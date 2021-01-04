Judgements XVII: Can anyone beat the Chiefs? Red-hot Bills, Ravens make a case

There are supposed to be few … if any … speed bumps for the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. But I count two within the AFC that could pose problems.

Now, I said could because the Chiefs beat both of them this season. One is Buffalo. The other is Baltimore. And both have something in common.

They’re hot at just the right time.

The Bills won their last six, nine of their last ten and just destroyed a vastly improved Miami team. Now, remove a last-second Hail Mary vs. Arizona in November, and look what you have: Buffalo on a 10-game tear.

Quarterback Josh Allen is an accurate and mobile quarterback, setting single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), completions (396) and passing yards (4,544), while running for eight scores. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs became just the fifth player in league history with 125 or more catches and 1,500 or more yards in a single season. And a defense that was ravaged earlier is beginning to come around.

With a 13-3 finish, the Bills have their best record since 1991 when they went to the Super Bowl. With a 56-24 demolition of Miami Sunday, they put up their most points since 2008 – and that was vs. a defense that entered the game allowing the fewest points in the NFL. Their last seven wins have been by 10 or more points. They were 6-0 within their division for the first time in franchise history. They won their first AFC East title since 1995. And they outscored opponents 229-110 since returning from a Week 11 bye.

Now they’re the conference’s No. 2 seed and a legitimate threat to Kansas City.

Then there’s Baltimore, which won its last five and is beginning to look like the team that a year ago was the AFC’s top seed. Quarterback Lamar Jackson makes as many plays with his legs as his arm, on Sunday becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

That is important. Because to beat Kansas City you must be able to run the ball, control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Of course, running is what Baltimore does best. It just gashed Cincinnati for 404 yards on the ground, its head coach is a Super Bowl winner and its defense is always among the league leaders.

If there’s a concern, it’s not so much Tennessee and Derrick Henry, whom they face next weekend. It’s Jackson and the playoffs. He’s 0-2 there, losing to the Titans last season after gaining a first-round bye, with the Ravens becoming the first No. 1 seed since 2010 to fall to a 6th seed.

But the Ravens lost to Tennessee this season, too, and that was after leading by 11 in the second half.

“It’s not about them,” said Jackson. “It’s about us.”

Correct. Because when the Ravens fall behind in big games, Jackson has a tendency to press. And the results speak for themselves. But he and his teammates believe those days are gone, and they’re playing like it.

“We’re not done,” said cornerback Marcus Peters. “We’re just getting started. We’ve got a goal, and the goal isn’t going to be complete until all of us get it done.”

Of course, getting it done means overcoming Kansas City. Nobody could last season. Two AFC opponents might this time around. All I know is that when Green Bay was the defending Super Bowl champion in 2011 and 15-1 that season we were told the Packers, like this season’s Chiefs, couldn’t be beaten.

Until they were. In their first playoff appearance.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Tom Brady 1, Bill Belichick 0. In their first season after divorce, Brady was 11-5 and took Tampa Bay to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Belichick was 7-9, his worst record since 2000, the year before Brady took over as a starter. He also finished third in a division he won in 17 of Brady’s 19 years as a starter. In Tampa, Brady had 40 TD passes for the second time in his career. In Foxboro, the Patriots had 11. Connect the dots.

2. Cleveland beat more than Pittsburgh, the odds and history. The Browns conquered a pandemic, too. OK, so nobody beats COVID. We just try to avoid it. But one week after they were forced to line up without their top four wide receivers, the Browns shut down their facility and soldiered on Sunday without two of their most important assistant coaches. Yet they won, and good for them. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002 and won more games (11) than all but three teams in the NFC.

