Pedersen has a stain on him difficult to ever remove. He forgot to try and win.

Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach Doug Pedersen lost more than a football game last Sunday when he clearly and unambiguously did NOT play to win in the fourth quarter of a game that would decide whether his opponent, the Washington Football Team, or the New York Giants would win the NFC East division and a playoff spot. He has tried to argue otherwise but the truth of what he did will remain a stain on his reputation for the rest of his career. Worse, it may have created an unintended consequence he will find difficult to shake.

Doug Pedersen chose to purposely lose a game in which his team trailed by only three points as the fourth quarter opened by benching starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of a quarterback who hadn’t been on the field in two years. That decision may cost Pedersen more than just a game. It may cost him the faith of his players, without which he is finished as their coach.

Nate Sudfeld turned the ball over twice in his first five plays and looked like a deer in headlights the entire quarter. Worse, so did Hurts and the Eagles’ offensive line, who sat moping on the bench after each time Sudfeld handed the ball back to their opponent as if the ball itself was radioactive.

Later Pedersen would falsely claim, “Yes I was coaching to win, yes that was my decision solely. Nate has been here for four years. I thought he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps. If there's anyone out there that thinks I was not trying to win the game, [Zach] Ertz is out there, Brandon Graham's out there, Darius Slay is out there. All our top guys are still on the field at the end….I wanted to get Nate some time and I felt it was the time to get him in the game.”

Fourth quarter of a the final game of the regular season and trailing by three points game with a division title on the line is the moment Doug Pedersen thought was the right time to insert someone he had declined to even once put in a game for two years? If that’s his best judgment do you really want your fate in Doug Pedersen’s hands?

Pedersen’s decision contrasts so sharply with words of a former Eagles’ player turned NFL head coach that it bears both repeating and serious consideration of what it expressed about one’s OBLIGATION as a competitive athlete or coach.

“This is the greatest thing about sports – you play to win the game!’’ Herman Edwards said in October of 2002 after a loss that seemed to have derailed any hopes the 2-5 Jets’ team he was coaching had of a successful season. “This is the greatest thing about sports: you play to win the game. Hello? You don’t play just to play it. When you start telling me it doesn’t matter, then retire! Get out! Because it MATTERS!’’

That is what Pedersen forgot in his self-absorption and disappointment at the end of a lost season. He forgot the fundamental thing that makes competitive sports worth paying attention to. He forgot you play to win the game. Any game. Every game.

Edwards revisited that speech recently on a Houston radio station and, as he did that day in 2002, brilliantly reminded Pedersen of that which he seemed to have forgotten last Sunday evening.

“"You have an obligation as a player -- as an athlete at any level -- and it doesn't matter what sport it is,’’ Edwards said. “When you sign on, you sign on. You prepare that week to go win. I don't care about your schedule, or how many people got hurt -- it doesn't matter. You owe it to the people in the building and guys in the huddle to prepare yourself to win. That's the most important thing that week. My dad was in the service for 27 years. He used to tell me, 'It's not about tomorrow -- it's about today. What are you going to do today a little bit better than what you did yesterday? Don't tell me about tomorrow! I don't want to hear about tomorrow!’"

Edwards’ press conference 18 years ago also included a less well remembered comment but one just as significant. He was asked if he feared his players might quit on the season. His response was the opposite of what Pedersen chose to do last Sunday.

“Oh no, they’re not going to do that,’’ Edwards said. “Not on my watch. It’s inexcusable. Don’t even think about it. It’s called being a professional…they’re going to conduct themselves that way. When I see they don’t, everybody will know about that. I will make that decision. That’s unthinkable for me to even think that.

“That’s unthinkable to me that you have an opportunity in your lifetime to be a professional: that you would think about quitting. You don’t quit in sports. You retire! You don’t get to quit. It’s not an option…It’s ridiculous.”

What few remember about what happened next was that the lowly Jets, who had just been beaten by the lowly Browns, won seven of their next nine games plus a wildcard playoff game before losing to the Oakland Raiders in the divisional round. As their coach promised, the Jets played to win the game.

The Eagles’ players tried to do the same last Sunday night but their coach, their leader, didn’t let them. He quit on them with 15 minutes to go for Lord knows what reason. Perhaps it was a simple momentary lapse. A bad decision made to look at a quarterback covered with dust for years. A poor choice made because his team was merely playing out the string.

Pedersen can tell the world all he wants that he was acting in the best interest of the team because that’s what coaches always say. What he can’t say is that he was putting his team in the best position to win. That he cannot say because no one believes it, least of all his players.

If he is wise, sooner rather than later Pedersen will stand in front of his team and the public and admit the obvious: he made a grievous mistake. For 15 minutes he forgot no game is meaningless. He forgot what Herman Edwards never did. He forgot why you play.

That may not be enough to get the faith of his players back but it’s the only chance he’s got because the longer he insists he didn’t act in the worst interest of his team the deeper that stain will seep into the fibers of those players until he finds himself one night reciting a different, but no less, significant line.

“Out damned spot! Out, I say…What will these hands ne’er be clean...Here’s the smell of the blood still. All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand.’’

Lady Macbeth could not face the truth of what she’d done and paid dearly for it. Doug Pedersen would be wise to heed both Herman Edwards’ words and hers’ for there is a spot on his hands now that cannot be removed by anything but an apology to his players and a flat admittance he made a choice he’s ashamed of.

Or at least should be.