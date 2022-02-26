Remembering Lionel James: The Little Train That Could ... Do Everything

SAN DIEGO -- Running back Lionel (Little Train) James was never an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. He wasn’t chosen to an all-decade team, was never part of a Super Bowl champion and had an NFL career that didn’t last beyond five years.

Yet Lionel James was one of the greatest players … and persons … I ever covered.

He could run. He could catch. He could throw, return kicks, return punts, you name it. In fact, one afternoon in 1985 he set a Chargers’ single-game record when he amassed 345 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to break a seven-game losing streak to the Raiders.

“There are no limits,” former teammate and Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Fouts said then, “on what he can do.”

As we know now, he was wrong. Lionel James couldn’t grow old. He died Friday at the age of 59 after a lengthy illness.

Ironically, I heard the news where I first met James – in San Diego – and immediately thought back to the summer of 1984 when he was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chargers, and I was in my first year covering the team for the Evening Tribune.

It didn’t take me long to know who would have the better year.

James was a marvel. He had extraordinary instincts and an uncanny ability to make tacklers miss. But at 5-feet-6, 170 pounds, he wasn’t supposed to be a difference maker. He was offered only one scholarship by a major college (Auburn) and lasted until the 118th choice of the NFL draft. But he quickly made an impression on teammates, coaches and reporters covering the team – on and off the field.

Everyone knew he was an exceptional athlete. If you had eyes, you could see it. But he was an exceptional individual, too – smart, selfless and enormously popular, with an engaging personality that drew people close to him.

“Just a joy to be around,” Fouts told me Friday night. “You always hear about guys who played the game for fun, right? He was the ultimate kid playing the game.”

And it's that joy I remember most when I think of Lionel James.

Once, when the team held a Christmas party, James dressed up as – you guessed it -- an elf, while Fouts played Santa. James would hand Fouts a gift, and then a child would be chosen to receive it. The act was a hit, with kids enraptured – especially when Fouts had then-team owner Alex Spanos sit on his knee and ask what he wanted for Christmas.

“One of my favorite memories all-time of San Diego,” Fouts said.

But so was that Nov. 10, 1985 game when the Bolts overcame the L.A. Raiders for the first time since 1981 on a 17-yard James run around right end to clinch a 40-34 overtime victory. It ran his total yardage for the afternoon to 345 – then exceeded only by Billy Cannon’s 373 in NFL history (1961) – and it had teammates lift James to their shoulders.

“It’s interesting,” said Fouts, “because the year before, we played Miami in overtime, and (running back) Buford McGee scored on a similar play (it was a 25-yard run). When I got into the huddle I knew what I wanted to run, and it was that exact same play. I said, ‘This is just like last year against Miami. And we’re going to score.’ And Train made me out to look smart because he made a great run.”

That’s because he was a great player. For five unforgettable years (1984-89), he was the Little Train That Could. He could do anything … everything … that he was asked, and he did it so well that in 1985 he led the Chargers in rushing, receiving and punt and kickoff returns; was named the team MVP; set a single-season NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards (broken by Derrick Mason in 2000) and set another NFL mark with 1,027 receiving yards for a running back (broken in 1999 by Marshall Faulk).

That might not have happened on another team. But in Don Coryell’s wide-open “Air Coryell” offense, Lionel James was the perfect fit.

“You've got to give credit to Coryell,” said Fouts, “because he saw in Lionel what he could do. I don’t know if you knew it, but Lionel was a high-school quarterback. So that’s why we put that option play in. Buford was a high-school quarterback, too, so that’s why he could pitch the ball. It was all part of asking a player, testing a player and seeing if he can do it. And the basis of all that is football intelligence and common sense which was the common thread throughout our offense.

“With Lionel, we expanded almost weekly what we asked him to do. And he’d not just do it, but he excelled at it. There were so many times when I put him in difficult situations. He was a mismatch in the wrong way at times ... but in the right way at other times because he surprised so many defenders.”

Lionel James surprised us again Friday. I had no idea he'd been sick. Fouts didn’t, either.

“I was shocked,” he said, “and obviously saddened. We’ve lost so many who were important to that era that it takes your breath away.”

Lionel James could take your breath away, and while I join Fouts and all those who knew James in mourning his loss, I’m comforted by something former 49ers’ great Dwight Clark told owner Eddie DeBartolo shortly before Clark’s death in 2018 from ALS.

“He said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,’ “DeBartolo told the congregation at Clark’s memorial service in San Francisco, ‘be glad because it happened.’ “