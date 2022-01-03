Judgements XVII: Say It Ain't So, Joe; Two Winners with Upset of Chiefs?

Quick question: When does one game produce two winners? Answer: When it’s Cincinnati’s upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.

No question, that last-second 34-31 victory was big for the Bengals. It meant they win their first AFC North title since 2015. But it was just as big … if not bigger … for someone else.

The Tennessee Titans.

With Kansas City’s loss, the Titans … not the defending AFC-champion Chiefs … are the first seed in the AFC, and there’s no overstating the importance of that position. If Tennessee wins next week – and the Titans play the 4-12 Houston Texans – they get the one and only first-round playoff bye.

That’s important for two reasons: 1) It gives injured running back Derrick Henry, the club’s best player, an additional week to recover from a foot injury suffered in Week 8, and 2) the history of the No. 1 seed.

Over the past eight seasons – or not since 2012 – the AFC has been represented in Super Bowls by one of the two teams gaining first-round playoff byes. But with a 17-game season, the rules changed and now first-round byes are available only for one team per conference.

Unless Houston pulls the upset next week, Tennessee is that team.

Now, on to Cincinnati. The Bengals’ come-from-behind defeat of Kansas City proved that, yes, as a matter of fact, they can win more than two consecutive games. Until Sunday, that hadn’t happened this season. But it also proved they can play … and beat ... anybody.

Remember: The Chiefs were on an eight-game tear, clinched the AFC West for the sixth straight season and have Patrick Mahomes. But none of that mattered because they had no answer for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and an explosive offense that erupted for 475 yards, five plays of 30 or more yards and five series – including thee of the last five – of 72 yards or more.

Sweet, huh? Not completely. Burrow didn’t finish the game, limping off the field in the last minute after he was floored by two Chiefs’ pass rushers. But both he and coach Zac Taylor insisted afterward that it was nothing more than a twisted right knee (‘Nothing serious,” said Burrow) and isn’t a concern. As if to prove it, Burrow jogged off the field and was seen dancing in the locker room afterward.

That’s encouraging. So it this: By clinching their division, the Bengals don’t need to play Burrow in next week’s season finale vs. Cleveland. And then?

“We can go as far as we want,” said Chase.

Don’t laugh. In this year’s AFC, anything is possible. The Bengals just proved it.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Antonio Brown doesn’t need another chance. He needs help. You saw the video. You know his history. “Never seen anything like it in all my years,” said coach Bruce Arians. Makes two of us. I can’t imagine anyone taking a flyer on this guy after what we just witnessed, but that’s the back story. The real story is getting Brown help. He desperately needs it.

2. Ja’Marr Chase is your Offensive Rookie of the Year. It’s a class loaded with competition: Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith. But how do you overlook what Chase has done? You can’t. He just set a rookie record for most yards receiving in one game (266) and a season (1,429), put up his second 200-yard game of the year, has 10 TDs (including three Sunday) and averages a whopping 17.1 yards per reception. Game. Set. Match.

3. Dallas just made its statement. For most of last week, the Cowboys told reporters that Arizona was a measuring stick and, as linebacker Micah Parsons put it, they needed “to make a statement here.” Well, they just did. They’re not the best team in the NFC, and they’re not as good as Arizona … which is not the best team in its division.

4. Jason Garrett wasn’t the problem with the Giants. How much evidence do you need? They’re 1-5 since Freddie Kitchens replaced him as offensive coordinator, have been outscored 148-62, failed to produce a TD in four games, have five TDs TOTAL in 69 series and just put up –10 yards passing vs. Chicago. Maybe, just maybe, the play-calling isn’t the problem, guys.

5. The Baltimore Ravens are cursed. Four of their last five losses have been by a total … total … of five points, and you can look it up: 20-19 vs. Pittsburgh; 24-22 vs. Cleveland; 31-30 vs. Green Bay; and 20-19 vs. the Rams. I know, they’ve had a zillion people hurt, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, but I’ve never seen the Ravens crater like this under John Harbaugh. Neither has anyone in Baltimore. It’s the first five-game losing streak in his 14 years there.

THIRD AND 20

1. Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel just entered the Coach-of-the-Year conversation. He lost his best player (Derrick Henry) in midseason, yet somehow kept his team afloat. Now the Titans are the AFC’s No. 1 seed, with Houston the only remaining speed bump. Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur is the frontrunner for this award, but Vrabel could push him.

