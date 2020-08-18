The Pro Football Hall-of-Fame senior committee Tuesday selected former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson as its one player nominee and former Raiders; and Seahawks' coach Tom Flores as its one coach nominee for the Class of 2021.

Pearson was a first-team NFL all-decade selection for the 1970s and Flores won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Raiders.

Historically, Flores was pro football’s first Hispanic head coach and won Super Bowl rings as a player (Kansas City Chiefs and as an assistant and head coach with the Raiders. As head coach, Flores won two Super Bowls -- or as many as former Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson, named as one of two coaches to the Centennial Class of 2020.

There have been 17 first-team all-decade wide receivers selected in the eight decades encompassing 1930 through 2010, but Pearson remains the only one without a bust. In fact, this will be the first time Pearson will reach the point of being voted upon as a finalist by the Hall's 48-member board of selectors.

He was one of 20 finalists for the Hall's 2020 Centennial Class but failed to make the final cut. Ironically, Philadelphia's Harold Carmichael -- the second-team wide receiver on that all-decade squad -- was elected this year.

In 1994, NFL Films commissioned a program on the 75 greatest catches of all-time in tribute to the NFL’s 75th season, and Pearson was credited with three of them, including the iconic “Hail Mary” catch of a Roger Staubach pass.

The Class of 2021 will be elected in February. It’s a potential class of eight – five modern-era players, a senior player (Pearson), a coach (Flores) and a contributor, who will be selected by the Hall’s contributor committee next week.