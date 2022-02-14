A Great Win for Rams' Stafford ... But, No, It Doesn't Punch a Ticket to Canton

Good for Matthew Stafford.

He was brought to Los Angeles to push the Rams across the finish line, and mission accomplished. He not only won his first Super Bowl; he won his first playoff games. In fact, he won four of them, at last shaking a reputation as a quarterback with big numbers but no big victories.

But let’s not get carried away here.

Without Matthew Stafford the Los Angeles Rams don’t win their first Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams (they won one in St. Louis) and may not reach the playoffs. I think we can agree on that. But now people are pushing the narrative, asking if Sunday’s 23-20 come-from-behind victory makes him Hall-of-Fame worthy.

In a word … no.

“That was a Hall-of-Fame last four weeks,” Steve Young told Stafford immediately after Sunday’s victory.

Young should know. He’s a Hall-of-Fame quarterback himself, with a Hall-of-Fame four weeks in the winter of 1994 when he led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl demolition of the then-San Diego Chargers, a victory so complete that the Bolts haven’t returned to the game.

But Young had a Hall-of-Fame career. Stafford has not. He’s had Hall-of-Fame moments, and Sunday’s 15-play, 79-yard game-winning drive was one of them.

Yeah, I know he’s authored 46 fourth-quarter game-winning drives in his career, including three in this year’s playoffs vs. defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Cincinnati. “A Hall-of-Fame four weeks,” as Young put it. But let’s not confuse a Hall-of-Fame month with a Hall-of-Fame career.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco had a “Hall-of-Fame four weeks,” too, when he led the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Like Stafford, he won four consecutive playoff games. He also threw 11 touchdown passes, with no interceptions. And he was named the Super Bowl’s MVP.

But he’s not going to Canton.

Now let’s get something straight: I’m not comparing Flacco to Stafford. What I am saying is that what Matthew Stafford just accomplished doesn’t suddenly elevate him into a conversation reserved for the all-time greats of the game. No question, as the Dallas Morning News blared in Monday’s headline, “Never Question If Matthew Stafford is a Franchise Quarterback Again.”

Good advice. I never did, anyway. But there’s a difference between a franchise quarterback and a gold jacket.

A big difference.

For starters, Matthew Stafford didn’t win a single playoff game until his 13th NFL season. Then there’s his career record. It’s 90-95-1, including the playoffs. He’s been named to one Pro Bowl, never been an All-Pro, never won a division championship until this season and never been a league MVP or Offensive Player of the Year. Granted, he threw for 5,038 yards in 2011, twice threw 40 or more TD passes and just joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to lose their first three playoff games, then go on to win a Super Bowl.

But does that doesn’t punch a ticket to Canton.

Yet one website last week asked if Stafford’s Hall-of-Fame candidacy would be “cemented” with a Super Bowl victory. Cemented? Another said winning Super Bowl LVI would “guarantee his place in Canton, Ohio.” Then former quarterback Tim Hasselbeck went on ESPN, the Worldwide Leader in Sports Hyperbole, and raised the bar higher when asked what a victory would mean for Stafford.

“It means more to him as a player than any other player,” he said. “For me, I think it would be impossible to argue that he’s not a Hall of Famer if he wins a Super Bowl … and I think he probably is, even if he doesn’t. There’s almost no dispute if he wins a Super Bowl.”

I'm sorry. What?

Ken Stabler won nearly twice as many games as he lost (102-54-1), was a league MVP (1974), a league Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl winner. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who twice led the NFL in touchdown passes and twice led it in completion percentage. Yet it took him 26 years to reach Canton … and then it was only after he had died.

Like Stabler, former Bengals’ quarterback Ken Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, too. He was also an NFL MVP (1981) and Offensive Player of the Year. No, he didn’t win a Super Bowl (though he put the Bengals in one), but he did check a slew of other boxes: He was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year; four times he led the NFL in passer rating; three times he led it in completion percentage and twice he was No. 1 in passing yardage.

Thirty-one years after he retired, he’s still waiting on Canton.

Adding a Lombardi Trophy to his resume was a giant step for Matthew Stafford, but don’t tell me it “guarantees” his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Because common sense tells us what we should already know.

It doesn’t.