Chicago Columnist: The 'Fight' That Steve McMichael Refuses to Lose

Steve McMichael was a standout defensive tackle on a marvelous Chicago Bears’ defense. In fact, the last Bears’ team to win a Super Bowl – OK, the only Bears team to win one – was catapulted to the Lombardi Trophy by that suffocating defense.

But that was 37 years ago.

Since then, three stars from Buddy Ryan’s 1985 defense have been enshrined in Canton – defensive tackle Dan Hampton and linebackers Richard Dent and Mike Singletary. And McMichael? Chicago Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander chronicles his visit with the former star, now 64, in a poignant piece on McMichael's battle with ALS.

“He’s suffering more than Jesus,” McMichael’s wife, Misty, told Telander.

When you read his story, you might agree. But McMichael refuses to give in.

“He hasn’t changed what drives him,” Telander writes. “He’ll fight this thing.”

It’s a moving piece, with Telander making a pitch for McMichael’s place in Canton. He’s not alone. Hall-of-Fame voter Dan Pompei of The Athletic has made a pitch for him, too. It’s a must-read story, and you can find it by clicking on the following link:

Steve McMichael a Hall of Famer? Our man says yes - Chicago Sun-Times (suntimes.com)