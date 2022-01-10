Judgements XVIII: In a Wildcard World, Nobody More Dangerous Than 49ers

Wild-card entries historically are dangerous in the first-round of the playoffs, and there’s no wildcard more dangerous today than the San Francisco 49ers.

Their improbable come-from-behind defeat of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday did more than put them in next week’s opening round of the playoffs vs. Dallas. It serves as a wake-up call for the rest of the NFC.

The message is clear: Don’t go to sleep on the 49ers. They can run. They can pass. They can defend. And they can travel. They’re 6-3 on the road this season; 4-4 at home.

Put all that together, and what do you have? A legitimate playoff threat, that's what.

Nowhere was that more apparent than their 27-24 overtime win over the Rams in L.A., a victory that underscored the importance of Jimmy Garoppolo to the franchise, the insane ability of wide receiver/running back/sometime quarterback Deebo Samuel, the value of physical defense and the resilience of a team that had every reason to cave.

But didn’t.

Keep in mind: San Francisco once trailed by 17 and was down 17-3 at the half. I mention that because the Rams were 45-0 under Sean McVay when leading at intermission.

Then Sunday happened.

“We’ll remember this one for a while,” Garoppolo said afterward. “It was a special one.”

There are all sorts of reasons why: A San Francisco rushing attack that produced 135 yards. A defense that held the Rams to seven points the last three periods and intercepted Matt Stafford twice. Big plays by Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. But you go nowhere before starting with Garoppolo, the quarterback who's 39-20 with the 49ers but whom they're expected to replace with rookie Trey Lance.

At least that’s the plan.

But tell that to anyone who witnessed Jimmy G’s gutsy second-half play with a damaged right thumb. He was poised and accurate when needed, nowhere more so than on a 83-yard touchdown drive in the last minute-and-a-half of regulation to tie the score at 24.

That was impressive. But then he followed with a 12-play, 79-yard series in OT to launch the 49ers to their sixth straight defeat of the Rams and their seventh victory overall in their last nine starts, including four of the past five weeks.

That gives them momentum. Garoppolo, a balanced attack and stars on both sides of the ball give them a chance. All I know is the last time the 49ers got this far with Jimmy G. at quarterback they didn't stop until they reached the Super Bowl.

I'm not saying that happens here, but remember: The past three years, wildcards are 10-4 in the first round of the playoffs. That means there will be upsets next weekend. Don’t be surprised if one of them is in Dallas.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. In a wide-open AFC, Tennessee is the prohibitive favorite. The reason? History. The Titans are the No. 1 seed, which means they’re the only team to gain a first-round bye. That’s huge. Because the past eight seasons – or since 2012 – the only AFC teams to reach the Super Bowl are those with first-round byes, and you can look it up. New England did it four times. Denver did it twice. And Kansas City did it twice.

2. Never, ever count out the Steelers and Big Ben. Goodness knows, we tried. Everyone tried. Yet here there are … again … thanks to a remarkable overtime defeat of arch-rival Baltimore, and let’s be clear: It doesn’t happen without Roethlisberger, the quarterback critics tried to retire multiple times this season. “He’s a legend for making plays at critical moments,” said Ravens’ linebacker Calais Campbell. And he made his most critical on fourth-and-8 in overtime, completing a 10-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud to set up the winning field goal.

3. You can’t trust Arizona. The Cards limped to the finish line, losing four of their last five – including three games where opponents drilled them for 30 or more points. Yeah, I know, they’re 8-1 on the road, but they haven’t been the same since losing DeAndre Hopkins.

4. Jacksonville owns the Colts. I’m talking about the city AND the Jags. Sunday’s loss was the Colts’ seventh straight road defeat to Jacksonville, six of them in Jayville (the seventh was in London). None, though, was more damaging than what happened Sunday. A Jags team that that won once prior to Sunday catapulted the Colts out of the playoffs while locking down the first pick of the 2022 draft at the same time.

5. The MVP race may be a photo finish. Two weeks ago the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor was one of the leading contenders. Not anymore. Now the award goes to a quarterback for the ninth straight year and 14th time in the past 15 seasons. It’s Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, mano-a-mano, and take your pick. It will be closer than NBC’s Cris Collinsworth thinks.

THIRD AND 20

1. You gotta feel for Baltimore. Once 8-1, the Ravens missed the playoffs by losing their last six -- five by a total of eight points. It all started with a one-point loss to Pittsburgh and ended with an three-point OT loss to the Steelers. In a little over two months, the Ravens went from the top of the AFC to the bottom of their division.

2. Detroit is cursed. I know, the Lions beat Green Bay. But that’s the problem. Because even when they win … which isn’t often … they lose, and Sunday’s victory is Exhibit A. All it did was cost them the first pick in the 2022 draft.

3. Tennessee's Mike Vrabel should push Matt LaFleur for Coach of the Year. LaFleur had the better record (13-4 vs. 12-5), and both coached their teams to No. 1 playoffs seeds. But Vrabel played half the season without his best player; LaFleur did not.

4. It’s not official, but it should be: T.J. Watt is your Defensive Player of the Year. This one’s a no-brainer. It’s what happens when you tie the official league record for sacks. Pssst, now come closer: The unofficial record (23) is still held by Detroit’s Bubba Baker. He did it in 1978.

