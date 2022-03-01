Ali Marpat's Early Retirement Cautionary Tale For The 324 Future Draftees At NFL  Combine

As the latest group of 324 selected NFL wannabes gather in Indianapolis this week at the annual scouting combine, both the future players and their potential employers will be faced with another quiet reminder that maybe NFL life isn’t all its been cracked up to be.

Down in Tampa over the weekend Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet announced via Instagram that he was retiring at the age of 28 and while at the top of his game after seven seasons with the Bucs. Marpet joined a growing list of players in the prime of their careers pulling the plug on pro football in an effort to preserve what is left of their good health before it’s too late and they become the crippled shadow figures too many ex-NFL players turn into around the age of 50 or even earlier.

"I think he accomplished his goals, values his health, (and) is looking for more challenges,” Marpat’s father, Bill, told ESPN. “Ali has a very strong inner voice, and he is courageous enough to follow it. I'm in awe."

When one looks at the 324 young men gathering in Indianapolis this week for what is nothing more than a sometimes demeaning cattle call, one can understand Bill Marpat’s sense of awe. Not yet 30 and in the prime of a career few would have predicted for his son when he entered Division III Hobart in 2011, Marpat became the highest drafted player in D3 history when Tampa took him in the second round (61st pick) in 2015. He almost instantly became a millionaire in waiting.

Seven years later, Marpat was a Super Bowl champion, one of the league’s best interior linemen and a young man slated to earn $10 million in 2022. To turn his back on the kind of dream 324 once like-minded young men carry with them to Indianapolis this week says much about the jobs they are pursuing. It is a caution signal being given to those young man by someone who has walked in their shoes, dreamt their dreams and suffered the same well-documented probing indignities they will face this week at the hands of team doctors and scouting personnel.

While there is much that can be gained by becoming an NFL star like Marpat, he seems to be saying much can be lost, too. Is $10 million, which in some ways is life-changing money, worth suffering other more debilitating life changing experiences that can ravage not only your body but also your mind?

Marpat, like seven-time Pro bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, Andrew Luck, Patrick Willis, Anthony Davis and a slowly growing list of young players have decided after experiencing the best and worst of NFL life that it is not.

When former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall retired at the age of 26 several years ago he explained his decision this way: “I no longer wish to put my body at risk for the sake of entertainment.”

More and more young players, fearful of the long-term consequences of a lengthy NFL career, have begun to make similar decision, often before the age of 30 because they are terrified of what continuing to play it might do – or already has done – to them.

“I retired because I had come to terms with my own medical history,” safety Husain Abdullah said upon his early retirement several years ago. “If I had not suffered five concussions in my NFL career, maybe I would still be playing. But the fact is, I did suffer those concussions, and that tips the scale of risk to a point where the potential consequences outweigh the benefits for me.”

Fellow offensive lineman Anthony Davis retired in 2015 for the same reasons Marpat is leaving, saying at the time he was doing so “to allow my brain and body a chance to heal.” Still a young man, Davis missed the game more than he expected and came back a year later. He almost immediately sustained another concussion and retired for good in 2016, having been forewarned of what his future might hold.

One of the most shocking early retirements in recent years was 49ers’ linebacker Chris Borland. A third round pick who became an immediate starter and an impact player as a rookie, Borland retired after making the All-Rookie team and leading the Niners in tackles in 2014. His reasoning was clear.

“From what I’ve researched and what I’ve experienced, I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Borland said. “To me it’s just about health and nothing else.”

Unlike other sports, few NFL contracts are fully guaranteed so Borland’s decision not only left $1.86 million on the table for the remaining three years of his contract but he also paid the 49ers back $463,000, which was 3/4s of his $617,436 signing bonus. Obviously his decision was not about money.

Now, in the very week where those 324 young men with dreams just like Borland’s and Luck’s and Davis’ will be auditioning in Indianapolis for the NFL, Ali Marpat, who has lived that dream, is telling them all something they won’t hear from any of the NFL teams that interview them.

He’s telling them to chase their dreams, as he did, but don’t chase them for too long because they just might turn into a nightmare they never wake up from if they do.