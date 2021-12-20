Judgements XV: Whole World Turned Upside Down in Unpredictable AFC North

Nothing about the AFC North makes sense. Not only are the once mighty Baltimore Ravens in danger of missing the playoffs, but Cincinnati – yes, the Bengals – are in first place now, thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Ravens.

But stay tuned. That could change within 24 hours.

If Cleveland somehow overcomes its COVID subtractions and beats Las Vegas on Monday, it moves into first, supplanting the Bengals … again by virtue of a tiebreaker. And we’re not finished. Because then there’s Pittsburgh, and at 7-6-1 the Steelers are only a half-game out of first.

Put it all together and you have the NFL’s most competitive and intriguing division, where everyone is within a half-game of first and nothing will be decided until the final day of the regular season.

So who makes it to the finish line? Good question. Nobody has won more than two straight since Nov. 8 (Pittsburgh) and, prior to Sunday, all four were 4-8 the past three weeks. Call it parity. Call it mediocrity. I call it riveting.

Reason: I don’t trust anyone, and you shouldn’t, either. And that’s precisely what makes this division must-see viewing.

Baltimore is leaking oil, losing five of its last eight, including its last three, as well as starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Plus, all three of its remaining opponents are above .500. But the Ravens play Cincinnati next week, the Bengals haven’t won more than two straight all season and they're 3-4 at home.

That brings us to Cleveland, which also closes with three opponents over .500 and is ravaged by COVID. Then there's last-place Pittsburgh, which finishes with Kansas City, Cleveland and Baltimore and is the people’s choice to fade first. Except it’s still hanging around, and coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t has a losing season in 14 years.

Take your pick. All that’s certain is that nothing is certain. And it’s that unpredictability that will keep us watching.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Herman Edwards was wrong. You don’t have to play to win. Kansas City is proof. The Chiefs didn’t play Sunday, yet they won. How? They moved past Tennessee for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’re on a seven-game roll and the only AFC team with fewer than five defeats.

2. Jacksonville is No. 1. I know, the Jags are bad. But that’s good. With their loss to Houston and Detroit’s upset of Arizona, the Jaguars now hold the first pick for the 2022 draft. Sound familiar? It should. They had the first pick this year, too.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to go away. Two weeks ago they had a must-win game vs. Baltimore. They won it in the final seconds. Then they rewound the videotape Sunday with a must-win game vs. Tennessee. They won that one, too … in the final seconds. My guess: The Steelers don’t make the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean they don’t play hard. They do. They’re 6-1 vs. 2020 playoff teams. Next up: Kansas City.

4. Jared Goff is Arizona’s Kryptonite. The Cards hadn’t loss once in seven previous road games, beating each opponent by 10 or more points. Then they checked into Detroit, home of the woebegone Lions. One problem: It’s also the home of quarterback Jared Goff, and say good night. With Sunday’s upset, he moved to 8-1 vs. the Cards and 4-0 vs. Kliff Kingsbury.

5. Tyler Huntley can … and should … be a starter in this league. I have no idea how he went undrafted, but I do know this: When his contract expires after this season, there will be plenty of people interested in the Ravens’ backup. He sliced, diced and spliced the Packers’ defense, looking like Lamar Jackson II and coming this close to pulling the upset.

THIRD AND 15

1. He won’t win Coach of the Year, but Miami’s Brian Flores deserves a mention. He turned a 1-7 team into a 7-7 playoff contender, and, no, I don’t think the Dolphins make it. But I never saw them winning six straight, either. Since taking over the Dolphins in 2019, Flores is 18-7 in November-January.

2. Scratch Kyler Murray from the MVP race. The past two games finished him.

3. There’s no overstating the hire of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He’s transformed a passive, leaking unit into a difference maker, with Sunday’s victory Exhibit A. The Cowboys forced four takeaways to run their season total to a league-high 31. That includes 23 interceptions, more than twice the number of last season (10). Make no mistake, it’s Quinn’s defense that has Dallas on top of the NFC East.

4. Don’t sleep on San Francisco. The 49ers quietly are back in the playoff picture, winning six of their last seven, and credit their defense. In four of those victories, San Francisco allowed no more than 13 points.

5. Analytics is not John Harbaugh’s friend. That’s the second time in three weeks he lost after passing on a game-tying extra point in the last minute. Harbaugh will be eviscerated for going for two points, but it wasn’t that decision that was the problem; it was the play call.

6. The team that gives Tennessee the biggest trouble is Tennessee. The Titans should’ve won Sunday. They didn’t. Why? Three turnovers in 10 second-half snaps and four overall that turned a turned a 13-10 deficit into a 19-13 loss. It was the fifth time this season Tennessee had three or more giveaways, and that’s become SOP for these guys. They’re minus-9 the last four games in the turnover differential and 1-3 in those games.

7. I can’t imagine where the Steelers would be without kicker Chris Boswell. He’s hit 30 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime, including two Sunday that clinched another Steelers’ win.

8. Speaking of kickers, no division has better specialists than the AFC North. There’s Justin Tucker in Baltimore. You know about Boswell. And Cincinnati rookie Evan McPherson has nine field goals of 50 or more yards, including two Sunday. His nine are one short of the rookie record.

9. Believe it or don’t: That was the first time in the past six games that the Cowboys' Zeke Elliott eclipsed 50 yards rushing. He had 52.

10. Nick or Joey Bosa?

11. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich may not be “worried” about his passing game, but I am. I don’t see how the Colts go deep in the playoffs – provided they get there – if they have to rely on Carson Wentz … and, at some point, that’s going to happen.

12. Sure sign that Josh Allen’s ankle isn’t right: He ran once.

13. More evidence that Jason Garrett wasn’t the problem with the Giants: In three games with Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator, Big Blue has one touchdown on 32 possessions, with four interceptions, one fumble and 28 points. Bottom line: They stink.

14. Apparently, what Bruce Arians meant to say is, “If Antonio Brown screws up a second time, he’s gone.”

15. Denver is toast. No Teddy Bridgewater, no chance.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Steelers haven’t scored a first-half touchdown the last four games, the first time that’s happened since 1993-94.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Miami is 19-0 since 2015 when scoring 30 or more points, the only team in those games without a loss

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Ravens are the first team to try multiple two-point conversions when down by one in the fourth quarter.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

We just weren’t good enough in any area … That wasn’t been what we’ve been all year, particularly on the road. We’ve got to figure that out before next week.“ – Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“Our offense has changed a lot since the beginning of the season, but that’s what good offenses do.” – San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“It’s not all on Zach (Wilson). It’s all of us.” – N.Y. Jets coach Robert Saleh on his team’s offensive struggles.

“I thought our chances of winning there were better than in overtime.” – Baltimore coach John Harbaugh on going for the two-point conversion.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With three TD passes he tied Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre for the most in Green Bay Packers’ history (442) and led Green Bay to a playoff-clinching victory. Rodgers is supposed to be suffering from a fractured toe, but he’s seldom been better than the past four weeks, and the envelope, please: 13 TD passes, no interceptions, 1,301 yards, a 127.7 rating and four victories. “It’s been a special run for me to be able to follow up a legend,” he said afterward. “Hopefully, I can break the record at home on Christmas next week.” Book it.