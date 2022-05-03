Skip to main content
Chicago Columnist: The 'Fight' That Steve McMichael Refuses to Lose

Chicago Columnist: The 'Fight' That Steve McMichael Refuses to Lose

The Bears' former defensive star refuses to give in to ALS, writes columnist Rick Telander. "He hasn't changed what drives him," he said.

The Bears' former defensive star refuses to give in to ALS, writes columnist Rick Telander. "He hasn't changed what drives him," he said.

Steve McMichael was a standout defensive tackle on a marvelous Chicago Bears’ defense. In fact, the last Bears’ team to win a Super Bowl – OK, the only Bears team to win one – was catapulted to the Lombardi Trophy by that suffocating defense.

But that was 37 years ago.

Since then, three stars from Buddy Ryan’s 1985 defense have been enshrined in Canton – defensive tackle Dan Hampton and linebackers Richard Dent and Mike Singletary. And McMichael? Chicago Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander  chronicles his visit with the former star, now 64, in a poignant piece on McMichael's battle with ALS.

“He’s suffering more than Jesus,” McMichael’s wife, Misty, told Telander.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When you read his story, you might agree. But McMichael refuses to give in.

“He hasn’t changed what drives him,” Telander writes. “He’ll fight this thing.”

It’s a moving piece, with Telander making a pitch for McMichael’s place in Canton. He’s not alone. Hall-of-Fame voter Dan Pompei of The Athletic has made a pitch for him, too. It’s a must-read story, and you can find it by clicking on the following link:

Steve McMichael a Hall of Famer? Our man says yes - Chicago Sun-Times (suntimes.com)

chuckhowley
nfl

Gradishar, Howley Top Historians' Picks for Hall's Next Senior Inductees

By Clark JudgeMay 2, 2022
hall2021-6
hof-interviews

Message Behind Hall's Jump to Three Senior Finalists: 'Just Do the Right Thing'

By Clark JudgeApr 29, 2022
MorrallEarlUSAT
nfl

The all-time Michigan State NFL team features Morrall, DeLamielleure and more

By Rick GosselinApr 27, 2022
WhiteRandyUSAT3
nfl

The All-Time University of Maryland NFL Team Features Hall-of-Famer Randy White

By Rick GosselinApr 27, 2022
SmithBRJrUSAT
nfl

The all-time University of Arkansas NFL team features a pair of Smiths and an Alworth

By Rick GosselinApr 27, 2022
SmithBruceUSAT2
nfl

The all-time Virginia Tech NFL team Hall of Famer Bruce Smith

By Rick GosselinApr 27, 2022
KoppenDanUSAT2
nfl

The all-time Boston College NFL team features centers with Super Bowl rings

By Rick GosselinApr 27, 2022
madbomber1
nfl

'Mad Bomber's' Biggest Strike Was One That Nobody Saw ... but Never Forgot

By Ron BorgesApr 25, 2022