2. With the exit of Antonio Brown, Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady is back in familiar territory: A return to the Super Bowl is all on his shoulders.

3. Arizona still is in play for a division title – if, that is, San Francisco upsets the Rams next weekend. A long shot? Not really. The 49ers beat them the past five times, including once this season.

4. Just wondering but … how did Antonio Brown get home?

5. I’ve seen enough of Drew Lock. I imagine the Broncos have, too. They can’t … and won’t … win with him.

6. Not sure what we learned about the 49ers’ Trey Lance. He looked better as the game progressed, but it was Houston.

7. The one reservation I have about the Rams: Matthew Stafford. He makes too many mistakes. In fact, he’s had two or more turnovers five times this season, including six the past two weeks, and thrown four pick-sixes in 16 games. Once upon a time, the Rams were winning with him. Now, they’re wining in spite of him.

8. I don’t know what the Raiders’ plans are for their next head coach, but I do know this: Rich Bisaccia should be considered.

9. Now you know why Dan Quinn declined to interview with the Jaguars.

10. That’s four straight wins for Philadelphia, and as ugly as it was … a win is a win is a win. While much of the attention the past month has been on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ run game, how about the Eagles’ defense? Nobody in the past five games put up more than 18 points on Philadelphia, the Eagles’ longest streak 2009.

11. And that, people, is why the Rams wanted OBJ. They don’t beat Baltimore without him.

12. You don’t hear that much about him because he plays with the Lions but … rookie fourth-round draft pick Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star waiting to happen. In his last five games, he has 43 catches for 451 yards, four touchdown catches, one touchdown run and a two-point conversion. In other words, he’s one of the few reasons to follow the Lions.

13. Rookie quarterbacks are 8-25 vs. Bill Belichick … but you knew that. Did you also know they’re 5-23 vs. Tom Brady? Betcha didn’t.

14. From the Believe It or Don’t Department: Over his last nine games, Trevor Lawrence has one more TD pass (2) than tackles (1).

15. I’m truly sorry Dan Reeves wasn’t enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before his death. So he was 0-4 in Super Bowls. So were Marv Levy and Bud Grant, and they’re in. All I know is that he won nearly 200 regular-season games, appeared in nine Super Bowls and was a two-time Coach of the Year. Seems like a Hall-of-Fame resume to me.

16. Only three players have led the league in catches, yards and receiving TDs in the same season. The Rams’ Cooper Kupp is in line to be the fourth. That should make him a slam-dunk for the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

17. Hurts was sacked only once Sunday, but he was nearly taken down after it was all over. As he exited FedEx Field one side of the stands collapsed, barely missing him. “I’m just happy everybody is safe from it,” Hurts said.

18. Guess there’s nothing wrong with Russell Wilson after all.

19. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has some explaining to do after leaving the Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase in single coverage on third-and-27 … with three minutes left … in a tie game Kansas City could’ve won. But it didn’t, and one very big reason was that play. The Chiefs couldn’t cover Chase all afternoon, and they couldn’t cover him on that play. It was a 30-yard completion that ultimately led to a last-second Bengals’ victory.

20. Arizona’s upset of Dallas doesn’t happen without a little help from Philadelphia. It was the Eagles that sent tight end Zach Ertz to Phoenix, and with seven more catches Sunday he has 77 in his career vs. the Cowboys – more than any tight end ever vs. America’s Team.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

That was the Colts’ first loss this season when Jonathan Taylor rushes for 100 yards. They’re now 9-1.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Cooper Kupp has 90 or more receiving yards in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak since 1950.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has 57 consecutive field goals without a miss in the fourth quarter or overtime.

GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown.

“We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everybody should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.” – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on Antonio Brown.”

“Exciting to be back in the playoffs. Feel like we made some progress today.” New England coach Bill Belichick.

“It’s embarrassing.” – New York Giants’ quarterback Mike Glennon on the team’s –10 yards passing and his 5.3 passer rating.

“If the football gods bless us with an opportunity to make the playoffs, I think all of this experience is going to pay off. All of these close games … that’s going to make a difference if we get a chance to dance.” – Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell.

GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati. If this looks familiar, it should. He was last week’s winner. Beating Baltimore was big. Beating Kansas City was bigger, with the Bengals winning their first division championship since 2015. Reason: Joe Burrow. Over his past two weeks he’s thrown for 971 yards, eight TDs, no interceptions and a .788 completion percentage. Someone cue the music: “Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?” Right now, nobody.