It's Official: Hall Confirms Tighter Schedule, Lists Order of Speakers

Peyton Manning was right: Canton is serious about keeping this year's speeches short.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday confirmed what Class of 2021 inductee Peyton Manning, unofficially announced last week: The Hall this year will enforce rules to tighten up its enshrinement ceremonies.

There will be two – one on Saturday, Aug. 7, for the Centennial Class of 2020 and another the following day, Sunday, Aug. 8, for the Class of 2021. In all, 19 inductees will speak ... and all will be on the clock.

“Enshrinees for both classes have been asked to limit their remarks to six minutes,” the Hall said in a prepared statement. “An ‘Academy-Awards style’ musical cue, if needed, would end each speech at eight minutes.”

Guaranteed, it will be needed.

The last time the Hall had an induction ceremony, tight end Tony Gonzalez spoke for nearly 40 minutes and safety Ed Reed for over 35 as members of the Class of 2019. Manning said it won’t be an issue for him and that he’s timed his remarks at 7:50. However, he also mentioned that he’s heard a blinking light will go off for speeches over six minutes and a bell for those that exceed seven.

And then?

“They say someone’s going to come up leading the applause to kind of end the speech,” Manning said last week.

Apparently, that's not true. The Hall said it will be “an Academy-Awards style” musical cue instead, but tell me: How often does that work at the Oscars? Programs routinely exceed scheduled time limits for the annual awards show.

So that remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is the order of events, with Canton on Tuesday announcing the schedule for induction speakers – with Troy Polamalu opening on Saturday and Drew Pearson on Sunday.

The Saturday event begins at 6:30 p.m.; the Sunday ceremony starts at 7 p.m. The order of speakers is as follows:

CENTENNIAL CLASS of 2020, SATURDAY, Aug. 7 (6:30 pm.)

-- Troy Polamalu

-- Cliff Harris

-- Steve Atwater

-- Paul Tagliabue

-- Steve Hutchinson

-- Donnie Shell

-- Isaac Bruce

-- Jimbo Covert

-- Edgerrin James

-- Harold Carmichael

-- Jimmy Johnson

-- Bill Cowher

NOTE: There will be special video tributes to the eight members of the Centennial Class elected posthumously – Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young. The tributes will be interspersed with the 12 live speeches.

CLASS OF 2021, SUNDAY Aug. 8 (7 p.m.)

-- Drew Pearson

-- Tom Flores

-- Peyton Manning

-- John Lynch

-- Calvin Johnson

-- Alan Faneca

-- Charles Woodson

NOTE: A video tribute to the late Bill Nunn will be shown as part of the ceremony.