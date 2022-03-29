Mayfield, Garoppolo will eventually find an NFL team to love them...but for how long?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield have two things in common and they’re not happy about either one. Both play for teams that don’t want them and both are coming off off-season shoulder surgery, which complicates moving on to a team that actually might want them.

High-quality quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson have already changed teams as have less desirable options like Carson Wentz and Mitch Trubisky while Mayfield and Garoppolo remain imprisoned on teams that don’t want their services but haven’t yet found anyone willing to pay a reasonable asking price for either.

Eventually this will change because the NFL is a quarterback-driving league and sooner or later Houston, Seattle, Atlanta, Detroit, Carolina or perhaps even Pittsburgh will accept that a move must be made to improve their signal-calling situation and these two guys are the best available options left. It is a simple case of supply and demand. A supply chain issue, if you will.

Mayfield would probably love to go to Pittsburgh for the opportunity to torment his present employer, the Browns, twice a year. It would be a stable location with a solid coach well versed in how to handle mercurial temperaments like Mayfield’s but the ideal spot for him actually might be Seattle, a run-heavy offense with highly productive receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett already in place and an offensive scheme similar to the one he’d been playing under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Whether Mayfield ends up with either remains to be seen and will likely be dictated by the progress his shoulder makes from surgery and the conditions on the ground with a number of teams after the draft. Or during it as soon as one or more of the franchises still searching for an answer at quarterback realize it isn’t on its draft board.

Same seems true for Garoppolo, although he has the added burden of a $25.5 million contract. That is nearly $7 million more than Mayfield’s $18.858 million deal, the only difference being none of Garoppolo’s is guaranteed while all of Mayfield’s is. Exactly who that’s a bigger problem for is difficult to assess but I’d rather be Mayfield.

Regardless, in the end, both will want new deals and the team’s that acquire them will likely feel the same way unless they are only willing to take a one-year flyer on someone with a recovering shoulder and a less than complete resume.

Unlike the up-and-down Mayfield, Garoppolo is a proven winner with a 33-14 record as an NFL starter yet his critics, who include his present boss Kyle Shanahan, doubt his resilience in crunch time – literally. A large part of ability is availability and too often Garoppolo has not been. His string of nagging injuries, some serious and others less so, at times make it seem like he’s made out of tissue paper rather than muscle and bone.

His tendency toward being injury prone is coupled with the belief by some that he cannot consistently deliver the big play when needed most. Perhaps so but a lot of teams would love to be able to say their quarterback is 33-14 as a starter for the.

San Francisco GM John Lynch insisted at this week’s owner’s meetings that he had no intention of releasing Garoppolo and said he’d spoken with several teams interested in acquiring him before his surgery. Now it’s a wait-and-see attitude until either someone says they want him or the 49ers decide his long-term replacement, Trey Lance, isn’t yet ready to take over the offense of a potential Super Bowl contender.

“I think Jimmy will be playing for us or he’ll be playing for somebody else,’’ Lynch said. “He’s too good a player not to be.”

The same could be said of Mayfield, who became dispensable once Cleveland paid a king’s ransom to bring the troubled Watson in from Houston. Were it not for the fact both Mayfield and Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery at the worst of times they would very likely already have moved on because would you really trade for Wentz or sign Trubisky over these two if healthy? One would think not, although Washington, who traded for Wentz, has done dumber things. Regularly.

So where will Mayfield and Garoppolo end up? The latter might yet end up staying where he is in San Francisco and playing out the string because the truth is Lance has yet to prove he’s the answer and might well benefit from sitting behind Garoppolo one more year. In fact, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Mayfield, on the other hand, knows two things. The first is that his $18.858 million contract is fully guaranteed so he has considerable leverage when it comes to deciding who his next employer will be. Second, whom ever that is it won’t be the Browns.

There are still nearly a half dozen teams in need of an upgrade at the most important position in pro football and these two guys are it. At some point, that list of possible suitors will increase because somebody’s knee or shoulder is going to pop or snap and just like that the market expands. That won’t help Colin Kaepernick, who may be better than both of them, but it is a guarantee for Mayfield and Garoppolo that they will soon be loved again by somebody … at least for a little while.