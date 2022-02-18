Good News for Senior Candidates: Hall May Increase Inductees in Near Future

For years, Hall-of-Fame voters complained that more senior finalists should be enshrined … but for years they weren’t heard. Now they have been, and their message is as loud as it is clear.

They want more seniors elected.

That was communicated Thursday afternoon to Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter in an hour-and-a-half Zoom call. Porter had promised to gain voters’ input into possible changes and improvements for the future -- with the senior question front and center – and he found what he was looking for.

Voters want the senior category addressed immediately.

Here’s why: Currently, there’s one senior candidate each year, with a senior defined as a player more than 25 years removed from his retirement. Voters don’t believe that’s enough, and they have the numbers to prove it. There are 58 all-decade players in the senior pool, 53 of whom have never been finalists. Yet only one is eligible for induction each year.

That’s the same number of finalists per annum as the contributor and coaches categories, and there’s something amiss there. The senior pool is far more laden with Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates than the contributor and coaching categories combined, yet it yields the same number of candidates annually as each of the other two.

After what Porter heard Thursday, that could … and maybe will … change.

The popular suggestion was to increase the number to two seniors per year, and it’s the most likely scenario to be proposed. That was the figure from 2004-14, or until the Hall inaugurated the contributor category, and it seemed to garner the most support Thursday – with little dissent.

“To me,” Porter said afterward, “I’d say there’s a major majority in favor of us going down this path. I think we’re all probably on the same page.”

That’s a fair assessment.

“The bigger thing for me,” said Porter, “is the selectors’ understanding that the Hall wants to hear from them, and that it is voiced. It’s important to me to hear that message. (Voters) are the ones who take the heat if people think (they) get it wrong. From that standpoint, (voters) have to be part of the whole process so we can figure it out.”

From the moment Porter took over as the Hall’s President in October, he has pushed a mantra of “getting things right,” with the voting process one of his first priorities. He was aware of the inequities with the senior vote but wanted to hear from selectors.

Well, now he has. So his next move is to inform the Hall’s board of directors that he intends to bring a proposal that increases the number of annual senior finalists to a vote in April. If, at that time, it were to pass, it could become effective immediately, in time for the Class of 2023.

That should be welcome news for seniors and the senior sub-committee.

For far too long, the two have been lumped together in a voting process that, frankly, is arduous and unfair. Granted, the Centennial Class of 2020 was supposed to reduce the enormous backlog of qualified names, and it did … by 10. But there is still a deep pool of Hall-of-Fame worthy individuals there -- including eight league MVPs, only one of whom has been discussed as a finalist.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: OK, so how does all this shake out for the contributors and coaches? Ah, that’s another story. There’s considerable support for keeping the total number of inductees each year at eight, with five-modern era candidates included. If two seniors per year were also included, that leaves only one spot for coaches and contributors.

How to solve it? One possibility is to have each alternate years. Another is to merge the two categories into one. Neither has been decided, but both were discussed.

““Let’s just do it right,” said Porter. “I’m excited about it.”