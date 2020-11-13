SI.com
Talk Of Fame Network
HomeNFL StoriesState Your CaseHOF InterviewsShow
Search

Remembering Packers' great Paul Hornung with his 2017 TOF interview

Clark Judge

This has been a good year for the Green Bay Packers on the field … and a tough one off it.

For the fourth time this year, a Hall-of-Fame member of the Packers’ dynasty teams of the 1960s has died. The Louisville Sports Commission on Friday announced that former running back Paul Hornung passed away at the age of 84.

No cause of death was revealed, though the commission said Hornung had dementia.

A legendary back at Notre Dame, Hornung is one of seven players in history to win both the Heisman Trophy (1956) and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award (1961) and was the only player in NFL history to score 50 touchdowns and kick 50 field goals.

Hornung’s death follows those of former teammates and Hall-of-Famers Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley this year.

A four-time NFL champion and member of the 1960s’ all-decade team as well as the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, Hornung was a guest on the Talk of Fame Network’s broadcast in March, 2017. In observance of his death, we make that interview available again today.

To access it, just click on the attached link below:

https://soundcloud.com/talkoffame321/paul-hornung-interview 

Comments

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is the Cowboys' best play dumping games and then dumping Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott is out for the year. Will he soon be out of Dallas too?

Ron Borges

The NFL change HOFer Bill Polian would "crusade" for? It might surprise you

Hall-of-Fame GM Bill Polian has an idea for change in the NFL, and it has nothing to do with rules, officiating or equipment.

Clark Judge

Isiah Robertson may be the most overlooked great linebacker of the 1970s

Isiah Robertson went to six Pro Bowls and was a key defensive element on Los Angeles and Buffalo teams that won seven division titles, went to the playoffs eight times and won 66.4 percent of its games during his 12-year career. Yet he's never been a Hall of Fame finalist.

Rick Gosselin

by

WMcCoy

The power in the NFL resides in the AFC where Pittsburgh, KC, Buffalo and Baltimore sit atop this week's rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's only unbeaten team and remain atop this week's NFL rankings. But there competition to reach the Super Bowl will be fierce as the next three teams in the rankings are all in the AFC -- Kansas City, Buffalo and Baltimore

Rick Gosselin

Judgements IX: Allen, Bills' defense catapult Buffalo into AFC hierarchy

The Bills' demolition of Seattle was more than a big victory. It was a statement.

Clark Judge

Becht: Who are today's most "complete tight ends?" Start with these two

If you're looking for tight ends that can block, catch and pass protect, NFL veteran Anthony Becht says to start with these two.

Clark Judge

by

billyw

The Sunday GPS: Old guys rule as Brady, Brees square off in Round Two

Two of the game's greatest face each other for the second time this season, with first place in the NFC South at stake.

Clark Judge

Should Jimmy G stay or go?

Jimmy Garoppolo always wins but always gets hurt. Which is his future?

Ron Borges

by

brian wolf

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only unbeaten team in the NFL. Thus, the best team in the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are steaming toward a collision, ranking 1-2 this week in Rick Gosselin's NFL rankings. But they would have to wait until January because they don't play in the regular season.

Rick Gosselin

by

peter2020

State Your Case: Les Bingaman has one BIG HOF case to make for himself.

Les Bingaman was once pro football's biggest man. Was he also a HOF performer?

Ron Borges

by

billyw