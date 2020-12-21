Judgements XV: When does one win seem more like a loss? Ask the Jets

There aren’t many teams out there can’t win for losing, but the New York Jets are one of them. In fact, they’re at the head of the class.

Under normal circumstances, New York’s 23-20 upset of the Los Angeles Rams would be celebrated for what is: A first, ending a string of 13 consecutive losses to avoid the team’s first winless season. But there’s nothing normal about life as the last winless team. So the Jets’ victory will be dissected for what it could be.

And what it could be is the loss of Trevor Lawrence.

That’s because the Jets’ win, coupled with Jacksonville’s 13th straight loss, moves Jacksonville into first in the 2021 draft order, thanks to a tiebreaker with the Jags. And with two weeks to play and Chicago (7-7) and Indianapolis (10-4) left on Jacksonville’s schedule, Tanking for Trevor never looked so good.

Upset? Jets’ fans may be. But not their head coach.

“Hey,” said Adam Gase, “our job is to go out and win every week.”

Which they did, if that didn't touch off celebrations in Jacksonville it should have.

Granted, there’s not much change there for Lawrence. I mean, the Jags are almost as dysfunctional as the Jets, firing their GM earlier this month, unable to draft credible quarterbacks and shedding whatever talent they found in recent drafts (Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette, Yannick Ngakoue, please step forward).

But they’re in Florida, where Decembers aren’t harsh. They reached the 2017 conference championship game. And they’re not the Jets.

So where does this leave Gang Green? Good question. If and when they don’t choose first in next year’s draft, where do they go? Sam Darnold on Sunday finally looked like the quarterback the Jets thought they were getting when they made him the third overall choice in the 2018 draft. But he’s been far too inconsistent (with no touchdown passes in five of his 10 starts this season) to inspire confidence, leaving the Jets with a fundamental question at the position.

What now? Until Sunday, there was no debate. Now there could be. OK, will be.

Only the Jets.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEKEND

1. No Brady, no chance. On the same afternoon -- within minutes, in fact – this happened: Tampa Bay all but clinched its first playoff spot in 13 years, while New England exited the playoff picture for the first time since 2008. A coincidence? Hardly. The reason, of course, is Tom Brady. He plays for Tampa Bay. He used to play for New England. In fact, the last time he failed to finish a season was the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs – meaning 2008. Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One that year, and New England finished 11-5. But that was then, and this is now … and now Tom Terrific is 9-5, rallying the Bucs from a 17-0 halftime deficit Sunday to a 31-27 victory, and the Patriots are 6-8. What’s more, Brady has 32 TD passes in Tampa, while his successor – Cam Newton – has five in New England, with one in his last four starts and three in his past 10. He also has twice as many interceptions (10) as TDs. Time to call it. Game. Set. Match. Brady.

2. The tightest race may be for Coach of the Year. Yeah, I know, it’s tight at the top of the MVP chase – with Derrick Henry bearing down on Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. But look at the Coach-of-the-Year field: Andy Reid, Kevin Stefanski, Brian Flores, Sean Payton and Matt Lafleur. From where I sit, though, it’s a no-brainer. Kevin Stefanski, come on down. The Browns haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002, were 1-31 in 2016-17 and haven’t been .500 or better since 2007. But they’re there now.

3. Sorry, Carson, but Jalen Hurts isn’t budging. Granted, it’s just two games. But with two starts the Eagles’ rookie has made an immediate impact. Ok, so the Eagles are 1-1 with him, but geez, Louise, the guy makes plays. Plus, the Eagles have something they didn’t before he stepped in the huddle: A pulse. Granted, ball security is an issue. He fumbled four times Sunday. But that will come. What you see is teammates invigorated where they seemed lethargic with Carson Wentz … and I get it. When you lead the league in sacks, interceptions and fumbles (and Wentz did, aided and abetted by a depleted depth chart and holes in the offensive line), something, anything, seems better. Reports have Wentz wanting out if Hurts continues to start, and if that’s the case he might as well start looking. Hurts isn’t sitting down. “This guy is going to be special in the league,” said former cornerback and TV analyst Aqib Talib. Maybe. All I know is that he already has shown enough (four TDs and no interceptions in his first two starts) to make you think he could be the Eagles’ starter for a long time. “This is a different team with Hurts at quarterback,” said NBC analyst Rodney Harrison. “They play with a lot more passion.” Bingo.

