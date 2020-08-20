There were two winners with this week’s choice of former Dallas wide receiver Drew Pearson as senior candidate for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2021. One, of course, was Pearson. The other was someone who wasn’t on the ballot and isn’t a senior.

LeRoy Butler, come on down.

With the expected election of Pearson by the Hall’s board of selectors, Butler would be the only first-team all-decade player on offense or defense from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s not enshrined in Canton. Prior to this year, that wasn’t the case, with Butler joined by offensive lineman Jimbo Covert, safeties Cliff Harris and Steve Atwater and Pearson.

But all that changed this year.

Covert and Harris were named to the Centennial Class of 2020. Atwater was elected to the modern-era class of 2020. And now Pearson is the presumptive senior inductee for the Class of 2021. So that leaves one first-team all-decade position player from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s missing from Canton, and you’re looking at him.

The good news is that Butler’s candidacy changed this year, too. For the first time in 14 years of eligibility, he was named a Hall-of-Fame finalist. He and Atwater were the starting safeties on the 1990s’ all-decade team, with neither gaining traction until Atwater became a first-time finalist in 2016. Then he disappeared for two years before reappearing on the ballot in 2019 and reaching the Final 10.

One year later, he was elected.

Butler has had no such luck, but Pearson’s candidacy should give him hope. The “Hail Mary” hero was never a finalist or semifinalist until voters for the Centennial Class – a panel of 25 members convened for a one-time election – chose him as one of 20 finalists.

Then they failed to elect him.

No problem. Within eight months the senior committee returned Pearson to the ballot as the sole senior candidate for 2020, and recent history says his chances for election are strong. Excluding the Centennial Class, every senior candidate from 2013-19 – 11 in all – was enshrined. Moreover, of the past 19 seniors proposed, 17 were elected immediately. The two who were not – Dick Stanfel and Claude Humphrey – were chosen later.

So that’s 19 for 19, which makes Pearson a virtual certainty.

There is no such forecast for Butler, but there should be. Once upon a time he played a position to which Hall-of-Fame selectors were blind, and that’s safety. But then former Seattle star Kenny Easley was elected in 2017, and now voters can’t get enough of safeties.

They elected Easley in 2017, Brian Dawkins in 2018, Johnny Robinson and Ed Reed in 2019 and Troy Polamalu and Atwater in 2020. If you include seniors Bobby Dillon, Donnie Shell and Harris for the Centennial Class, that’s nine pure safeties the past four years – or two more than the previous 53.

Like Pearson, Butler played in multiple Super Bowls. Like Pearson, he won one. Like Pearson, he’s associated with an iconic NFL moment (he invented “the Lambeau Leap”). Like Pearson, he was overlooked for years by Hall-of-Fame selectors.

Unlike Pearson, however, he was a four-time first-team All-Pro. Pearson was a three-time member. And unlike Pearson, his teammates have all but been ignored by Canton. Where there are eight Cowboys from the 1970s who spent the bulk of their careers with the team, there is only Brett Favre and Reggie White from the 1990s’ Packers that went to Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII.

LeRoy Butler should be the third. With Pearson’s nomination, his chances just improved.