This has been a good year for the Green Bay Packers on the field … and a tough one off it.

For the fourth time this year, a Hall-of-Fame member of the Packers’ dynasty teams of the 1960s has died. The Louisville Sports Commission on Friday announced that former running back Paul Hornung passed away at the age of 84.

No cause of death was revealed, though the commission said Hornung had dementia.

A legendary back at Notre Dame, Hornung is one of seven players in history to win both the Heisman Trophy (1956) and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award (1961) and was the only player in NFL history to score 50 touchdowns and kick 50 field goals.

Hornung’s death follows those of former teammates and Hall-of-Famers Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley this year.

A four-time NFL champion and member of the 1960s’ all-decade team as well as the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, Hornung was a guest on the Talk of Fame Network’s broadcast in March, 2017. In observance of his death, we make that interview available again today.

To access it, just click on the attached link below:

https://soundcloud.com/talkoffame321/paul-hornung-interview