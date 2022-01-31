Playoff Judgements III: It's Stafford vs. Burrow in Unlikeliest of Super Bowl Foes

Today’s NFL is a quarterback’s game. So, given the choice, whom do you trust in Super Bowl LVI – the Rams’ Matthew Stafford or the Bengals’ Joe Burrow?

One is a veteran who revived his career. The other is a second-year pro who revived a franchise. A year ago, you’d expect neither in this Super Bowl. Yet here they are, unlikely opponents with vastly different expectations.

And they meet in two weeks.

If there’s pressure, it’s on Stafford. When the Rams made a blockbuster deal to acquire him from Detroit last year, they did it with the understanding that he's a difference maker, the quarterback who could push them over the top immediately – not only taking them to the Super Bowl but winning it.

And so far, so good.

Where he was 0-3 in the playoffs in Detroit, he’s 3-0 with the Rams – including a walk-off win last weekend over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Bucs. Better yet, he just rallied the Rams from a 10-point, fourth-period deficit to score their first victory in three years over San Francisco, a 20-17 decision ending a six-game losing streak.

But Stafford’s job isn’t complete until or unless he walks away with a ring. So the heat is still on.

That’s not the case with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow who, like Stafford, pulled his team to an improbable come-from-behind victory – this one a 27-24 overtime stunner over defending AFC champion Kansas City.

The Bengals made Burrow the first pick of the 2020 draft, with the hope that someday he’d lead them to a Super Bowl. Expectations were nether immediate nor particularly high, especially after Burrow missed the last six games of his rookie season with torn knee ligaments. Plus, these were the Bengals -- a franchise that won six games the past two seasons and hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991, losing eight straight since.

But all that’s changed now. With Burrow in command, the Bengals broke the franchise playoff jinx vs. the Raiders. Then they upset the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans. Now this, shocking Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by overcoming an 18-point first-half deficit.

“I’m not surprised,” said Burrow. “Playing this whole year I felt we had a chance to be here.”

Cincinnati’s an early four-point underdog in Super Bowl LVI, but so what? The Chiefs were heavily favored to beat them. So was Tennessee. But Burrow’s been magnificent in the playoffs, so much so that some in and around Cincinnati have started calling him the new Joe Cool.

Not so fast, people.

Nevertheless, the guy just became the first quarterback not named Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in the playoffs. Nobody expected Cincinnati to be here, and Joe Burrow is just beginning his career. Maybe that's why the Bengals look loose and confident, a team playing with house money.

The Rams, however, are a different story. They were a popular pre-season pick to supplant Brady and the Bucs in a Super Bowl – largely because of the arrival Stafford. He’s 33, in his 13th season and cost the Rams high draft picks and Jared Goff to come to L.A. If there’s a sense of urgency, it’s with one quarterback.

And it’s not Joe Burrow.

So whom do you trust in Super Bowl LVI? The Rams will pressure Burrow. The game will pressure Stafford. You make the call.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Super Bowl jinx lives. Teams that lose Super Bowls one year historically don’t return the next … unless Tom Brady is their quarterback. Brady’s the only quarterback since Jim Kelly in 1993 to lead a Super Bowl loser back to a Super Bowl the season after losing one. That was supposed to change with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It didn’t.

2. Never undersell Joe Burrow. He’s the only quarterback not named Tom Brady to best Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Mahomes is 8-0 vs. everyone else. Burrow is also 2-0 vs. Mahomes when trailing by 14 or more. Everyone else is 2-39. Congratulations, Cincinnati: You have yourself a winner.

3. Lou Anarumo > Patrick Mahomes. You know about Mahomes, but Anarumo? Maybe not. He’s Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, and all I know about him is that he made the halftime adjustments that beat Kansas City twice this year … and the envelope, please: In five second-half quarters, the Chiefs produced two field goals on 10 possessions … with Mahomes 8 for 18 for 55 yards, 0 TDs and two interceptions Sunday. “Our defense was unbelievable in the second half,” said Burrow. “(Anarumo) had a great plan.”

4. Don’t invite Roger Goodell to your playoff game. He was in Dallas for the Cowboys’ playoff opener. They lost. He was in Tennessee for the Titans’ playoff opener. They lost. He was in Kansas City for the conference championship game. I think you get the picture.

5. The Rams just got a return on the Matt Stafford deal. They paid a steep price to acquire him, but coach Sean McVay believed Stafford could take the Rams to a Super Bowl … and win it. Well, he’s halfway there. Unlike the second half of this season, Stafford’s had few hiccups in the playoffs -- throwing for over 300 yards the past two weeks, six TDs and just one interception the past three, and besting Tom Brady in the divisional round. In his 13th season, he finally gets to go to a Super Bowl, and he should. He beat five opponents with 10 or more victories this season – or as many as his entire career in Detroit. He’d also lost 26 consecutive starts where he trailed by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter, including four this year. Somebody cue Randy Newman: "I Love L.A."

THIRD AND 20

1. There is absolutely, positively no overstating the importance of Kansas City’s last play call of the first half. In short, it may have cost them another trip to the Super Bowl. You kick the field goal, and there’s no OT. But the Chiefs didn’t. Worse, they gave Cincinnati the momentum it lacked until then. It was the Bengals’ only stop of the first half, but they didn’t make it. The Chiefs did. “I’ll take responsibility for that one,” coach Andy Reid said.

2. For 54 years, no team played a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Now, in the space of one year, one has (Tampa Bay) and another (Rams) will. Leave it to Tom Brady to set the trend.

