The Hall Has an Award Named After Ralph Hay; Why Doesn't It Have a Bust?

The Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award is so coveted that it’s been presented only 10 times since its inception in 1972, including this week when former players Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis and Marion Motley were winners.

It’s an honor given to those who make “significant and innovative contributions to pro football,” and it's named after the owner of the Canton Bulldogs who in 1920 called a meeting that led to the formation of the National Football League.

So it’s prestigious.

But if the Hall thinks so much of Ralph Hay that it names an esteemed award after him, how come he’s never been enshrined? It’s a question raised this week on Twitter by one of our loyal readers, “PFHOFCantonGuy,” and it’s a valid one.

Because without Ralph Hay, who is credited as a co-founder, there might be no National Football League.

I’ve heard that argument advanced by our Rick Gosselin more than once, and it’s hard to disagree. Nevertheless, I’ve heard the other side, too … mostly predicated on the “someone-would’ve-done-it-if-he-hadn’t” logic.

But we don’t know that. What we do know is that it was in Hay’s Canton automobile dealership where owners met, and it was Hay who brought them together to form what eventually became the National Football League.

That’s why Canton in 1961 was chosen as the home for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and why the site of Hay’s former Hupmobile dealership has a plaque on it, commemorating the 1920 meeting that produced the NFL.

“Yet for all the time and money Hay spent building a championship football team and creating the most powerful league in the world,” Gosselin wrote in 2016 (State Your Case: Ralph Hay - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network), “his hometown Hall has ignored him. That’s an oversight that needs to be corrected.”

I’ll second that.

Until this year, Hay had little traction among Hall-of-Fame voters and was never once a finalist for election. As one of 11 candidates for the Class of 2022's contributor category, however, he had sufficient support to push finalist Art McNally … and that’s a start.

Now it’s time to get the word out on Ralph Hay, and maybe the Hall’s latest move does that. Maybe, just maybe, those voters who don’t know of him will research his name to find out why he has an eponymous award at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When they do, they will discover that Gosselin is right; omitting him is an oversight that needs to be corrected.

“Ralph Hay had boundless enthusiasm and courage of the first order – both of which were needed to keep a team going week after week in the post-World War I era,” George Halas wrote in a 1972 letter promoting Hay for the Hall. “He was a pioneer in Canton, by no means a metropolis with a population in six figures, and he dreamed beyond his own city. He dreamed of bigger, better things in the form of a major league.

“I emphatically recommend that Ralph Hay be voted into our Hall of Fame and be honored just as others who followed him as players or coaches or owners.”

When considering Hall-of-Fame candidacies, voters often ask if we can write the history of pro football without certain individuals. We know the answer when that individual is Ralph Hay.

We can’t.