Playoff Judgements II: Was That the Last We See of Brady? "That's Up to Tom"

At some point, Tom Brady is going to retire. The only question: Is now that time?

That’s what we're left to answer after the unimaginable happened Sunday: With Tampa Bay's 30-27 playoff loss, TB12 failed to make it to a conference championship game for the first time in 10 years. Worse, for only the second time in the past six years he won't be on the field for another Super Bowl.

OK, so what? The 44-year-old Brady just came off his most productive season ever, is a legit MVP candidate and is on record as saying he plans to continue playing at 45 … if not longer.

But there’s just too much buzz out there about a possible retirement to ignore it. It started before the Bucs' divisional playoff game vs. the L.A. Rams … continued throughout the contest … then was amplified immediately afterward, with Brady asked to address the subject at his post-game news conference.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” he said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Nothing there, right? He was non-committal. But that’s the point. Up to now, Brady has been insistent that he plays another season and even said he might stick around until he’s 50. But he didn’t say that Sunday. Given the chance to short-circuit speculation, he simply said he’ll “take it day by day.”

And that should make Bucs’ fans nervous.

Because without Tom Brady, there is no tomorrow. There is only yesterday, when somehow … at the age of 43 … he led the wild-card Bucs to their second Super Bowl victory. Then, at 44, he led the league in touchdown passes, completions and passing yards and proved that he's not getting older. He's getting better.

But he won’t return to the Super Bowl. And now he might not return, period.

After besting the Chiefs a year ago in Super Bowl LV, Brady’s wife, Giselle, asked him what more he has to prove. He didn’t respond. Now the question is on the table again … as it should be.

He’s in his 22nd season, and he turns 45 next August. He’s won seven Super Bowls, 18 division titles, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three league MVPs and been a unanimous choice to the NFL's 100th anniversary team. What more does he have to prove?

“That’s up to Tom,” said Bucs’ coach Bruce Arians.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Allen-Mahomes could be this generation’s Manning vs. Brady. They’re young. They’re talented. And they win. One big difference: Both these guys can beat you with their legs as well as their arms, and if you don’t believe it you weren’t watching Sunday night. Quarterback play doesn't get better than that.

2. No place like home? Apparently not. Tennessee lost. Green Bay lost. Tampa Bay lost. All were home, and the Titans and Packers were No. 1 seeds. How unusual is that? The last time three home teams fell was 2008 when Tennessee, Carolina and the New York Giants each lost.

3. Matthew Stafford has redeemed himself. The guy was 0-3 in the playoffs before this year, but the Rams believed he could turn them into Super Bowl champs. We’ll have to wait on that. In the meantime, Stafford has been everything the Rams hoped, turning them into an NFC West champion and winning his first two playoff starts. Now comes the hard part: Beating San Francisco. It hasn't happened since 2018.

4. Great pass rushers trump great quarterbacks. We learned that lesson in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI when the Giants beat Tom Brady. And we learned it again last year when the Bucs beat Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV. Now we get another reminder, this time courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams. They didn’t just overcome Tom Brady; they suffocated him, pressuring him again and again into hurried throws. The Bucs’ offensive line was as impenetrable as the Maginot Line, with the Rams sacking Brady three times, hitting him six and hurrying him so often he seldom was comfortable in the pocket.

5. Super Wildcard Weekend wasn’t super. But this was. Nothing unusual there. Divisional weekend historically is the most intriguing. But it’s never been like this: All four games were walk-off victories, with the NFL saving the best for last (Chiefs-Bills), and all four were decided by a total of 15 points. Both No. 1 seeds were beaten. The defending Super Bowl champs were excused from class. So was the presumptive MVP. And home-field advantage was really a disadvantage … until it wasn’t at Arrowhead Stadium … in overtime.

THIRD AND 25

1. So now the Aaron Rodgers offseason drama begins. Great. Can’t wait.

2. Rats, I was hoping to see a Garoppolo-Brady NFC championship game.

3. Tony Romo was right: The Bills should’ve squibbed the kick after scoring the go-ahead TD with 13 seconds left. Making the Chiefs return the kick would’ve taken seconds off the clock. But that didn't happen. Instead, the Bills sat back, resorted to matador defense and … voila. Adios.

4. I want my MVP ballot back. Give me Tampa Bay tackle Tristan Wirfs. I know what the Bucs were with him. Now I know what they’re like without. Yuck.

5. Patrick Mahomes now has more playoff victories (8) than Aaron Rodgers the last nine years (7). Just sayin.’

6. How do you top Allen-Mahomes? Burrow-Mahomes? Maybe. When the two met this season the Bengals won, 34-31, Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards, had a career-best 148.0 rating and Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable. One difference: That was in Cincinnati. This will be at Arrowhead.

7. The good news: The Rams are in the conference championship game for the second time in three years. The bad: They play the 49ers. San Francisco owns the Rams, beating them the last six times they played.

8. Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 in the playoffs vs. everyone but Tom Brady. He’s 0-2 vs. TB12.

9. I'm with former Hall-of-Fame voter Vito Stellino: You can’t complain about overtime when you can’t defend for 13 seconds.

