New Yorkers about to hand nearly a billion dollars to 8th richest owner in NFL? Why?

For a country filled with folks who insist they want nothing to do with socialism, they sure don’t apply that to NFL franchises.

The latest example of this contradiction came in Buffalo, where a man whose estimated net worth is $5.8 BILLION according to Forbes magazine and over $7 BILLION according to Bloomberg (one can see how it might be hard to keep it straight), just received a proposal to finance a $1.4 billion stadium with $850 million in public funds. This would generally be called a handout, or worse, were pro football not involved.

Western New York is conservative politics country. Its voters believe a man should stand on his own two feet. No free lunches there and no handouts. It is a place where opposition to welfare chiselers runs high, but apparently doesn’t extend to billionaires owning football teams.

Terry Pegula, the 71-year-old owner of both the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey team, made his riches in the oil and gas business. In 2010, he sold his company, East Resources, to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion. Four years later he sold another portion of his oil and gas holdings to American Energy Partners for $1.75 billion. He immediately went on a buying spree. Hey, who wouldn’t?

Pegula bought the Sabres for a paltry $187 million in 2011 and three years later outbid Donald Trump to land the Bills for $1.4 billion. Considering what he’d just sold his holdings for the money came out of his petty cash draw. Barely seven years, are later the Bills valued at $2.27 billion, making them the least valuable team in the NFL but an investment that had increased by nearly $1 billion in value in less than a decade. Yet the poor man could not pay to build a new home for his team because…well, beats me.

While the small-market Bills may pale in comparison to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or New England Patriots when it comes to value, Terry Pegula does not. Forbes recently said he was the NFL’s eighth richest owner, a status sure to rise after completion of the proposed $1.4 billion palace. The taxpayers of New York State and Erie County will not only fork over $850 million in financing but another $100 million in upkeep costs on the place out of their own pockets. In other words, Pegula won’t pay for his team’s palace and also won’t have to pay to maintain it.

And guess who keeps the concessions?

The likelihood that the taxpayers will ever see that $850 million “investment’’ blossom into a profit has been regularly debunked over the years by a host of studies about the actual long-term economic benefits of such publicly funded stadium boondoggles. The conclusion is the billionaire owners benefit plenty. The taxpayers? Not much, if at all.

Yet city after city and state after state have done something similar to what New York is about to do for the only professional football team that actually is in their state. The Giants and Jets still cling to the moniker “New York” but have been “Jersey guys” for decades. That is where they practice, play and, for the most part, where their players reside. So New York politicians like Governor Kathy Hochul can at least rightly argue they are paying a ransom to keep New York’s only NFL team in New York.

Whether that’s worth an invest of $850 million remains to be seen but the New York Times cited what they called “an exhaustive study” by three economists who concluded after years of research that “large subsidies commonly devoted to constructing professional sports venues are not justified as worthwhile public investments.”

Gov. Hochul argued otherwise, recently saying she feared the team might flee because “they had options to leave.” She then cited two possibilities, Toronto and San Diego. Apparently the good governor didn’t realize Toronto has long been dismissed by the NFL as not viable and San Diego recently lost its not-so-beloved Chargers to a fat new stadium deal in Los Angeles because the citizens there repeatedly rejected proposals to spend hundreds of millions on a new stadium for the Chargers.

If those Californians had the good sense not to go into debt to keep the Chargers why would they pay for the Bills to come? They wouldn’t. Why? Because they have two things Buffalo doesn’t – sun and the beach.

The politicians who agreed to participate in this corporate welfare project to benefit a man worth somewhere between $5.8 and $7 BILLION (did I mention that before?) argue if the city lost the Bills it would adversely impact the image of Buffalo around the world. Really?

Does any taxpayer in New York believe building a $1.4 billion football stadium is going to turn Buffalo into L.A.? Will it make the tourist industry forget it snows in Buffalo nine months a year and it sits a million miles from anything that resembles a tourist attraction unless you enjoy snowmobiling?

While building a new stadium will temporarily bring some union construction jobs to upstate New York those jobs won’t be worth $850 million. The Bills’ presence won’t be either because nobody is going to be moving to Erie County because its football team has new digs, and that includes Terry Pegula, by the way. He and his wife Kim may own two professional sports team in Buffalo but if you’re looking for them you’ll likely find them in Boca Raton, where they actually LIVE.

That the Bills needed a new stadium is true. Their present field, Highmark Stadium, is 50 years old with a lease that runs out in a year. Pegula didn’t become rich enough to buy multiple sports franchises by doing stupid things like spending a billion or so to refurbish a creaking 50-year-old building.

No, he got rich by doing things like using somebody else’s money. He reportedly started East Resources with a $7,500 loan from family and friends. Now he’s done something similar to get a new home for his team with a socialistic financing twist.

The difference between those two deals is $849,992,500…and the fact he won’t have to pay a penny of that money back to the taxpayers who just became socialists to the great benefit of a true American capitalist. As the great sports promoter Don King would say, “Only in America, baby!”