it’s not a leap of faith to envision Tampa Bay finishing 14-3, which could be (should be?) good enough to gain the all-important NFC home-field advantage in this year’s playoffs. That didn’t happen last season when the Bucs were a wildcard. Of course, it didn't matter, either. They went on the road for three playoff victories before returning home for the Super Bowl.

And we know what happened there.

What’s happening this year is that Tampa Bay is impregnable at home, winning all six starts there and scoring 30 or more points in every one of them. Surprising? Not really. Dating back to last season, they won their last nine games at Raymond James Stadium, producing 30 or more points in each, 44 or more in four and averaging 38.6 for all nine.

Now you know why staying home is critical to a second consecutive Brady Bunch Super Bowl.

There are, of course, a couple of obstacles in their way – neither of which is on the schedule. First up is Arizona with an NFL-best record of 10-2. But the Cards have a much tougher schedule ahead of them, including the Rams Monday night, Indianapolis on Dec. 25 and Dallas on Jan. 2.

Then there’s Green Bay at 9-3. They have potential speed bumps left vs. Baltimore, Cleveland and Minnesota, plus a quarterback with a nagging toe injury.

Bottom line: The Bucs are where they want to be. The schedule’s in their favor, their quarterback is the MVP favorite, they’re getting injured starters back and history is on their side. I know, only one defending Super Bowl champion repeated in this century, and that was back in 2004.

But the quarterback was Tom Brady.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Las Vegas is Patrick Mahomes’ bobo. It doesn’t matter where he plays the Raiders, he owns them (sorry, Aaron Rodgers) … and you can look it up. In two games vs. Vegas this season, he completed 74 percent of his passes, throwing for seven TDs, no interceptions and 664 yards. He also won both by a combined 89-23 score. He has 20 TDs and 12 interceptions vs. everyone else.

2. Baltimore is in trouble. Bad enough that the Ravens lost four of their last seven. They just lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a sprained ankle, too. Worse, look what’s next: A four-week grind that includes, in order, Green Bay, Cincinnati, the Rams and Pittsburgh.

3. Next time you need a sure bet, get in touch with Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys’ coach stepped out on the ledge prior to Sunday’s game and guaranteed a victory. Not smart, said Washington’s Ron Rivera. Maybe. But you know what? McCarthy was right. Big win for Dallas. Bigger loss for Washington.

4. Buffalo has more than a Tom Brady problem. Yes, it was a valiant comeback by Buffalo. And, yes, Josh Allen was magnificent. But in the end, it didn’t matter. The Bills lost to Tom Brady, and stop if you’ve heard that before. They’re 3-33 against him. Buffalo deserved better, digging out of a 21-point halftime hole to push the Bucs to the mat. But they didn't cross the finish line. Now they're two games back of New England, have dropped three of their last four (including once to New England) and face the Patriots again in two weeks. Three of their four remaining opponents (Carolina, Atlanta and the Jets) have losing records, so I don’t worry about them reaching the playoffs. What I do worry about is what happens next, especially with no run game outside of Allen, no Tre’Davious White at cornerback and Allen leaving Tampa in a walking boot.

5. Nobody wants to win the AFC North. The Ravens lose. The Bengals lose. The Steelers lose. Result: Top to bottom, everyone is within a game-and-a-half of each other.

THIRD AND 15

1. Reminder: Hall-of-Fame voters have until Monday (Dec. 13) to submit their 15 finalists for the modern-era Class of 2022. Results will be announced the first week of January.

2. NBC analyst Chris Simms called the 49ers' George Kittle “one of the best tight ends in today’s game.” Correction: He IS the best. Rewind the video to San Francisco's last two drives, and you’ll know why. He was targeted 15 times Sunday, with 13 catches. There is nothing … nothing … this guy can’t do. “That’s a different dude,” said teammate Brandon Aiyuk. Bingo.

3. No overstating the importance of that 49ers’ victory, their fourth in five games and fifth in seven. It reminds me of a last-second 48-46 defeat of New Orleans – in New Orleans -- two years ago when Jimmy G. hit Kittle on a critical fourth-down play that led to a game-winning field goal. Now fast forward to Sunday’s overtime defeat of the Bengals – in Cincinnati – where Garoppolo was 6-for-6 in overtime for 78 yards, with half the completions (3) and half the yardage (38) to Kittle. Good for Jimmy G. He needed that. The 49ers needed it more.

4. Class move of the day: Denver’s offense opening the game with 10 players in memory of the late DeMaryius Thomas. Class move, Part II: Detroit coach Dan Campbell declining the delay-of-game penalty Denver took when it didn’t snap the ball. Who says the NFL has no conscience?

5. If Jacksonville’s assistants are “losers,” what does that make Urban Meyer? He hired them.

6. Guess Joe Brady wasn’t the problem in Carolina. Bill Parcells is right: You are what your record says you are. Matt Rhule’s record says he’s 10-19.

7. That’s six straight wins for the Chiefs, and it’s not because of Mahomes. It’s because of a defense that forced multiple turnovers in five consecutive games, including five Sunday.

8. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Oakland, Las Vegas, it doesn’t matter what the Raiders call home. They wilt down the stretch, and the envelope, please: Over the past five years, they’re 13-24 after the eighth game of the season.

9. That makes Mike Vrabel 4-0 after byes. Just sayin.’

10. The Lions are cursed. One week after winning their first game, they have 18 players on the COVID list or out with the flu. Good news: They’re in position for the first pick of the 2022 draft. Bad news: It’s a draft short on elite quarterbacks.

11. There’s no place like home for Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans. In six games there this season, he has nine TDs. He has one everywhere else.

12. Zeke Elliott says his knee is OK. Maybe. But it’s now it’s his ankle, and I don’t care what he says. He’s not OK. He hasn’t run for more than 45 yards in any of his last five games.

13. This is all you need to know about Alvin Kamara’s value to New Orleans: In the Saints’ first win since Week 8, Kamara touched the ball on 32 of the 68 Saints’ snaps.

14. Relax, Chargers’ fans. It was the Giants. It wasn’t the Chiefs. That happens Thursday.

15. Don’t tell me New York doesn’t have a quality football team. The New York Football Club won its first MLS championship this weekend, beating never-say-die Portland in a 2-1 shootout.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Prior to Sunday, it was 20 years since the Ravens last recovered an onside kick. That happened in 2001 vs. Green Bay.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Trevor Lawrence has no TD passes in six games this season, including five of his last six. He had just two in 40 games at Clemson.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Tampa Bay is 14-0 when Leonard Fournette has 12 or more carries.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“We’re not supposed to reach the ball for the pylon unless it’s fourth down, but no one said anything to me since I scored.” – San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on his game-winning TD.

“I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal.” – Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on his injured foot.

“We’ll look at it more tomorrow and see where we’re at.” – Baltimore coach John Harbaugh on the severity of Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury.

“I don’t think there will be any records left when he’s done.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay. He breaks Drew Brees’ record for career completions. He becomes the fourth quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to 10 wins in 10 seasons. He throws for two touchdowns and runs for another. He becomes the first quarterback to throw for 300 yards on Buffalo this year and reached 700 career TDs with a game-winning 58-yard TD pass to Breshaud Perriman in overtime. Tom Terrific, indeed.