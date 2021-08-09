Hall-of-Fame Judgements II: Manning Gets Last Laugh on Tom Terrific

Star quarterback controls the clock and tweaks his adversary at the Class of 2021 induction.

CANTON, Ohio – Tom Brady and Peyton Manning met 17 times during their careers, with Brady holding an 11-6 edge. So when they met again Sunday evening, a national audience tuned in to see what would happen.

Result: Manning in a laugher.

The 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback took advantage of his Class of 2021 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to rib his former adversary as he playfully took down Canton's new policy on speech lengths.

With two enshrinements in one weekend, the Hall had warned inductees to keep speeches brief, ranging anywhere from six to eight minutes. Anything longer, they were told, and they'd run the risk of having to be forced off stage.

For Manning, that was no problem. It simply meant he was in a hurry-up offense again … and, no surprise, he still knows how to run it to perfection.

“When I was playing for the Colts,” he said, after he was welcomed by a prolonged standing ovation, “and we need the ball snapped quickly, I would yell, ‘Hurry, hurry’ to my center, Jeff Saturday, and he would immediately snap me the ball. Well, I gotta tell you: Tonight’s speech is an all-time hurry-hurry.

“The 2021 induction class wants to thank those previous inductees who gave long-winded acceptance speeches, forcing us to have a whopping six minutes to wrap up our football careers. I want to give a special thanks to my old friend, Ray Lewis, for being here tonight. Ray just finished giving his speech he started in 2018.”

That got a laugh. The crowd loved it. The Gold Jackets on stage loved it. And Brady, here to witness Manning’s induction, loved it. It was Manning at his best, poking fun at the clock he couldn’t control before turning to the quarterback he couldn’t outlast.

But this time he got … what else? … the last laugh.

“Next year’s acceptance speeches will probably shrink to four minutes,” he said. “And speaking of rivals, my good friend, Tom Brady, is here tonight. In his first year of eligibility in the year 2035 he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account.”

That brought down the house. With Hall of Famers eligible five years after their retirement, that would make Brady … yep, 53 when he retires. So Brady, who tweeted earlier that he was here “to make sure (Manning’s) really done,” surrendered – turning to the crowd to join in their laughter.

Game. Set. Match. Manning.

SHORTER IS BETTER

Admit it, people: The Hall’s insistence on shorter speeches made the ceremonies this weekend smoother and better … mostly because remarks were tighter and more focused. Though addresses weren't supposed to exceed eight minutes, all but two incoming Gold Jackets (Harold Carmichael and Donnie Shell, both from the Class of 2020) broke the eight-minute barrier, while two (Drew Pearson and Tom Flores) exceeded 11 minutes.

But that was OK. Not one of the 19 speeches this Saturday and Sunday rambled, and all were entertaining. Consider the weekend experiment more than a success. Consider it a template for future Hall-of-Fame induction ceremonies.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

How long did each speech last? Good question. Here’s the length of each one, in the order of presentation:

-- 11:19 -- Drew Pearson.

-- 11:37 – Tom Flores.

-- 9:28 – Peyton Manning.

-- 8:24 -- John Lynch.

-- 10:30 -- Calvin Johnson.

-- 9:07 -- Alan Faneca.

-- 9:58 – Charles Woodson.

MEGATRON: NO THANKS TO LIONS

As predicted, wide receiver Calvin Johnson followed Barry Sanders’ lead when the star running back failed to thank the Detroit Lions at his 2004 induction. In a Zoom call last month, Megatron hinted that he might go in that direction … and to no one's surprise, he did.

He thanked the Hall. He thanked the Classes of 2020 and ’21. He thanked his high-school coach … the team chaplain at Georgia Tech, his alma mater … his agent … Lions’ fans … the city of Detroit … and his teammates.

“I’m thankful for each and every one of you,” he said.

But he never mentioned the Lions.

“I try to make my words count,” said Johnson.

He did by not mentioning the Lions’ franchise. Embroiled in a dispute involving the payment of a $1.5–million bonus the Lions have withheld, Johnson made it clear what matters most to him … and it wasn’t the organization that drafted him.

