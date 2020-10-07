Looking for someone to blame for the atrocious defensive play by the Dallas Cowboys this season?

Blame their newly-minted Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.

Almost three decades ago, Jimmy showed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that you can play defense on the cheap and still win championships. The Triplets were showered with all the glory in 1992 when the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl of the decade. Overlooked was the fact the Cowboys led the NFL in defense that year, yet didn’t place a single defender on the Pro Bowl team.

There were no stars on that side of the ball that season. At least no Pro Bowl-level stars. Jimmy showed Jerry how it's done and it became gospel for the Cowboys owner. He has been all about offense ever since. The players that touch the football, score the points and show up on the Sunday-night highlights are the names plastered on the franchise marquee. Offensive skill rules. Defense became – and remains -- an afterthought.

One-by-one those defenders off the 1990s Super Bowl teams left in free agency. Jerry wasn't going to pay them. Ken Norton, Tony Casillas and Jimmie Jones all departed after winning that second Super Bowl in 1994. Jim Jeffcoat and James Washington left in 1995, then Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown, Russell Maryland, Robert Jones and Dixon Edwards all bolted in 1996 after winning a third Lombardi Trophy.

Defensive players are interchangeable and replacable, Jones figured, so keep spending the money on offense.

Which explains why the Cowboys find themselves in the predicament they are today. The Cowboys rank 30th in the NFL in defense. They have few sacks (8) and fewer takeaways (4). They allowed 307 yards rushing to the Cleveland Browns last weekend after allowing Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to pass for 315 yards and five touchdowns the previous weekend.

When you can’t stop the run and can’t stop the pass, your end zone takes a beating. The Cowboys have allowed a league-worst 146 points. If the Cowboys stay at this pace, they will allow an NFL-record 584 points this season.

Understand how the Cowboys got here. In the 2010 decade, Dallas employed offensive-centric head coaches Jason Garrett and now Mike McCarthy. That’s understandable. The owner believes you win with offense so go find the best offensive minds to call the shots.

In the 10 drafts of the decade, the Cowboys spent five first-round picks on offensive players and four on defenders. Three of those offensive selections became Pro Bowlers. One of the defensive selections became a Pro Bowler – cornerback Byron Jones – and the Cowboys let him walk in free agency last offseason.

The Miami Dolphins made Jones, at the time, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. Offensive first-rounders Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott all have since received contract extensions ... but Byron Jones was allowed to leave when his rookie contract expired.

Jones, the team's best corner, was one of four starters to depart the defense from a year ago. The Cowboys also let their top interior pass rusher (Malik Collins) and top edge rusher (Robert Quinn) leave in free agency. Safety Jeff Heath, one of the few back-end players with any knack for takeaways, also departed.

So the crying needs last April were all on defense but the Cowboys elected to spend their first-round pick on another wide receiver, giving the NFL’s best offense from 2019 yet another weapon. CeeDee Lamb entered a wideout stable that already housed two 1,000-yard receivers. He projected as a walk-in starter in the three-receiver offense of the new coach McCarthy.

Championship teams are built on blue-chip players and you find those talents in the first round.

On paper, the Cowboys put together a starting offense that featured four homegrown first-round picks. Five of the 11 starters have been to the Pro Bowl. Jones is spending $60.54 million in salaries this season to put his ideal starting 11 offensive players on the field. So it isn’t surprising that the Cowboys again lead the league in both offense and passing and rank third in scoring, averaging 31.5 points per game.

Defensively, it’s been another story.

On paper, the Cowboys put together a starting defense that included only one homegrown first-round draft pick. Jones was spending only $19.04 million to put his ideal starting 11 defenders on the field this season – less than a third of what he was spending on the offense.

But injuries have already removed three starters from the field: cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebackers Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch. Vander Esch was the one homegrown first-rounder in the lineup and the three absences account for $4.6 million of that $19 million defensive payroll. They have been replaced by less-talented and less-expensive players.

And you wonder why this defense became an NFL punching bag during the opening month of this season?

In the 2000 decade, the Cowboys had defensive-centric head coaches – Dave Campo, Bill Parcells and Wade Phillips. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys spent seven of their 10 first-round picks on defense during the decade. Four became Pro Bowlers: Roy Williams, Terence Newman, DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer. One of the three offensive selections became a Pro Bowler – Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys played defense that decade, finishing in the Top 10 five times and leading the league in 2003. They had a 59-sack season in 2009 and a 31-takeaway season in 2006. The Cowboys have not had a 40-sack season since 2011 and haven’t had a 30-takeaway season since 2014.

Dallas went to the playoffs four times in the 2000 decade, won two division titles and was the NFC’s top seed in 2007 when the Cowboys finished ninth in defense, collecting 46 sacks and 29 takeaways.

Dallas also played defense in its championships seasons, with or without Pro Bowlers, finishing in the Top 10 each time the Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. More importantly, they finished in the Top 5 in scoring defense those three years. There’s a benefit to keeping the opposition out of your end zone – 47 of the 54 Super Bowl champions ranked in the Top 10 in scoring defense.

The Cowboys have the offensive side of the ball all figured out. Jerry Jones has made sure of that. When the Cowboys finally figure out the defensive side – if they figure out the defensive side -- they can once again compete for championships.

But that will entail a commitment to personnel and, more importantly, a change in franchise mentality. Offense matters. But so does defense. Ask Jimmy.