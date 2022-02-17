Let's Talk: How to Improve Hall's Voting Process? Here Are Some Ideas

When the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s board of selectors convened last month, Hall president Jim Porter made a promise. He said he’d call all 49 voters together after Super Bowl LVI to discuss the election process and how it can be improved,.

Well, that time is now.

Voters on Thursday will join Porter via Zoom to offer their thoughts, comments and ideas on the annual Hall-of-Fame elections, with an increase in senior finalists expected to be the hot topic. Currently, only one is allowed per year, and some voters insist that should change.

Consider me one of them.

The senior pool is so deep with Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates that 58 all-decade players reside there, including 53 who haven’t been discussed as finalists. Yet only one per annum is inducted. There’s something wrong there, and Porter knows it. He met with a small group of selectors late last year and heard their complaints.

He vowed to speak with them again in the future, eager to hear their suggestions for change. So this is their moment, and these are my suggestions:

1. Expand the senior pool. From now through 2024, only one senior is offered as a finalist … or the same number of finalists as the contributor and coaching categories. That’s unfair. There are far more Hall-of-Fame worthy senior candidates than contributor and/or coaches. So make the change. At the minimum, return to two senior finalists per year, and maybe, just maybe, mandate a third finalist every third year – with the proviso that it must be a pre-1960 choice. Trust me, there is no more difficult task than trying to choose one senior finalist per year, and I empathize with the voters who have to make those decisions. So make it easier on them. Increase the number of senior finalists. Porter hasn’t ruled it out. “That’s a discussion I’m absolutely open for,” he said in an October, 2021 “Eye Test for Two” podcast (Hall's New President: 'Absolutely Open' to Talks on Expanding Senior Class - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network).

2. Rotate coaching and contributor finalists. There’s no need to pull one from each category every year. Have one from each every other year. One coaching finalist one year, for example; then a contributor the next; followed by a coaching candidate … I think you get the idea. The categories just aren’t deep enough to justify choosing a finalist from each every year ...especially at the expense of senior candidates.

3. Return to in-person meetings. COVID forced the Hall to hold virtual annual meetings the past two years, and it made sense. But with the surge beginning to lessen, Porter said he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to in-person meetings. In fact, on a recent “Eye Test for Two” podcast, he supported the idea (https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-20220120-1115), saying, “We sure as heck have to do the process of selecting the right class the right way.” Amen.

4. Expand the board and/or sub-committees to include historians. This is a pet peeve of mine. The Pro Football Hall of Fame honors the game’s history, right? So why wouldn’t you include the game’s historians in the process – especially when it comes to seniors? There’s a raft of knowledgeable historians out there – including, but certainly not limited to, John Turney, T.J. Troup, Ken Crippen, Chris Willis and Dan Daly. Take advantage of their knowledge and expertise. Include them in the process. Somehow. Some way.

5. If virtual calls continue, make sure all sub-committee meetings include all sub-committee voters. There are three sub-committees – the senior, coaching and contributor – but, in reality, there are two. The senior sub-committee is also the coaching sub-committee. Sub-committees are composed of nine voters each, and that’s OK. But asking only five to name a finalist each year is not … especially with virtual meetings. Reason: Do the math, people: If you have five voters choosing a candidate, three votes gains a nomination. Three. Maybe that was acceptable when the Hall had to fly voters into Canton, but not anymore. If we can hold annual meetings with 49 voters – which we did the past two years – we certainly can have all nine members of sub-committees on one call.

6. Separate the coaching and senior sub-committees. Honestly, I’d like to see the group of senior voters expanded, maybe not to the extent of the Centennial Class “blue-ribbon panel” (it included 25), but with a mix of voters, Hall of Famers and historians – similar to how that Centennial board was composed. Mostly, I’d like to see a separate coaching committee. Having both coaches and seniors decided by the same group gives its voters too much authority.

That’s it. I’m not sure what happens Thursday. What I do know is that Jim Porter is open to comments, criticisms and suggestions, and communication is a start to improving the Hall-of-Fame process. Now let’s see what happens.

“It’s going to be hard to get 49 people to agree on everything,” he has said, “but the conversation has to happen. And then we figure it out from there, right?”

Right.