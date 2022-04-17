Skip to main content
To Tell the Truth: Panel Chooses Its Five Best Quarterbacks of All Time

Quarterbacks dominated the offseason news. So we made them the subject of this history debate.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to this week’s “Eye Test for Two,” click on the following link: Ep 105: Who Are The Top 5 Quarterbacks of All Time? | Spreaker )

Quick, now: Who’s the most underrated quarterback of all time? OK, then, who’s the most overrated? How about the most forgotten?

Those were questions put to a panel of three voters – including me and Hall-of-Fame selector Ira Kaufman – on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com) as we dissected some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.

But they weren’t the only queries.

Ultimately, we got down to the Top Five quarterbacks of all time, though we broke the group in half – pre-and-post Super Bowl eras. That allowed quarterbacks like Otto Graham and Sammy Baugh, two of the best ever, to be recognized when often they are not.

Hard to believe, too. Graham played 10 years, went to 10 championships and won seven. If that were to happen today, he’d be the pulling down $50-million per and groomed as the next mayor of Cleveland.

As you might imagine, there was disagreement. But there should be. As Paul Simon once said, one man’s ceiling is another man’s floor. You can get both – the ceiling and the floor -- by listening to this week’s “Eye Test for Two” on the game’s all-time quarterbacks. Just click on this link:

Ep 105: Who Are The Top 5 Quarterbacks of All Time? | Spreaker