3. Andy Dalton didn’t blow the Cowboys’ season; his coaches did. Start with head coach Mike McCarthy, who didn’t challenge a Dante Pettis reception that looked like a trap … and that happened before a game-clinching field goal. Terrible. But then offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who just gained a contract extension, was given a chance to win the game in the last two minutes. But he didn’t. Instead, he sealed the loss with dumb play-calling. Down 23-19 with a minute-and-a-half left and the Cowboys at the Giants 7, he does … what? Give the ball to Zeke Elliott? Nope. Too obvious. Instead, he empties the backfield and calls for a pass to the end zone. Result: 10-yard sack, followed by a Cee Dee Lamb drop, followed by an interception. Common sense should’ve told Moore to give the ball to Zeke, but common sense checked out Sunday. Elliott didn’t score a TD in nine straight games before Sunday, and now you know why.

4. The New York Jets lucked out. No Trevor Lawrence? No problem. I saw what Justin Fields did to Clemson, and so did the Jets. So if Jacksonville chooses Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 draft – and that’s no slam dunk if Urban Meyer becomes their next coach – the Jets take the next-best option with the No. 2 pick … or Justin Fields. All we know for certain is that Sam Darnold is toast, and Sunday’s performance clinched it. The guy is just too inconsistent and makes too many mistakes not to look elsewhere. Plus, he’s 3-10 in his career vs. the AFC East, including 0-3 vs. New England, with nine TDs and 21 interceptions. Say goodnight.

5. Aaron Rodgers is your league MVP. The vote won’t be announced for weeks, but Rodgers all but clinched it with his performance Sunday. The smart money had it coming down to Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, with Rodgers holding a slight edge. But Mahomes didn’t play Sunday, and Rodgers did. He threw for four TDs to push his season total to an NFL-best 48, which should make him the eighth straight quarterback to win the award. What intrigues me is where Derrick Henry finishes. With his third consecutive 200-yard rushing game vs. Houston, Henry becomes just the eighth player in league history to break 2,000 in a season. The last non-quarterback to win a league MVP was Adrian Peterson (2012), then a running back with Minnesota and the last back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

THIRD-AND-20

1. Yes, getting a first-round bye is a big deal, and here’s why: The past seven years only teams with playoff byes advanced to the Super Bowl. The last team with a first-round bye that didn’t? Baltimore in 2012. Then the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.

2. For the second straight year the Raiders crawled to the finish line and missed the playoffs, and if I’m owner Mark Davis I want to know why. Once can happen. But twice in two seasons is a trend. A year ago the Raiders lost five of their last six to finish 7-9. This time they lost five of their last seven to finish 8-8 – and would’ve been 7-9 were it not for Gregg Williams. Something is wrong, and maybe Jon Gruden is that something.

3. NFC Coach of the Year comes down to this: Andy Reid vs. Sean McDermott vs. Matt LaFleur vs. Kevin Stefanski. Who ya got? Me? It’s Stefanski in a photo finish with McDermott.

4. Cowboys’ quarterback Andy Dalton lost more than a game Sunday. He lost a big pay day. Dalton was scheduled to earn a $1-million bonus if the Cowboys reached the playoffs. They didn’t.

5. A strange thing is going on in Seattle: The defense is going up, and the offense is going down. I’m not sure what happened, but Russell Wilson doesn’t make the plays he did the first half of the season when he carried this team.

6. People tell me Josh Allen should be in the MVP conversation. He is. He just won’t win it.

7. Zac Taylor was supposed to make the Bengals better. They’re 6-25-1 in his two years there.

8. All was not lost for Miami Sunday. The Texans lost, too. So what? So the Dolphins have Houston’s first-and-second-round picks in the 2021 draft, which means they have the third overall choice.

9. I’d be shocked if Buffalo doesn’t beat Indianapolis next weekend, but this is why I’ll tune in: The game should tell us about the state of the Bills’ run defense. Specifically, it should tell us if Buffalo can stop a Kansas City run game that gashed the Bills for 245 yards earlier this season. Indy just ran over Jacksonville, with Jonathan Taylor gaining 253 of the Colts’ 273 yards. So let’s see what he … and the Colts … do next weekend in Buffalo.

