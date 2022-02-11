DeMarcus Ware Has a Hall-of-Fame Resume but No Bust ... Yet

The Hall-of-Fame selection process failed Jack Youngblood.

It did not fail DeMarcus Ware.

Youngblood was a five-time, first-team all-pro defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. Ware was a four-time first-team selection for the Dallas Cowboys. Youngblood was a first-team all-decade selection for the 1970s. Ware was a second-team choice for the 2000s.

Youngblood collected 151 ½ career sacks, good for sixth place on the NFL's all-time list. Ware collected 138 ½ sacks, good for 13th on the all-time list. Youngblood even played in a Super Bowl on a broken leg.

But Youngblood had to wait 12 years for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his eighth turn as a finalist.

Kevin Greene was a first-team all-decade edge rusher for the 1990s. His 160 sacks rank fourth on the all-time list. He also had to wait 12 years for his bust in his fifth turn as a finalist.

Like Ware, Chris Doleman was a second-team all-decade edge rusher from the 1990s. He ranks seventh on the all-time sack list with 150 ½. He had to wait eight years for his bust in just his second turn as a finalist. For six years his 150 ½ sacks couldn’t even get him on the ballot.

Carl Eller was a first-team edge rusher from the 1970s. He played in four Super Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings and retired with 133 ½ sacks, five fewer than Ware. He had to wait 20 years for his bust in his 13th turn as a finalist.

Richard Dent won two Super Bowls and was the MVP in one of them. He collected 137 ½ career sacks, one fewer than Ware. He had to wait nine years for his bust in his seventh turn as a finalist.

Charles Haley is another member of the 100-sack club and the only defensive player in NFL history with five Super Bowl rings. Has there ever been a pass rusher with a greater impact on two championship franchises than Haley with the 49ers and Cowboys? Yet he had to wait 11 years for his bust in his sixth turn as a finalist.

Derrick Thomas was a first-team all-decade edge rusher in the 1990s. Like Ware, Derrick Thomas went to nine Pro Bowls. Like Ware he had a 20-sack season. Thomas still holds the NFL record for sacks in single game with seven but died in a car accident after his 11th season with 126 ½ sacks. It still took him five years to get his bust posthumously in his fifth turn as a finalist.

Bruce Smith was a first ballot Hall of Famer. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s also the league’s all-time leading sacker with 200.

Reggie White was another first-ballot Hall of Famer. He also was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named first-team all-decade for both the 1980s and 1990s and ranks second on the all-time sack list with 198.

Deacon Smith was another first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was a first-team all-decade selection for the 1960s and the guy who invented the term “sack” for football. Jones led the league in sacks five times, including three 20-sack seasons, and ranks third on the all-time list with 171 ½.

Lawrence Taylor was also a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of only two defenders in history voted the league’s MVP. He was a first-team all-decade selection for the 1980s and went to 10 Pro Bowls. He also had a 20-sack season when those were rare commodities and ranks ninth on the all-time sack list with 142.

Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Deacon Jones and Lawrence Taylor are what a first-ballot Hall of Famer looks like. First ballot should be reserved for the greatest of the greats.

If your Hall of Fame resume does not resemble that of Smith, White, Jones or Taylor, first-ballot election can be a hope and a prayer but certainly not an expectation.

Michael Strahan with his 141 ½ sacks was elected on the second ballot. Paul Krause, the NFL’s all-time leading interceptor, went in on the third ballot and Dick “Night Train” Lane, a greatest cornerback in league history, the fourth ballot.

DeMarcus Ware will get a bust in Canton. There are 10 players ahead of him on the all-time sack list eligible for the Hall of Fame and all have been enshrined. Ware was deserving a bust in the Class of 2022 – but so were the five players elected. Every year there are too many qualified candidates but too few seats at the table.

Ware’s time is coming.