3. You gotta feel for San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. He won nearly twice as many games as he lost with San Francisco (35-16, including the playoffs), while others were 8-28 during his tenure. Yet all it gets him is a one-way ticket out of town. The 49ers will trade Garoppolo and take their chances next season with first-round draft choice Trey Lance. Be careful what you wish for.

4. It wasn’t Jimmy G’s interception that sank the 49ers; it was the interception Jaquiski Tartt didn’t make. It would have short-circuited what became a game-tying drive and might’ve led to a clinching score. “When (the ball) was in the air," he said, "I was like: I’m gonna be that guy. I just didn’t come up with it.”

5. Attention, Bills’ Mafia: That’s what happens when you play defense and stop someone in overtime. The rule doesn’t need to change. The defense does.

6. Rats, I was hoping for an Evan McPherson-Robbie Gould throwdown in Super Bowl LVI. The two are 33 for 33 in playoff field-goal attempts, with McPherson 12 for 12 in this, his rookie, season. Gould is 21 for 21 in his career.

7. Aaron Donald lived up to his reputation. Three of his five quarterback pressures were in the fourth quarter, the last forcing a game-clinching interception.

8. Guess Jake from State Farm was right: No Patrick Price. No Rodgers Rate.

9. Anybody seen Tyreek Hill? After shredding the Bengals’ secondary for seven first-half catches, he disappeared. No catches. No yards. No nothing.

10. Matt Stafford and the Rams scored more points in the fourth quarter vs. San Francisco (13) than Aaron Rodgers and the Packers did in an entire game (10). Just sayin.’

11. Looks like a long offseason of soul searching for Mahomes. He wasn’t just off in the second half Sunday; he was dreadful: 8 for 18 for 55 yards, 0 TDs, two interceptions … and one field goal. Yeesh. “I put that on myself,” he said. He should.

12. How appropriate that NBC’s Cris Collinsworth gets to call Super Bowl LVI. He was on the last Cincinnati team (1988) to reach the championship game.

13. From Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus: “There were debates last week whether Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were the new Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow is going to the Super Bowl.” Bingo.

14. Quick suggestion: The Rams should find someone not named Sean McVay to take charge of time-outs and replay challenges. Can’t get worse.

15. I hope this means we get the Ickey Shuffle at Super Bowl LVI.

16. No, the Rams’ victory isn’t proof that it’s rare to beat an opponent three times in one season. Quite the opposite. Since the NFL merger in 1970 teams that played three games after one swept the other in the regular season went on to meet 23 times in the playoffs. Result: Sweeps won it 14-9 and are 10-5 from 1994-2021.

17. With all signs pointing to a Tom Brady retirement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame should be on high alert. If, as expected, he doesn’t return for 2022 look who will be eligible for the Class of 2027: Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Gronk (he won’t continue if TB12 doesn’t) and Adrian Peterson. There has never been four first-ballot Hall of Famers, but I count four there. And if Aaron Rodgers pulls the plug on his career? Make it a clean sweep.

18. With Brady’s expected exit, the NFL is a young man’s game again … and Super Bowl LVI is the proof: It the first time two coaches under 40 are there. Sean McVay is 36 and Zac Taylor 38. Brady is 44.

19. I wonder what Baker Mayfield thinks when he sees Odell Beckham in the Super Bowl. The guy just produced his first 100-yard game since joining the Rams and has six TDs since arriving in mid-season.

20. Looking forward to the Super Bowl halftime show? Nope. Neither is the New York Post’s Phil Mushnick … and for good reason: https://nypost.com/2022/01/29/snoop-dogg-at-super-bowl-halftime-show-becoming-even-worse-look/

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Bengals are one of only two teams with unbeaten records in conference championship games. They’re 3-0. The New York Giants are 5-0.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

How rare was Cincinnati’s comeback? Until Sunday, teams with 18-point leads this season were 115-1, with Baltimore’s Week 5 defeat of Indianapolis the only outlier.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

The Rams are 2-23 under Sean McVay when trailing by double digits in the second half. Both victories occurred in NFC championship games.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“This is a special team that can do special things. We belong here.” – Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor.

“I probably gave (Mahomes) the wrong play.” – Kansas City coach Andy Reid on the last play of the first half.

“No excuses. I deserve all the criticism my way.” – Tweet from San Francisco defensive back Jaquiski Tartt on his missed interception.

“The best team and the smartest all-around team won today, and that was the Cincinnati Bengals.” – Kansas City defensive lineman Frank Clark.

“Never blinked an eye … We knew 100 percent we were going to come back and give ‘em a run for their money.” – Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson.

“I’m a little speechless. Usually when you lose a coin flip to those guys you’re going home.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Can’t write the story any better. I’m at a loss for words. Shoot, we got one more at the home stadium. Let’s get it done.” – Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

JOE BURROW, QB, Cincinnati. He outplayed Patrick Mahomes, outscored the defending AFC champions and did both the hard way -- rallying Cincinnati from a 21-3 first-half deficit to a 27-24 overtime victory. It was the second time in the past month he brought the Bengals back from a double-digit deficit to beat Kansas City, only this one was different. First, it was in the conference championship game. Second, it was without much help from Ja’Marr Chase, who shredded the Chiefs for 266 yards and three TDs in Week 17. This time: Six catches for 54 yards and one score. Yet somehow, some way, Burrow made all the right moves – with accurate throws, timely first-down scrambles and such pocket awareness that he was sacked only once. “He just finds a way to make plays when there isn’t a play to be made,” said winning coach Zac Taylor.