Judgements XVI: In wide-open NFC East, can Cowboys be the team to beat?

The NFC East is the division nobody wants to win … which is why it’s everybody’s punch line. Except going into the last week of the season somebody turned off the laugh track. And there’s a reason.

It’s the one division we can’t ignore.

That’s because it’s still wide open. Three teams – Washington, Dallas and the Giants – have a chance to win and go to the playoffs, with Washington the only one that can clinch without help from someone else.

But Washington isn’t the favorite. Not anymore. Dallas is. You heard me. Dallas. And I'll tell you why. The Cowboys have something the Giants and Washington do not: An offense that can score.

Simple as that.

I know, we weren’t saying that a month ago when Dallas was sitting at 3-9 and sleep-walking through the schedule. But then something happened, and that something was Andy Dalton and a passing game.

Result: The Cowboys put up 30 or more points the past three games where they’d done that once the previous seven … and they won all three. Now compare that to Washington, which lost two of its last three and was outscored 55-51. Or the Giants, who dropped three straight by a combined 73-26 score and crossed the goal line just twice.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, produced 108 points the past three weeks, with Dalton throwing seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also has ratings of 122.6 or higher in two of them (134.7 Sunday) and just shredded Philadelphia for a season-high 377 yards.

I think you get the idea. The Cowboys’ offense has a pulse where the Giants and WFT do not.

So what happens? Well, it comes down next weekend to two NFC East games: Dallas vs. the Giants and Washington vs. Philadelphia. I like Dallas to win because I’ll take Dalton or whoever the Giants trot out at quarterback, and I’ll take the Eagles to win because Jalen Hurts can produce more plays than whoever the WFT rolls out at QB.

At this time of year we’re reminded that defense wins championships and offense sells tickets. But not now and not in the NFC East Because there are no tickets and because offense will win this division.

All together now: “How ‘bout them Cowboys!”

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Seattle is a legit Super Bowl threat again. It wasn’t that long ago that we said Green Bay and New Orleans were the only NFC teams that mattered. But that’s because the Seahawks couldn’t play defense. Well, now they can. They’re 5-1 over their last six starts, and it’s not because of Russell Wilson. It’s because of a defense that once had more holes than Sonny Corleone. Seattle hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in any game the past six weeks, with opponents averaging 13.7 per start, and it just held Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams to three field goals in a division- clinching victory. Bottom line: The Seahawks’ defense is playing at a championship level. The difference: Safety Jamal Adams. He returned from a groin injury in mid-season and has energized his teammates. Want proof? Look no farther than a goal-line stop of Rams’ running back Darrell Henderson where Adams chased him down from behind after running from one end of the defensive line to the other. It was a game-changer, with the Rams unable to score on four subsequent snaps.

2. Apparently, nothing is wrong with Ben Roethlisberger. Ask the Colts. They were the victims of one of Roethlisberger’s best halves ever, with the maligned quarterback throwing for three touchdowns and 244 yards in a critical second half that carried the Steelers to a 28-24 come-from-behind defeat of Indianapolis and the AFC North championship. That wasn’t supposed to happen … not after Roethlisberger and the Steelers fell asleep the past three games, losing (in order) to Washington, Buffalo and Cincinnati. Besides, Roethlisberger was 3-24 in his career when trailing by 17 or more. But happen it did, and now we’re left to ask: How seriously do we take the Steelers in January? They’re the second-seeded team in the AFC, but they’re not the second-best one. Buffalo is. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a running game, and it relies too heavily on an erratic passing game. But its defense gets to the quarterback and forces turnovers, and it held Philip Rivers & Co. to a lone field goal in seven second-half possessions Sunday as Pittsburgh outscored the Colts 21-3. I don’t know if this was the Steelers regaining their Mojo or an aberration spurred on by urgency. My guess: We find out next week in Cleveland.

3. Trevor Lawrence is going to Jacksonville. Congratulations to the Jags. By losing 14 straight games, they clinch the first pick in the 2021 draft, which means they win the best player in the 2021 draft. On the other hand, my condolences to Lawrence. The Jags are almost as dysfunctional as the Jets who, until last week, seemed to have a lock on the first pick in the 2021 draft. Jacksonville is 12-35 the past three years, jettisoned what talent they did have and fired their GM last month.

4. Beware, Baltimore. The Ravens are rolling again, outscoring their last four opponents 148-86 and their last two 67-27. Lamar Jackson is playing like the defending league MVP, the Ravens are running through opponents (literally) and their defense just sacked Daniel Jones six times. Next stop: Cincinnati, and don’t tell me they won’t win that game. Because they will. And then they’re in the playoffs where we move to the next chapter – namely: Lamar Jackson in January. The guy won his last 11 starts in December, but December games aren’t championship games. January games are, and Jackson is 0-2 in the playoffs.