10. CBS analyst Rich Gannon said the “issue” with Tennessee is that it doesn’t have “a dominant pass rusher.” How about it doesn’t have a pass rusher … period? The Titans had 19 all season, with Harold Landry the leader at 5-1/2. Yeesh. Even with Derrick Henry you can’t get far not pressuring the pocket, especially when you’re in the same conference as Patrick Mahomes.

11. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh worked six years for the Houston Texans as an assistant. He should go work for them again … as head coach.

12. Someone get me Dabo Swinny’s Super Bowl pick. I want to know whom to rule out.

13. J.J. Watt says he’d be “stunned” if his brother, T.J. isn’t the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. I wouldn’t. Not as long as the Rams’ Aaron Donald is the competition.

14. Justin Jefferson had more catches and yards receiving in his rookie year than Randy Moss did in his first season. So let’s try this again: Does that mean Justin Jefferson is the greatest wide receiver of all time?

15. And didn’t Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans just break Moss’ NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with his seventh? Yep. So does that mean he’s the greatest wide receiver of all time?

16. George Kittle is right. Jimmy G should be the 49ers’ quarterback next year. Reason: He wins. With him, the 49ers are 24-9 (including the playoffs) the past four seasons. Without: 7-27. Check, please.

17. Tom Brady is getting older. He’s also getting better. Sunday’s performance was his third straight game and fourth in five starts with 300 or more yards passing. In Brady’s last four games, all wins, he had 12 TD passes, one interception and four ratings of 110.4 or better – including a perfect 158.3 vs. Detroit.

18. If the Bucs don’t go deep in the NFC playoffs, it won’t be because of Brady. It will be because of a defense that springs too many leaks.

19. Pittsburgh lost four of its last five to skid into the playoffs, but I like the Steelers vs. Cleveland next weekend. If Mason Rudolph can shred the Browns for 315 yards and two TDs what happens when a rested Ben Roethlisberger takes aim?

20. Rewind the videotape of Detroit’s Trey Walker sack of Kirk Cousins on fourth-and-goal, and tell me why it’s a roughing-the-passer penalty. Because you can’t. So let’s just make the rule change now and say you can’t breathe on quarterbacks. Or else.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Buffalo Bills tied the 2012 New England Patriots as the only teams since 1991 (when play-by-play data was officially recorded) with 20 or more first downs in every game of a season.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Ravens won an NFL-high nine games by 20 or more points the past two years.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Cleveland ran for 100 yards in 13 games this season, their most since 1985.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“I’m not sure. Whether I stay, whether I leave, I’ll deal with it when that time comes.” – N.Y. Jets’ QB Sam Darnold on if Sunday’s game was his last as a Jet.

“We showed the world that we’re here to play.” – Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson.

“Just felt it was too close. We just didn’t think there was enough information to overturn it.” -- Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on why he didn’t challenge a Dante Pettis catch.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENTS

Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. He ran for a career-best 250 yards Sunday, the third time this season he eclipsed 200, and led the Titans to the AFC South championship. No surprise: It happened vs. Houston, Henry’s personal punching bag. Sunday marked the third straight time Henry’s run for 200 vs. Houston, and you can look it up. He had 211 in the season finale last year, 212 vs. the Texans in October and now this. Henry finished the season with 2,027 yards, the fourth-highest total in NFL history. Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson holds the record with 2,105, set in 1984.

L.A. Rams’ QB John Wolford. I’d never heard of the guy, and my guess is you didn’t, either. But with Jared Goff out with a broken thumb, he was the quarterback the Rams entrusted to get them to the playoffs. And he did. Nope, he didn’t throw a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw for 300 yards, either. But who cares? After an interception on his first NFL pass, he settled down and didn’t commit another turnover, threw for 231 yards and demonstrated rare poise in his first NFL action. Aaron Rodgers may be the season’s MVP, but Wolford is my MVP for a day.