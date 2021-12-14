Sad Endings For Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger have a familiar ring to them

Nearly every great NFL quarterback stays too long at the dance. Their final dance is seldom pretty, often out of step to the music of their times.

They are like the uncle who won’t leave the house party long after the host has begun cleaning up the plates. They are the guy stammering to try and make small talk long after a conversation has come to an inevitable conclusion everyone can sense but him. They are the men with no exit line.

That was true for Johnny Unitas and Y.A. Tittle. It was true for Joe Namath and Terry Bradshaw. It was true for Brett Favre and Kurt Warner. It was even true for the Manning brothers, although Peyton managed to handoff his way to a final title while a shadow of the transcendent player he once had been.

There have been rare exceptions, like Otto Graham and John Elway and maybe Tom Brady, but the final days for most of the best quarterbacks of any era end up like those of Dan Marino, Michael Vick and Troy Aikman, hollow shells. So it now has come to pass for Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger, two guys who once dominated a position that now seems most often to baffle or betray them.

Newton has slipped the farthest, his shoulder having never recovered from a severe injury several seasons ago that robbed him of the arm that once made him a league MVP and a guy who could call himself “Superman” and not be laughed out of the locker room for doing so.

He was dismal a year ago as he struggled trying to replace the memory of Tom Brady in New England, finally being released in favor of a rookie quarterback from Alabama named Mac Jones this summer. Had he been able to just walk away then it wouldn’t have been so bad but when his old team, the Carolina Panthers, called him he came running back hoping to relive the good old days. Unfortunately, sadly, they’re just old daze now.

Twice Newton has been benched for none performance in the midst of games. Newton is 13-21 in his last 34 starts and has thrown nearly as many interceptions (27) as touchdowns (35) over the past four, sore-shouldered seasons. Call it what you will but the truth is he was benched simply because his body got old, deserting him before he was ready to accept its’ traitorous betrayal.

Roethlisberger has fared better up until this year, although 2019 was the season his body first deserted him. He worked hard to get it back and last year he seemed his old self, but in 2021 the Steelers’ long-time leader and likely future Hall of Famer is struggling mightily just to survive and reportedly has conceded to people close to him that his career is over, or at least will be at season’s end.

Unlike Newton, Roethlisberger’s numbers are not terrible, although under his direction the Steelers have fallen from 12-3 in 2020 to 6-6 and barely holding on this season. But while his numbers may not look bad, he has in the moments when he once most excelled. When the pressure is on, he seldom seems able to reprise the old days when he was a two-time Super Bowl winner and six-time Pro Bowler and on his way to ranking seventh all-time in passing yardage and 12th in passer rating.

Roethlisberger is none of those things today. He is, like Newton, a player whose time has come and gone, which is a sad but all too familiar occurrence in sports.

Our heroes cannot last forever and when they begin to fade we desperately wish they would leave the arena. Not for their own safety or to avoid personal embarrassment but rather selfishly wanting to hold fast to the memory of what they once were when they were young and strong and unbeatable because if we can retain that memory, rather than this sad reality, we can fool ourselves into thinking the passage of time isn’t doing the same thing to us.

Warriors like Newton and Roethlisberger, like all the fallen ones before them, always believe they have one great moment left in them. Most often they are the last to know that time has discarded them and their body, which they could always rely on regardless of the situation, has turned on them.

And so they press on, unwilling or unable to leave the stage until it is painfully obvious they can no longer remember their lines. Strangely, this refusal to accept the reality of sports is a large part of the reason they were great in the first place.

Athletes like Newton and Roethlisberger defied the odds, making it through the winnowing process that begins for all of us as young athletes sharing the same dream of glory in the arena. For most of us the dream fades quickly. Some by the end of youth sports. Others after four years of high school or, if you are lucky, a few short years of college athletics. By then the funnel has grown so thin only the special ones make it through and most of them only for a moment or two.

Newton and Roethlisberger accomplished far more than that. They reached the dream we all once shared but few ever live. They were great at the highest level of the game they chose.

But everything must come to an end and unfortunately for them theirs is coming on a wide stage under the bright lights of NFL Sundays. The truth is they can’t do it anymore. In Newton’s case not at all and in Roethlisberger’s nothing like what he once was. There’s no shame in that. It is the cycle of the athlete’s life.

The only shame, if that word can be used in the context of these two great warriors, is that it had to end like this. But then, upon further review, how could it not? Beyond their pure athletic gifts and willingness to work hard, faith in themselves is what made them great. Faith like that dies hard.