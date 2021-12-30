Let the Countdown Begin: Hall's 15 Finalists for Class of '22 Unveiled Thursday

For those wondering which 15 candidates will be named finalists for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s modern-era Class of 2022, we have a word of advice: Patience.

The countdown has begun, with finalists revealed Thursday on the NFL Network, beginning at 5 p.m. (EST).

The nine holdover finalists from this year’s election are expected to return, including offensive tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, defensive tackle Richard Seymour and linebacker Zach Thomas. All were Top-10 finishers in this year’s election and are considered frontrunners for induction in 2022.

So is first-year candidate DeMarcus Ware, whose 138-1/2 sacks are one behind Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor. Taylor was a first-ballot inductee in 2017.

Ware is one of seven semifinalists in their first years of eligibility, joining Devin Hester, Steve Smith, Andre Johnson, Anquan Boldin, Vince Wilfork and Robert Mathis.

Finalists are chosen by the Hall’s board of 49 selectors from a ballot of 26 semifinalists. They are then brought before the board at its annual election meeting in January, with five chosen for enshrinement. Also discussed will be candidates from the coaches (Dick Vermeil), senior (Cliff Branch) and contributor (Art McNally) categories.

The meeting is expected to be conducted virtually for the second consecutive year and is the first to be conducted by new Hall president Jim Porter, who succeeded David Baker earlier this year.