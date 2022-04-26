The Mad Bombers' biggest strike was the one that nobody saw...but never forgot.

Daryle Lamonica, known by many as “The Mad Bomber” during his days as a deep-throwing quarterback with the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills, completed 164 touchdowns passes during his 12-year NFL career yet nearly no one saw his most famous one.

Lamonica, who died in his sleep at his home in Fresno, CA. last Thursday at the age of 80, launched the last of his four touchdown passes to beat the New York Jets on November 17, 1968 with 42 seconds remaining but NBC, which was televising the game nationally, had decided to pre-empt the game’s final 65 seconds so a popular children’s movie, “Heidi,” could start as scheduled at 7 p.m. in the East.

A field goal by Jets’ kicker Jim Turner had given New York the lead in what had been a back-and-forth slugfest, 32-29, with 1:05 to play. NBC executives in New York and California decided to allow the broadcast to continue until the game concluded but were unable to convey this change in plans to NBC’s technicians in their master control studio because the phone lines were busy from people calling to find out when the movie would start. As far as the technicians knew, that would be 7 p.m. because they had been previously told to pre-empt the game’s ending in favor of “Heidi.”

So when viewers in New York and around the country came back from a commercial break after the Jets had taken the lead, gone was the silver-and-black clad Lamonica, replaced by a Swiss child walking through the mountains in a dirndl. Bad idea.

It might not have been a problem for NBC under normal circumstances but little was normal about this game, the Raiders of that era or Lamonica. The Mad Bomber had more than enough time left to complete three passes, two of them for touchdowns. The first was called back because of a penalty, leading Jets’ cornerback Johnny Sample to smugly remark to Lamonica, “Nice try. Better luck next time.”

Little did he know “next time” would be just two plays away.

After a 20-yard completion plus a 15-yard penalty on the Jets, Lamonica dropped back and launched a 43-yard scoring strike to Raiders’ halfback Charlie Smith, who had beaten a substitute safety and gone deep, as was the trademark of Oakland’s offense in those days. And they weren’t done yet.

With no one watching but the crowd of 53,318 at the Oakland County Coliseum, the flummoxed Jets fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the ball spun wildly to the two-yard line before Oakland’s Preston Ridlehuber scooped it up and ran into the end zone for the Raiders’ second score in nine seconds. When Jets’ fans back in New York learned Oakland had come back and won, a score unwisely posted during the “Heidi” broadcast, they swamped NBC’s switchboard with angry calls of protest so voluminous they shut down the phone system.

NBC would make a public apology the next day and the now infamous “Heidi Game” led the NFL to negotiate a contractual change with their broadcast partners going forward that all games would be shown to their conclusion in the market of the visiting team. Daryle Lamonica had just changed how pro football games would be broadcast, although he had no idea that was the case.

Lamonica’s final bomb of the day was the reason for what became an historic change in sports broadcasting but there was more to what happened that afternoon than his four touchdown passes (including throws of 43 yards to Smith and 48 to tight end Billy Cannon). The Raiders and Jets of those days had a violence-tinged rivalry that boiled over in the first half. There were fights, flags, ferocious hits, an ejection of Jets’ safety Jim Hudson and a slowdown in play that made the game’s 4 p.m. (Eastern time) start not quite enough time to get Heidi on America’s TV sets by 7 p.m. because there were 31 incomplete passes, 19 penalties, Hudson’s ejection and both teams using all six of their timeouts, meaning there was an inordinate amount stoppages of the clock.

There was more down time than action that day but when the action began it was hot and heavy, as it would be again when the two teams met in a rematch six weeks later in the 1968 AFL championship game that would determine who would be going to Super Bowl III.

Lamonica passed for 401 yards and a touchdown that day but Joe Namath led the Jets to a 27-23 victory, setting up the 16-7 Jets upset of the heavily favored NFL champion Baltimore Colts in what many consider the second most important game in NFL history because it established competitive balance between the upstart AFL and the established NFL.

A year later, the Mad Bomber would strike again, throwing a then-remarkable 34 touchdown passes, including six in the first half of a game against the team that had traded him to Oakland, the Buffalo Bills. In case anyone thought that was an aberration, he threw six more against the Houston Oilers in a playoff game later in the season.

Drafted in the 24th round by the Bills and 12th round by the Packers in 1963 (the two league’s did not have a common draft until 1967, following an agreed to merger that would begin in 1970), Lamonica chose the Bills because he felt his chances of winning a starting job were better in Buffalo than they would be against Green Bay’s Bart Starr, who was in the midst of leading Vince Lombardi’s dynasty of the 1960s. He was half right.

Lamonica never beat out Bills’ quarterback Jack Kemp but he showed enough to convince Raiders’ owner Al Davis to swing a trade for him prior to the 1967 season. Lamonica would take over at quarterback and lead Oakland to a 13-1 record and the AFL championship, passing for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns. Ironically, Oakland would lost to Starr’s Packers in Super Bowl II, 33-14.

Lamonica was the perfect passer to run Davis’ offense, which believed in the quick strike and the deep ball. Adapting the passing offense he’d learned as an assistant coach under Sid Gillman while with the Chargers, Davis created what came to be known as the vertical passing game, meaning as often as possible the ball goes deep down field.

It was Howard Cosell who first labeled Lamonica “The Mad Bomber” during a Monday Night Football broadcast in the early 1970s and it stuck with good reason. In the New York Times’ obituary after Lamonica’s death last week, rival quarterback Len Dawson, who often opposed Lamonica during Dawson’s days leading the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, said, “They named him right. He went back and unloaded the ball. He was going for broke on every play.”

Lamonica never reached the Hall of Fame but he was twice named first-team All-Pro, won two AFL Player of the Year awards (1967, 1969) and went a remarkable 66-16-6 as a starter (with only four of those wins coming in Buffalo) while averaging a remarkable 14.9 yards per completion good for 19,154 passing yards and 164 TDs. None of those other 163 touchdowns were the equal of the one nobody saw after Heidi replaced Lamonica everywhere but where it counted most – in the Raiders’ passing pocket letting one last bomb fly.