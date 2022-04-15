Matthew Slater to Canton? Why It Will Be Harder than His Coach Imagines

When New England coach Bill Belichick praised Matthew Slater earlier this month – saying he is to special teams what Tom Brady is to offense and Lawrence Taylor to defense – he endorsed his star player for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Only one problem with that.

Steve Tasker.

How? Glad you asked.

Like Slater, the former Buffalo Bills’ standout was an elite special-teams player. In fact, some outside the 617 area code consider him the best in special-teams history. But he’s not in Canton and has never been a finalist in 20 years of eligibility. He has, however, been a semifinalist nine times … and while that could offer Slater small comfort, these names won’t.

Brian Mitchell.

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson.

Bill Bates.

Larry Izzo.

They were special-teams standouts, too, all considered worthy of a Hall-of-Fame discussion. Except there hasn’t been one. Like Tasker, they’ve never been finalists. Unlike Tasker, they’ve never been semifinalists.

I know, Devin Hester was a Top-10 finalist for the Class of 2022 in his first year of eligibility. But he’s the outlier. The others are the norm.

Hester had quantifiable numbers that could be measured. He returned punts and kicks and did it so well he was named to the NFL’s 100th anniversary team. But so did Johnson, who was also chosen to the 75th anniversary squad and made two all-decade teams as a returner.

Then there’s Mitchell, another returner who ranks second only to Jerry Rice in career all-purpose yards. Neither he nor Johnson has been a finalist or semifinalist.

Slater doesn’t return punts and kicks. He covers them. So did Tasker, which is why he’s the most apt comparison. A legend in Buffalo, he was the first special-teams performer who wasn’t a kicker, punter or return man to be considered a star. That’s because there was nothing he could not do.

He was a sure tackler, with 204 special-teams takedowns. He returned enough kicks to produce 1,245 yards and pitched in on offense with 51 receptions for 779 yards. He held for extra points and field goals. He was named to seven All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls, and he was the only special-teams player … ever … to be chosen a Pro Bowl MVP (1993).

Furthermore, when the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 voted on “The Best of the Best ALL TIME Players in the History of the Game,” Tasker was one of 26 included. And when the NFL Network eight years later named its Top 10 players not enshrined in Canton, Tasker checked in at No. 9.

“In my mind,” said former Buffalo GM Bill Polian, “Steve Tasker is the greatest special-teams player certainly that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

Sound familiar? Yet Steve Tasker is not in Canton.

That’s why anyone within earshot of Foxboro should pump the brakes on Matthew Slater. No one denies that he’s extraordinarily accomplished. A quick glance at his resume tells you all you need to know: A 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro, including five first-team selections. Plus, he’s a three-time Super Bowl winner

That should make him a candidate for Canton … if gunners were ever considered. But they haven’t been. And I’m not talking just Steve Tasker. Larry Izzo wasn’t. Bill Bates wasn’t. Hank Bauer wasn’t. Remember, Tasker was a seven-time first-team All-Pro where Slater was named to five. And Tasker had 204 career tackles where Slater has 172 (193, including the playoffs).

Yet Tasker’s modern-era eligibility expired this year without him ever becoming a Hall-of-Fame finalist.

Look, it’s difficult for any specialist to reach Canton. Only three are in the Hall. Two are kickers, and the third is punter Ray Guy. He’s a member of the NFL’s 100th anniversary team, yet it took him eight tries and 23 years of eligibility to be enshrined … and then as a senior candidate.

The point is: Special teamers face long odds when it comes to the Hall’s board of selectors. In six decades, only three passed the test. But special-teamers who aren’t returners, kickers or punters? Good luck. They’re barely recognized.

Granted, Belichick’s endorsement of Matthew Slater should count for something. In fact, it should count for a lot But Polian’s endorsement of Steve Tasker should count for something, too, and look where it has him.