5. Chicago is beginning to look like a playoff team. Three weeks ago, we counted them out. Then Mitch Trubisky took over, and the Bears are on a three-game roll. At 8-7 they can reach the playoffs simply by winning next week. One problem: They play Green Bay, and the Packers will be playing for the top seed. But Arizona is their competition, and what do we know about the Cards? They can’t beat Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams. They’re 0-7 against them. So guess whom they play next Sunday. You got it. One more problem … and it’s a big one: Goff has a broken thumb and is unlikely to play. Meaning … meaning backup John Wolford will, and, no, I didn’t know who he was, either.

THIRD AND 20

1. Hard to believe, but one 10-win team in the AFC is going to miss the playoffs. Right now, that team is Indianapolis, but stay tuned. It’s down to the Colts, the Ravens, Browns and Dolphins, and one will be left out in the cold this time next week.

2. Few teams had a better weekend than the Miami Dolphins. They won to stay alive for the playoffs and the Houston Texans lost. Miami owns the Texans’ first-and-second-round draft picks for 2021, and with Houston (4-11) losing again that means the Dolphins are fourth, behind Jacksonville, the Jets and Atlanta.

3. If that order doesn’t change I urge Atlanta draft a quarterback. Zach Wilson. Justin Fields. I don’t care. Matt Ryan is 35, takes too many sacks and turns too many touchdowns into field goals.

4. Yes, Kansas City is 23-1 over its last 24 starts (including the playoffs) and just won a franchise best 14th regular-season game. But the Chiefs are beginning to slow down, with Patrick Mahomes subjected to too many hits, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined and turnovers appearing where there weren’t any. You can look it up. The Chiefs committed seven of them the past three games. They had just three the previous five.

5. I’m sorry but I don’t want to hear Roger Goodell preach anymore about “integrity of the game” and “defending the shield." He had Denver play a game this season without a quarterback. Then this weekend he allowed the Lions to line up without an interim head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and multiple assistants. One day later, the Browns had to play without any of their top four wide receivers and two of their linebackers because of COVID protocol. Earlier this season, the NFL postponed games like that … but not now. So where’s the integrity in competitive advantages? Don’t ask Roger.

6. I really, really want to see the Browns in the playoffs because they could – and I said could – be more than a speed bump for Kansas City. Reason: With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt they can hammer a defense that’s vulnerable to the rush. Run the ball, and you move the chains. Move the chains and you control the clock. Control the clock, and you keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. It worked for New England in the 2018 AFC championship game. It could work for Cleveland … provided, of course, the Browns reach the playoffs. But that could be a problem. They play Pittsburgh next week, and they were destroyed by them earlier this year. Plus, these are the Browns, and the last time they won 10 games (2007) they missed the playoffs..

7. The Bears scored 30 or more points the past four weeks, and that hasn’t happened since 1965 when Hall-of-Famer Gale Sayers was a rookie. Trubisky is getting a lot of the credit, and I get it. But don’t forget running back David Montgomery. He’s gone five straight games with 110 or more scrimmage yards and a TD, and it’s Montgomery – and a resuscitated rushing attack – that makes Trubisky more dangerous. The Bears retooled their offense to fit Trubisky, and it’s paid dividends. He has 200 or more yards passing in five successive games.

8. We should’ve known Indy couldn’t win in Pittsburgh. The only Colts’ quarterbacks who won there are Peyton Manning in 2008 and Earl Morrall in 1968. Period.

9. Too bad Deshaun Watson doesn’t have more help (i.e., defense) in Houston. The guy’s having a marvelous season. In his last 10 games, he’s thrown for 300 yards seven times, has eight ratings of 100 or more, with 21 touchdown passes and one interception. Only problem: The Texans are 3-7 in those games, and don’t blame Watson. Blame the league’s last-ranked defense.

10. Jay Gruden was right about Dwayne Haskins.

11. More proof the Giants still haven’t found a quarterback they can trust: Since 2017, they’re 5-37 when trailing at the half.

12. Now that the Chargers have three consecutive wins, does Anthony Lynn get another season? That’s up to owner Dean Spanos, but I here’s my advice in three words: No. No. No.

13. There’s a reason nobody trusts the Rams, and it’s one position: Quarterback. You never know which Jared Goff shows up. The guy’s had 23 games with a turnover since the start of last season and 38 giveaways – both the most in the league. Now, Goff may not play next week because of a thumb injury. So tell me: Does anyone trust John Wolford? Better yet, does anyone know who John Wolford is?

