NFC East still has long ways to go before  becoming the NFL's all-time worst.

The hapless NFC East is not yet the worst division in NFL history, but it’s closing in on that unwanted title.

Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 23-23 overtime tie against Cincinnati and its upset last Sunday of the 49ers on the road, the NFC East avoided becoming the worst division since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger after four games, a title that remains with the 1984 AFC Central, which went a combined 3-13.

The Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and the WFT (Washington’s anonymous entry in the division) are a combined 3-12-1 at the moment, the second worst start by a division in 50 years. But the four of them still have a ways to go to sink lower than the 2008 NFC West, which was the oddest of losers because in the midst of its collective ineptitude it nearly produced a Super Bowl winner.

That year Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona and the St. Louis Rams went a collective 22-42 on the year, the worst divisional record since the merger. That foursome was a collective 10-30 against non-division opponents, with the Cardinals winning the division with a 9-7 record. Arizona was the only team in the division to finish with a positive point differential and it did so by only a single point, yet went off on a stunningly unexpected playoff run to reach the Super Bowl before losing in the final moments to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-second touchdown catch that was as unlikely as the Cardinals becoming the Steelers’ opponent in the first place.

The 49ers finished 7-9 that season, Seattle was 4-12 and the Rams ended up 2-14 and finished with a ridiculous -233 point differential (scoring 232 points while allowing 465). How can the NFC East avoid the ignominy of being worse than that? It won’t be easy judging by the available evidence.

Collectively the members of the NFC East must somehow win at least 20 more games in the next 12 weeks to avoid tying or besting the worst of the 2008 NFC West. The way things have been going that might seem daunting for this collection of football detritus but it’s not as Sisyphean a task as the prevailing evidence suggests because through an odd quirk of scheduling thus far there has been only one division game played, leaving 11 more. If one assumes somebody most likely wins each of those that means the NFC East’s foursome must only win nine games outside its division to avoid the tile of Worst Division in Pro Football History.

One can understand if you are skeptical they can do it however judging from their performances to date. The Giants need GPS to find the end zone, having scored an average of 11.8 points per game in going 0-4. They are without their best weapon, injured running back Saquan Barkley who is gone for the season and his absence perhaps explains why they are last in the league in red zone production.

The Washington Football Team is nameless, shameless and rudderless. Its starting quarterback, young Dwayne Haskins, is 2-9 as a starter in his young career and 1-3 this season. Losing is getting old in the Nation’s Capital but familiar.

The Eagles’ problems are directly traceable to their local ER, which seems to be where too many of their offensive players have ended up. They are missing four of their top five receivers as well as tight end Dallas Gaedert and three of their original five starting offensive linemen. Of the remaining two, right tackle Lane Johnson is himself hobbled by a surgically repaired ankle that seems to be rebelling against being used to play football despite his best efforts to soldier on at the moment. Considering all those MIAs, it’s understandable that quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled and the offense is 26th in the league in points per game.

And then there’s the Dallas Cowboys. These days Dallas is spelled with no D, a fact that has made it nearly impossible for it to win no matter how many points Dak Prescott puts up. Like the division it’s a member of, Dallas’ defense is on a record-breaking pace toward ineptitude of its own. After allowing 146 points in four games (36.6 ppg), Dallas is on pace to give up an NFL record 584 points. If the Cowboys can accomplish that they will have allowed 36.5 points per game. Both numbers would break the record of the 1981 Baltimore Colts, which holds the all-time mark for defensive ineptitude with 533 points allowed on their way to a 2-14 record and a last place finish in team defense and scoring defense.

The sad reality is someone has to win the NFC East this season no matter what their record so one begins to wonder if whatever team manages to do so can do it without also becoming only the third team in history to enter the playoffs with a losing record. Now who else might that have been?

The 2014 Carolina Panthers, who won the NFC South with a 7-8-1 record, went two months without winning a single game (Oct. 6 to Dec. 6) and nosed out the 7-9 Saints atop the division courtesy of New Orleans having the league’s 31 ranked defense, for one. The other was the 2010 Seattle Seahawks, who won the 2010 NFC West Division title on the final day of the season by beating the equally 7-9 St. Louis Rams in a game that was flexed into a Sunday night finale of foolishness. That Seahawk team won its division with a -97 point differential.

So if you are a fan of any of the NFC East’s collection of misfits and miscreants take heart. They still have a ways to go to become the worst division in NFL history.