5. If I’m a Patriots’ fan, I’m worried. Normally, New England accelerates into the playoffs. Not this year. The Pats lost three of their last four, blew the AFC East and made mistakes and turnovers atypical for a Bill Belichick-coached team.

6. For those counting, that’s three straight for Miami’s Brian Flores over Belichick. He’s 4-2 vs. his former boss and mentor.

7. It’s never been tougher to be a football fan in New York. Dating to 2017 the Giants are 22-59 and missed the playoffs five straight seasons. But misery loves company, and the Giants have it. Their record is tied for the league’s worst during that span with … yep, the New York Jets. You can’t make this stuff up. The two have four of the top 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three of the top seven. Of course, then they have to choose the right guys. Good luck.

8. At last, a pulse from Trevor Lawrence. Those two TD passes equaled his total for the previous nine games, all losses.

9. Joe Judge must go. Bad enough that the Giants stink. But to be bad AND boring? They’re both, and if you don’t believe me, you didn’t hear the hometown fans booing that third-and-9 quarterback sneak. Enough’s enough. I don’t want to hear another post-game confessional. Judge is the guy who fired his offensive coordinator in mid-season, then was outscored 170-69 the next seven games, six of which he lost. He’s also the first Giants’ coach to lose 13 times in a season. Time to turn out the lights. The party’s over.

10. Two receivers now have 1,900 yards receiving in one season. Both had Matthew Stafford as their quarterback.

11. Tennessee is the AFCs top playoff seed because of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Period. Not only did he throw four TDs to hold off Houston, but his biggest play wasn’t even a scoring pass. It was an escape from a sure sack on third-and-5 after Houston had crept oh-so-close in the second half to 21-18. Scrambling to his right, Tannehill threw a 36-yard dart to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to flip the momentum, deliver much needed breathing room and lock down a first-round bye that gives Derrick Henry another week to recover from a mid-season foot injury.

12. Vic Fangio never had a chance in Denver because Denver hasn’t had a decent quarterback since Peyton Manning. The evidence: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has as many victories in Denver as the Broncos’ Drew Lock. Mahomes is 5-0. Lock is 5-5.

13. I watch Russell Wilson the past two weeks, and he looks good to me. I watch Wilson and Pete Carroll bear hug after Sunday’s defeat of Arizona, and they look good to me, too. So what’s the problem?

14. Looks like Houston found its next quarterback. Meet rookie Davis Mills, the guy who pushed the Titans to the mat after they led by 21 at the half. Over his last seven starts, Mills threw for 11 TDs, had three interceptions and three times eclipsed 300 yards.

15. Remember when people said the Colts are the one team you don’t want to see in the playoffs? They got their wish.

16. When ESPN’s Brian Griese called Eagles’ center Jason Kelce “a slam-dunk, first-ballot Hall of Famer,” our Rick Gosselin didn’t like it. So he has a message for Griese. “Mike Webster was a fourth-ballot Hall of Famer,” Gosselin said. “and he’s on the 100th anniversary team.” Check, please.

17. They’re celebrating in Pittsburgh, and they should. The Steelers are in the playoffs. But now reality sets in: The Steelers meet Kansas City next week, and it was the Chiefs that dropped a 36-10 hammer on them on Dec. 26. Reality bites.

18. More evidence that numbers can be misleading: Kirk Cousins eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the third time in his four seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings missed the playoffs all three years.

19. Fantasy Football geeks, take note: Move Detroit’s Amon–Ra St. Brown up … way up … on your 2022 draft board. He finished the season with six consecutive eight-catch games, breaking a team record set by first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson.

20. I told you the Rams' Matt Stafford makes me nervous. In his past three games, he has eight turnovers and in his last nine he’s thrown 13 interceptions. OK, so he 38 touchdowns, too. That makes him a quarterback who can win a game for either side.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Darius Slayton’s TD catch was the first by a Giants’ wide receiver since Oct. 24.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Detroit attempted 40 fourth-down conversions this season, the most by anyone the past 30 years. The Lions also set a league record by converting 21 of them.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Tennessee is the No. 1 playoff seed despite no 1,000-yard rusher or 1,000-yard receiver. That’s happened four times in the past 25 years, with three of those teams (1996 Packers, 2003 Patriots and 2017 Eagles) winning Super Bowls.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“It sucks. Kinda in disbelief. The last two weeks just didn’t get it done.” – Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz.

“We’re going to be fine. We’ve got the pieces.” – Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews.

“We knew what we were playing for.” – Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“We’ve got a lot of warts, but we’re here.” – Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

BEN ROETHLISBERGER, QB Pittsburgh. At 39, he was supposed to be finished. At 39, he couldn’t make the throws anymore. At 39, he couldn’t win big games. At 39, it was time for him to, as former Steelers’ coach Chuck Noll would say, “get on with life’s work.” Yada. Yada. Yada. That was the narrative that played nationwide for most of this season. Well, this just in: At 39, he’s going to the playoffs again, thanks to an emotional 16-13 overtime defeat of Baltimore – a game that was Big Ben as we’ll remember him: With big plays and big throws leading to a big win. OK, so the Steelers’ improbable playoff run in all likelihood ends next weekend in Kansas City. I don’t care. I relish the opportunity to watch one of my favorite quarterbacks one more week and admire how he and his teammates pushed back against all odds to go where no one imagined.