4. There is no one in the same stratosphere as Kansas City. For those counting, Sunday’s win was the Chief’s 22nd in their last 23 starts, including the playoffs. And, sure, the Saints threw occasional scares into them – even with a rusty Drew Brees and without Cameron Jordan for the fourth quarter (ejected for throwing a punch) – but Kansas City seems to toy with its opponents, dropping the hammer only when a decision may be in doubt … which it seldom is. There’s no home-field advantage for anyone this season – not with empty or near-empty stadiums – but that’s another reason to admire what’s happening with the Chiefs: They win everywhere, and you can look it up. They just completed an 8-0 record on the road for the first time in franchise history.

5. There will be no winning team in the NFC East. Washington’s loss guaranteed it. Nevertheless, I gained tremendous respect for the WFT in its 20-15 loss to Seattle, refusing to go away with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback while chasing a 20-3 deficit. Washington has one of the league’s best defenses, but it won’t mean much if its offense can’t put more points on the board.

THIRD AND 20

1. I don’t care who wins the NFC. Give me the AFC champion in Super Bowl LV. It's far stronger at the top.

2. Maybe Chicago should reconsider Mitch Trubisky. I know, the Bears didn’t pick up his fifth-year option because they decided enough is enough. But they’re a different team with him now. Or, maybe Trubisky is a different QB. All I know is that the Bears won their last two with him in the huddle, scoring 69 point in the process … or more than their previous four starts (63), all losses. That’s significant. So is this: In six of Trubisky's seven starts, Chicago put up 24 or more points. In all of Nick Foles’ seven starts, it never reached that figure. Do the math, people.

3. No wonder Indy coach Frank Reich is talking about Philip Rivers returning in 2021. The past two months – or ever since Rex Ryan, Randy Moss and the ESPN pre-game critics torched him— he’s been en fuego. In his past nine starts, Rivers has 19 TD passes and four interceptions, with five straight two-plus TD performances and seven 100-plus passer ratings. Better yet, he’s 7-2. The biggest difference: Where he was prone to fourth-quarter mishaps and interceptions last season, he’s not now. The record is proof.

4. More Trubisky: Did you know that the Bears have 100 yards rushing in each of his seven starts this year? Well, now you do.

5. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson broke Randy Moss’ franchise rookie reception record with his 70th catch of the season Sunday. Just wondering: Does this mean that he -- not Moss -- is the greatest receiver of all time?

6. One more question, this one for Moss: How can Terrell Owens be the second-best receiver of all time when he wasn’t one of the two first-team receivers on the 2000s’ all-decade team?

7. The best team in the East isn’t in the East. It’s Seattle. Dating back to 2018, the Seahawks won 12 of their last 13 games in the Eastern Time Zone.

8. Green Bay may be the top seed in the NFC, but I like the Saints to go the distance in the conference playoffs. Drew Brees will be ready then (he wasn’t Sunday), Michael Thomas may be back and their defense is far superior.

9. The Super Bowl jinx is alive and … well, contagious. With the elimination of San Francisco from Super Bowl LV it means another Super Bowl loser won't return to the championship game the following season. Since Buffalo did it in the 1993 season (it was its fourth straight trip), only one team that lost a Super Bowl returned the following year: New England in 2018.

10. Let’s hear it for the Seattle offensive line: Russell Wilson wasn’t sacked for the second straight week, and this was vs. a Washington pass rush that produced 12 sacks the past four games.

11. If Tampa Bay is going to make a Super Bowl run, it needs more than an improved pass defense. The Bucs need an alarm clock. It takes them far too long to wake up, with Sunday’s game the sixth straight week where opponents scored first. The Bucs are 3-3 in those games.

12. Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke didn’t make the trip to Baltimore because of what the team said was “illness.” My guess? Fatigue. It happens this time of year when you punt for the Jags.

13. The more you see Nick Mullens the more you understand why there should be no quarterback questions in San Francisco. The 49ers win with Jimmy G., or they don’t win at all.

14. If Jerry Jones believes a 17-game schedule will happen next season, you can book it. No owner wields more power and influence.

15. You're the Minnesota Vikings, and you trail by three. Two minutes remain. And it’s fourth-and-1 at your 29. What do you do? Easy. Give the ball to Dalvin Cooks. Except the Vikings didn't. They called a Kirk Cousins pass, and it fell incomplete. Man, coaches. Sometimes this game isn’t really complicated.

