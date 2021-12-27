Judgements XVI: Why Buffalo's Victory Should Have Rest of AFC's Attention

There is no overstating the importance of what just happened with the Buffalo Bills.

They didn’t just beat the New England Patriots. They beat them in Foxboro. They beat them with offense. They beat them with defense. And they beat them as nobody has vs. a Bill Belichick-coach team.

They didn’t punt.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, that’s the first time it’s happened in Belichick’s 474 games of head coaching. But it’s a testament to how thorough Buffalo’s 33-21 shredding of the Patriots was Sunday, a game where the Bills avenged a 14-10 loss three weeks ago and assumed command of an AFC East division that once belonged to New England.

“We’re where we want to be right now,” said Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen.

Yeah, I know, both the Bills and New England are tied at 9-6. But Buffalo holds the all-important tiebreaker. And looking at what’s left – games vs. Atlanta and the New York Jets, opponents with a combined record of 11-19 – it’s not exactly a stretch to envision Buffalo winning its second straight division championship.

That’s significant. Because it wasn’t going to happen if the Bills lost. New England would’ve won its first division title sans Tom Brady. So this was a test of the Bills’ mental fitness, and they never blinked.

Allen proved he’s Pro Bowl worthy, throwing for 314 yards, running for 64 more and making big plays over and over again, while the Bills’ offense was unstoppable. I’m serious. Literally unstoppable. Buffalo had five drives of 60 yards or more, four of 10 or more plays … and never punted.

Now, remember: The Bills were undermanned, playing without wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, and their offensive line had to be reshuffled (again) after guard Ike Boettger left with a torn Achilles. Furthermore, they faced an opponent that won seven of its previous eight, not allowing more than 13 points in six of those victories.

Including a Dec. 6 victory in Buffalo.

But that was then, and this is now … and this was a complete win, a glimpse into how dangerous Buffalo can be. As effective as the Bills were on offense – and on the seven drives where they were trying to score, they did on all but one – their defense was equally sound, shutting down New England on nine of 10 third-down conversions and frazzling rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Bottom line: Buffalo finally looked like the playoff team it’s supposed to be, and that should sound the alarm for playoff opponents everywhere. Virtually nobody goes into Foxboro in December and humiliates the Patriots in a game with playoff implications.

Buffalo just did. Consider that a warning.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wake-up call. I mean literally. Someone set the alarm. That makes five straight games where they failed to score a first-half TD, and it's mighty hard to win when you’re outscored 113-19 (yes, really) in one half. Ben Roethlisberger said they still have “a pulse.” Maybe. But they’re on life support.

2. It’s déjà vu all over again in Arizona. A year ago, the Cards were 6-3, then lost five of their last seven. This year they started 7-0. Now they’re 10-5, and you can do the math. Quarterback Kyler Murray insists this isn’t an instant replay of 2020. The numbers say otherwise.

3. We’re about to find out if we can trust Cincinnati. With their sweep of Baltimore, the Bengals … yes, the Bengals … are on top of the AFC North. Surprising? Yes. But how good are they? Check in next week when they're home to Kansas City, winners of eight straight. The Bengals already have twice as many wins as last season (4) but haven’t won more than two straight all year. That said, they must win only one of their two remaining games to clinch their division.

4. This is why Antonio Brown got a second chance. No Chris Godwin. No Mike Evans. So who’s going to be Tom Brady’s go-to guy? Antonio Brown, come on down. After missing 10 weeks, including a three-game suspension for a fake COVID vaccination card, he returned to make 10 catches for 101 yards. Call it what you will, but it sure looks like situational ethics.

5. The Chargers are a mess. With the playoffs on the line, you cannot lose to Houston. Guess what They just did, and I don’t want to hear about no Joey Bosa. It was the Houston Texans. Then again, this is the same team that blew last week’s game vs. Kansas City when coach Brandon Staley decided it was more important to serve analytics than common sense. The Chargers should be better. They’re not.

THIRD AND 20

1. It’s not the loss of Lamar Jackson or various offensive playmakers that has Baltimore in free fall. It’s the Ravens’ defense, once the backbone of the franchise. Not anymore. It just hemorrhaged 400 yards for the fifth time this season, tying for the most in franchise history, and allowed 30 or more points for the sixth time this season, also tying a franchise record (1996). Two months ago, the Ravens looked like one of the best teams in the AFC. Now they’re leaking oil and in danger of missing the playoffs.