10. Sorry, Cincinnati, but home teams won seven of the past eight AFC title games. However … the only loss? Yep, it was the Chiefs to Tom Brady.

11. A reminder for Bengals’ fans: Those 552 yards, 30 first downs and 42 points the Chiefs laid down were against the NFL’s No.-1 ranked defense. I don’t care what the over is next Sunday. I want it.

12. T.J. Watt is a dead-bolt cinch for Defensive Player of the Year, but, c’mon: Nobody’s in the same stratosphere as Aaron Donald.

13. The Music City Miracle was bad for Buffalo, but this was worse. I don’t know how long it will take for the Bills, their fans or Leslie Frazier to get over it.

14. Not sure which kicker I trust more: The Bengals' Evan McPherson or the 49ers’ Robbie Gould. All I know is they’re both money -- a combined 28-for-28 in playoff history. McPherson’s a rookie, but he’s already 8-for-8 in his first two playoff games – including two 50-plus kicks Saturday.

15. The Bills’ Sean McDermott deserves better but … he’s now 0-4 in road playoff games and 3-0 at home.

16. Attention, Todd Bowles: Next time, you might not want to leave Cooper Kupp – the Triple Frickin’ Crown wide receiver -- in single deep coverage with a safety. Just a suggestion.

17. One potential obstacle to Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay: According to ESPN, the Pack could be a projected $44.2 million over next year’s salary cap, a deficit exceeded only by New Orleans. When Rodgers said, “I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I keep playing,” that’s what he was talking about.

18. Happiest guy in Tampa: Rams’ running back Cam Akers. With two of his team’s four fumbles, he kept the Bucs in the game. That last-second field goal took him off the hook.

19. In two playoff games, Josh Allen had nine TD passes, zero turnovers, 771 total yards (rushing and passing) and 14 incompletions. Too bad he can’t play defense, too. If he could, the Bills would still be alive.

20. I admit it: I’m pulling for the 49ers’ Jimmy G. All the guy does is win. Bad shoulder. Injured thumb. Doesn’t bother him. He wins. Yeah, I know there are risky throws and maddening interceptions. But when the game is on the line … when he absolutely, positively must deliver … he comes through. He’s now 4-1 in the playoffs and one victory from his second Super Bowl in three seasons … yet the 49ers can’t wait to replace him? Sad but true. Be careful what you wish for.

21. Memo to new Giants’ GM Joe Schoen: Find your next quarterback now. Daniel Jones ain’t it.

22. Guess there's a Patrick Price after all. No Rodgers Rate, though.

23. With San Francisco’s defeat of Green Bay, the 49ers made it official: This will be the ninth time in the past 10 years a team from the NFC West or South represents the conference in a Super Bowl.

24. If it seems like the Chiefs have been here before it’s because they have. This is the fourth consecutive year they’ve been home for the AFC championship game … and that’s an NFL first.

25. Never thought it would be the Bills’ Gabriel Davis who would set a single-game playoff record with four TD catches. Then again, I never thought Stefon Diggs would disappear, either. He had three catches for seven yards, and that deserves an explanation.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The 25 points in the last two minutes of regulation in the Buffalo-Kansas City game are the second most in regulation in any game – regular season or playoffs -- in the Super Bowl era. And the most? That would be 28 in a 2013 Baltimore-Minnesota game. The 25 points are, however, the most in NFL playoff history.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

According to ESPNStatsInfo, this was the first time Tom Brady lost a game when his opponent committed four turnovers. He’s 49-1 in those contests.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

The Chiefs scored 21 or more points in 67 games since 2018, the most in the NFL, including the playoffs. They also became the first team since the 1990 Bills to put up 40 or more points in consecutive playoff games.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“I love the opportunity to watch Tom Brady. If he does step down, we’ve been blessed to watch one of the greatest of all time … an ambassador of the National Football League. This guy represents everything that’s right about it. Love you, Tom.” – Hall-of-Fame coach and CBS analyst Bill Cowher.

“Nah, that ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady.” – Rams’ linebacker Von Miller.

“I’d probably get fined if I said anything.” – Tom Brady on the officiating.

"The rules are what they are, and I can't complain about that because if it was the other way around we'd be celebrating, too." -- Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on OT rules.

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” – Kansas City coach Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes in the last 13 seconds of the fourth quarter.

“This was a treat for the whole world.” – CBS analyst Tony Romo on the Bills-Chiefs playoff game.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

(tie) PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, Kansas City and JOSH ALLEN, QB, Buffalo. Seldom have we seen anything like what these two delivered Sunday evening. Neither flinched as they combined for 25 points … in the last 2 minutes of regulation, no less … with 707 yards passing for the game, 137 rushing, seven TD passes and one touchdown run. Allen had a passer rating of 136.0; Mahomes 123.1. Neither threw an interception. Neither lost a fumble. And both combined for 11 gash plays of 20 or more yards, including one of 75 and another of 64. In short, they were dead … solid … perfect. With the win, Mahomes moved to 3-1 vs. Allen and the Bills, including 2-0 in the playoffs. Too bad they’re in the same conference. They belong in a Super Bowl, mano-a-mano.