DREW PEARSON: THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Pearson not only was the first speaker Sunday night; he became the weekend’s first inductee to break 11 minutes with his acceptance speech. But you know what? It was OK. No, it was good. No, it was more than good. It was positively entertaining. Because there was no one – NO ONE – who brought more energy, more levity and more volume to Tom Benson Stadium this weekend than “Mr. Clutch.”

When he talked about his “skinny legs,” he stepped away from the rostrum to show them to his audience. When he thanked Hall-of-Famer Mike Ditka, his first receivers coach, he said he “was an All-Pro tight end … which means he taught me nothing about running pass routes as a wide receiver.” When he introduced his son, Brian, he congratulated him for graduating from college and pursuing a career in graphic design, saying “he didn’t play football. He’s too smart for that.”

I think you get the idea. Pearson was as dynamic as he was four years ago in Philadelphia when he introduced the Cowboys’ second-round draft choice to a raucous Philadelphia crowd. And when he talked about waiting over three decades to reach Canton he preached like a minister.

“I have learned it’s not about how long you wait or how long it takes to get here,” he said. “But more about how you wait. My wait was supported by faith, and it was through God’s race that I created a path for me for immortality into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

A FIRST FOR WOODSON

Few, if any, Hall of Famers have had their mothers present them at their inductions. But, guaranteed, none ever opened a speech by serenading his Mom … until, that is, Charles Woodson concluded Sunday’s event.

He opened by singing softly to his mother (“Mama mia, you know I love you … Mama, mama, you’re the queen of my heart”) before stopping to say, “I think I lost a bet.” No, he didn’t. Because he got off the best line of the night when he continued.

“My passion, my love for work comes from my mother,” he said. “You hear people say a woman can’t raise a man. I call bulls**t. My mama raised two of us.”

One of three first-ballot Hall of Famers in the Class of 2021 (Manning and Johnson are the others), Woodson was the perfect inductee to close the evening – expressing emotional gratitude to his family before asking former teammates and coaches from all levels ... Raiders’ fans ... Packers’ fans … heck, all fans of Charles Woodson’s play to stand.

“We did this together,” he said. “Together. Me and you …So when I say we go in we go in, I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Drew Pearson is only the 22nd undrafted player to make it to Canton.

2. Alan Faneca played 206 games in his pro career and was called for only four holding penalties, including three accepted in his final 10 seasons. Honest.

3. John Lynch was a backup quarterback at Stanford before switching to defense, and maybe you knew that. But it was a phone call from Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Walsh, who had taken the head-coaching job at Stanford in 1992, that changed his life. Walsh told Lynch he thought he was the team’s best defensive player. Lynch said, uh, no disrespect, but he played defense only one year and played only half the snaps. So what, Lynch asked, made Walsh believe in him? “He said, 'Simply the film,' ” said Lynch. “ 'I watch it, and you can be a safety in the NFL' … Coach Walsh, you gave me the confidence to follow my career. Without you, I’m not standing on this stage today.”

4. When a young Tom Flores decided to pursue pro football with the AFL Oakland Raiders and not become a teacher, the most disappointed person was his mother. “In the end,” said Flores, “she was the proudest of all because I followed my passion. And that’s what brought me to this stage tonight.”

5. Calvin Johnson is only the seventh wide receiver to reach Canton in his first year of eligibility. At 35, only Gale Sayers and Jim Brown were enshrined at a younger age.

THEY SAID IT

Drew Pearson – “They only give me a few minutes to make this speech. But it only took 32 seconds for me to catch the Hail Mary touchdown from my quarterback Roger Staubach. So this is no big deal.”

Tom Flores – “The reason I’m here and the reason I'm second on the program tonight is I’m 84 years old. I’ve got to go to bed at 9 o'clock. Where’s my pillow?”

Peyton Manning -- “I think it’s pretty cool to say you’re on the same team with Johnny U. and Slingin’ Sammy Baugh,”

John Lynch – “I wait eight years as a finalist, and then David Baker tells me I’m following Peyton Manning (to the stage). Thank you, David.”

Alan Faneca – “Epilepsy is part of me. But it does not define me.”

Charles Woodson to his two sons – When you turn 35 to 40 years old, you’ll begin to understand why a grown man can stand up here and cry.”