16. The problem in Detroit isn’t Matthew Stafford. It’s defense. The Lions don't have one. Sunday marked the fourth time this season they allowed 40 or more points this year and the fourth straight week they surrendered 30 or more.

17. Miami is physical, can run and can play defense. In short, it’s the team no one in the AFC wants to face ... and they may not have to. At 9-5 the Dolphins are tied for the last AFC wildcard spot with Baltimore … and the Ravens finish with the Giants and Bengals, a combined 7-18-1. But Miami? They finish with the Raiders and Bills, a combined 18-10 and both on the road. Uh-oh.

18. Frank Gore may be 37, but he's so reliable that he's the guy the Jets called on to clinch their first victory. Rewind the videotape to their last series, and two critical Gore plays stand out. The first was an 8-yard run for a first down with three minutes left, forcing the Rams to start burning timeouts. The second was a first-down catch on third-and-6 with two minutes left that effectively ended the game. Gore this season has 10 games with 10 or more carries, and if that doesn’t impress you it should. They’re the most games by a 37-year-old since 1950, with all the others who qualify combining for only six.

19. Two years into his Drew Lock's career, I don't know what or who he is. And I doubt that Denver does, either. There’s the good, the bad and the giveaways with his game. With 16 starts, the Broncos' quarterback now has a complete season to his resume, and here’s what we have: 21 TDs, 16 interceptions, a 59.7 completion rate and an 8-8 record. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, that’s not enough to get the Broncos to the next level.

20. A lot has been made of Patriots’ assistants who flub as head coaches, but Miami’s Brian Flores isn’t one of them. He’s the guy who upset New England in Foxboro last year in Week 17, blowing the Patriots’ first-round bye. And he’s the guy who Sunday eliminated them from the playoffs for the first time since 2008. He’s also the coach who has Miami in the playoff picture one year after the Dolphins were supposed to be Tanking for Tua.

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

(Christmas is this Friday, so this seems an opportune time to hand out early presents to all who deserve them. So step right up, people. Here you go …)

Former WR Randy Moss -- A number to send him to the back of the line that begins with Rice, Alworth and Hutson.

New England coach Bill Belichick -- Tom Brady.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers – A Rodgers Rate.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes – A Mahomes Rate.

Chargers’ coach Anthony Lynn – Signed copy of “Special Teams for Dummies.”

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson -- One playoff win.

Former Houston coach Bill O’Brien – DeAndre Hopkins.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield -- Better commercials.

Seattle QB Russell Wilson -- An MVP vote.

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden – A Tampa Bay hat.

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow – LSU’s 2019 offensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Devin Bush, Bud Dupree and a running game.

Tennessee RB Derrick Henry -- 2,000 yards and MVP recognition.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy -- A head-coaching job.

Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers -- A Super Bowl appearance.

Bills’ Mafia -- A Lombardi Trophy.

Jets’ QB Sam Darnold – Get Out of Jail card.

Washington coach Ron Rivera – Clean bill of health.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones -- A GM.

Cleveland owner Mike Brown – A GM.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Chiefs haven’t allowed a touchdown in the final two minutes of a first half in 27 consecutive games, including the playoffs.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Since 2015 the Titans are 14-0 when scoring 20 or more points.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

According to Pro Football Reference, the Atlanta Falcons are the third team since 1940 to have multiple games in one season where they blew halftime leads of 17 or more points.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“The greatest feeling in sport.” – Jets’ QB Sam Darnold on Sunday’s victory formation.

"I've got to do a better job getting us ready to go. And it really was in all three phases. It wasn't good enough." -- Rams' coach Sean McVay on his loss to the Jets.

“I think I hate losing more than I love to win.” – Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts.

“It’s hard to sustain winning ways in this league. Unfortunately, all good things come to end.” -- Patriots’ special-teams standout Matthew Slater on failing to make the playoffs.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

N.Y. Jets QB Sam Darnold. He did the improbable. No, he did the impossible. He not only beat the L.A. Rams in L.A., he beat someone … period. After 13 straight losses this season, nine of which Darnold started, he saved the Jets from an almost certain 0-16 finish – completing 71 percent of his passes, throwing only his third TD pass in the past seven games, avoiding interceptions for the fifth time this year and achieving a season-best 99.8 passer rating. So, the numbers aren’t all that impressive. Who cares? The result was.