14. Say this about the Jets’ Adam Gase. His team stinks, and he deserves to go. But despite losing its first 13 games his team hasn't quit down the stretch. In the last month, the Jets should’ve beaten the Raiders, got torched by Seattle, beat the Rams and beat the Browns.

15. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Raheem Morris deserves serious consideration as Atlanta’s next head coach. OK, so he’s 4-6 as the interim. Even though the Falcons long ago bowed out of playoff consideration, he’s had them playing hard. Granted, they dropped their last four games, but look what happened: All four losses were by no more than five points each, and three of them were to playoff teams (New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Kansas City). Plus, they frazzled the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes Sunday and were within two minutes of pulling the upset.

16. Evidence of how much defensive lineman Fletcher Cox means to Philadelphia: After he bowed out Sunday with a stinger the Eagles were outscored 27-3.

17. In his last 20 games, Miami’s Brian Flores is 13-7, with two wins over 6-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick and defeats of Super Bowl winners Jon Gruden and Doug Pederson. Just sayin.’

18. Admit it, Dolphins; fans. Ryan Fitzpatrick is to your team what Don Strock was to Bob Griese: A reliable backup who can win when called on.

19. Reports have Denver coach Vic Fangio returning in 2021 despite a 12-19 record, including 5-10 this season. That tells me GM John Elway knows what Fangio is up against: Having to win without a credible quarterback.

20. I know he didn’t have his four top receivers, but Baker Mayfield was right to blame himself for Sunday’s loss … because he lost three fumbles, including one on a quarterback sneak. OK, so it happens. But tell me how many times does it happen when Tom Brady has a fourth-and-1? Answer: It doesn’t. “Put it on me for not doing my job,” Mayfield said. “It is what it is. This one’s on me.” No argument here.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Patrick Mahomes’ second-half interception on a goal-to-goal play Sunday was the first of his career. He’d thrown 50 touchdown passes without a pick until then.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Baltimore Ravens have run for 100 or more yards in 38 consecutive games, the second longest streak in NFL history. Only the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers, with 43, had more.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Matt Ryan and Sam Darnold have been sacked in 27 consecutive games.

FIVE THINGS I’M GOING TO MISS ABOUT 2020

1. No preseason games.

2. Tuesday Night Football.

3. Wednesday Afternoon Football.

4. FitzMagic.

5. Brady Bashers busted (again).

FIVE THAT I WON’T

1. COVID reserve lists.

2. Empty stadiums.

3. Matador defense, aka virtual tackling.

4. Zoom call press conferences..

5. Pass-interference calls (way too many).

AND FIVE HOT TAKES THIS YEAR THAT WENT COLD

1. New England outsmarted everyone with Cam Newton.

2. Tom Brady can’t throw the deep ball.

3. The Steelers could go 16-0.

4. Alex Smith won’t play another down.

5. The Jets are a cinch for the first pick of the 2021 draft.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“It’s hard to put into words.” – N.Y. Jets coach Adam Gase on his team’s play the past two weeks.

“It was a sneak. You can’t lose the ball on a sneak.” – Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield’s last fumble.

“Our warts are well documented. We’ll continue to work on them.“ – Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

‘We just got to keep winning. That’s what I’m focused on.” – Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson.

“We stink, but they care. They still want to win.” – Houston DE J.J. Watt on his teammates.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENTS

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger. After losing to Cincinnati, critics claimed his arm was dead … too old … too hurt … out of gas … or all of the above. And after a desultory first half where the Steelers trailed 21-7 it looked as if they were on to something. But then Big Ben and the Steelers woke up, with Roethlisberger shredding Indianapolis for three TD passes in 10 minutes and 244 yards in the second half. It was vintage Roethlisberger in a victory that put Pittsburgh over the top in the AFC North and marked Mike Tomlin’s first victory after trailing by 17 or more points.

Dallas QB Andy Dalton. He took the Bengals to five playoff appearances in his first five years in the league. Then … nothing. So Cincinnati drafted Joe Burrow, let Dalton go to Dallas and that was that – until, that is, Dak Prescott went down a season-ending injury. Enter Dalton, who looked like a backup who could make occasional plays but not win big games. But that was then, and this is now. And now look what’s happened the past three weeks: Dalton’s a different quarterback, with seven TDs and just one interception, and the Cowboys are a different team. They won all three and surprise of surprises: After losing all but three of their first 12 starts, they could win the NFC East.