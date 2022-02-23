Baylor DBs Jalen Pitre and J.T. Woods know their way to the end zone

You win in the NFL with playmakers – especially those who can deposit the ball in the end zone.

And they all aren’t on the offensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for the NFL, the NCAA’s two top playmaking-defensive backs – cornerbacks Steve Jones of Appalachian State and Riley Moss of Iowa – both opted to return to school for a fifth year of Covid-related eligibility in 2022. Jones intercepted five passes last season and returned three of them for touchdowns. Moss picked off four passes and ran two of them back for scores.

With Jones and Moss now off the books, the NFL might want to send a contingent of scouts and defensive back coaches to Baylor for its pro day in March. There are a couple playmakers there worth a look in safeties Jalen Pitre and J.T. Woods.

Tackles are important for a defense. So are sacks and interceptions. But defensive touchdowns are the gold standard for success. Both Pitre and Woods scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in their careers, which makes then stand out on a draft board light on offensive defenders.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs returned two of his NFL-leading 11 interceptions for touchdowns for Dallas last season. His Cowboys won both games. Fellow cornerback Darius Slay returned an interception and two fumbles for scores for Philadelphia last season. His Eagles won all three games.

There were 41 interceptions returned for touchdowns in the NFL last season. Teams scoring them won 35 of the games. There were 13 fumbles returned for scores in the NFL last season. Teams scoring them won 10 of the games.

Since 2000, there have been 944 interceptions returned for touchdowns in the NFL. Teams scoring them won 79.5 percent of those games. There have been 451 fumbles returned for defensive scores during that same span. Teams scoring those touchdowns won 72.9 percent of the time.

Now add up all the numbers. Since 2000, if a team scored a defensive touchdown in a game, it won 77.4 percent of the time.

So go find defensive players who have a path to the end zone. Go to Baylor.

A two-year starter, Pitre intercepted four passes and recovered three fumbles at Baylor. He returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns, both in 2020 – a 30-yarder against Iowa State and a 26-yarder against Texas Tech. He was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Another two-year starter, Woods intercepted eight passes and recovered four fumbles at Baylor. He intercepted five passes in 2021 and returned one 20 yards for a touchdown against Texas State. He also recovered a fumble last season and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown against Texas Southern.