Hall Taps Former Bengals' Great Anthony Munoz for New Position

Apparently, one isn’t the loneliest number.

Former Cincinnati tackle Anthony Munoz, the only player to spend the bulk of his career with the Bengals and be elected to Canton, has been rewarded. He was named the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Chief Football Relationship Officer, the Hall announced Thursday.

Wait … Chief Football Relationship Officer? Never heard of it.

There's a reason. It’s a newly created staff position, with Munoz asked to engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors, be involved in philanthropic ventures for the Hall and join others within the organization promoting its mission and initiatives.

Munoz will report directly to Hall president Jim Porter.

“Anthony’s personality and football credibility are perfectly suited for this new position,” Hall said in a prepared statement. “He is widely regarded as one of the best to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He understands the demands of the game and what it takes to be a Hall of Famer.

“As founder of the Anthony Munoz Foundation, he also understands the nonprofit world and what it takes to reach and sustain excellence in that environment. He will be a great addition to his newest team – and his teammates in Canton are excited to be working with him.”

A first-round pick of the Bengals and the third overall choice in the 1980 draft, Munoz had an immediate impact in the pros. He was elected to 11 consecutive Pro Bowls, was a three-time Offensive Lineman of the Year (1981, 1987 and 1988) and helped lead the Bengals to three AFC division titles and two conference championships during his 13-year career.

He is also a member of the 1980s’ all-decade team and the NFL’s 100th anniversary squad.

“I’m excited to step into this role,” Munoz said in a prepared statement, “and I do so with great humility. The Hall is about the game of football … about people … everything that’s included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”

Munoz’s first official day in his new role will be June 6.