2. Looks like Amari Cooper was wrong. The Cowboys are as explosive as they should be.

3. Scratch Bill Belichick from your Coach-of-the-Year ballot. Ain’t happening.

4. That was more than another Pittsburgh loss. It was a disgrace. Turnovers. Missed tackles. Errant passes. Fumbles. Zero energy. An abomination. “If you’re a Steeler fan,” said CBS analyst Tony Romo, “you gotta scream.” Now the worst part: It wasn’t an aberration. It was the Steelers’ fourth straight road loss, all by a combined score of 154-85.

5. In all likelihood, the Green Bay Packers will be the NFC’s top seed, but let's face it: They have trouble closing out opponents. That's why I don't see them making it to Super Bowl LVI. Give me any of the next three (Dallas, the Rams or Tampa Bay).

6. Attention: Wink Martindale. It might be time to buy that gold jacket for Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. He just threw for the fourth-most yardage in a single game in NFL history vs. Martindale and the Ravens.

7. Merry Christmas, Philadelphia. The Eagles won more than their fifth game in six tries and sixth in eight; they won the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick for 2022, too. It comes via the Carson Wentz trade, triggered by Wentz’s participation in 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

8. We all know what Tom Brady did last weekend vs. New Orleans: Zippo. But how about what Aaron Rodgers did vs. the Saints earlier this season? He was 15 of 28 for 133 yards, with no TDs, two interceptions and a passer rating of 36.8. Which begs the question: Why does Brady’s performance eliminate him from an MVP race that Rodgers supposedly leads?

9. What happened to that Carolina defense? It was supposed to be a reason to pay attention to the Panthers. But Carolina just allowed 25 or more points for the fifth straight game.

10. Just a hunch, but I bet the Patriots didn’t think Isaiah McKenzie would beat them, either. Why should they? His 11 catches were four more than he had all season (7) … his 125 yards receiving were 87 more (38) … and his 3-yard touchdown catch was his first of the year.

11. Now playing at a theatre near you: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring Baker Mayfield.

12. Maybe Houston found its next quarterback. Over his last three games, third-round draft pick Davis Mills has five TD passes, one interception, 794 yards and two victories.

13. Dave Gettleman, adios. The Giants are 19-43 since he took over.

14. If only Rashaad Penny could stay healthy. If.

15. Stefon Diggs dropped $200 tips to grateful McDonald’s employees in Buffalo last week. Can’t wait to see what he left for Patriots’ defenders Sunday.

16. Memo to Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski: “RUN THE DAMN BALL.”

17. Enough is enough. Time for a coaching change in Denver.

18. Trevor Lawrence update: That’s eight of the past nine games without a TD pass. He had two in 40 games at Clemson.

19. The Cowboys’ Micah Parsons will be Defensive Rookie of the Year, but why not Defensive Player of the Year?

20. Via Tom Brady Facts: With the Bucs’ victory, Brady has now won a division title in 18 of his 20 complete seasons as a starter. The only time he failed was 2002 when he led the league in touchdown passes and 2020 when he won his seventh Super Bowl.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Bills are 11-1 (including the playoffs) when Josh Allen has 10 or more carries.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Dating to 2020, Tampa Bay is 20-0 when leading or tied at halftime (including the playoffs).

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

The Steelers haven’t score a first-half touchdown in five consecutive games, the first time that’s happened since 1940.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“Maybe.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on whether he was thinking about Wink Martindale’s pre-game comment when he threw for a franchise-record 525 yards.

“It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me.” – Tampa Ba wide receiver Antonio Brown on his suspension.

“I can play better. We can play better.” – Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“I believe it’s a thousand-percent working. I just know no one can see it, and I apologize. I tell the team all the time (that) it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become famous, to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.” – Carolina coach Matt Rhule on his 10-21 record in two seasons with Carolina.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati. He just put up a franchise-record 525 yards passing vs. Baltimore, and nobody does that. Except Joe Burrow just did in an historic performance. Only three others in NFL history have thrown for more, and Burrow’s timing was perfect. It happened in the same week everyone in the AFC North but Cincinnati lost, putting the Bengals in position to win the division for the first time since 2015 – or the last time since someone other than Pittsburgh or Baltimore clinched. Which brings us to one more point: Sunday’s beatdown of the Ravens meant the Bengals swept Baltimore and Pittsburgh for the first time in the same season since 2009. “Our guys have all the confidence in the world right now,” said winning coach Zac Taylor. “We’re not done yet. It’s our time.” Maybe. We find out next weekend when the Bengals are home to Kansas City.