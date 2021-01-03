NFL StoriesState Your CaseHOF InterviewsShows
Remembering former Denver running back and Hall-of-Famer Floyd Little

The Broncos' legend passed away Friday at the age of 78.
Former Denver Broncos' running back and Hall-of-Famer Floyd Little has passed away at the age of 78.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Little’s death, saying that Little passed away Friday evening. Little, who had been battling cancer, reportedly died at his home in Henderson, Nev.

“Floyd Little was a true hero of the game,” said Hall-of-Fame president and CEO David Baker. “He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even more amazing than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd’s smile heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall-of-Fame life.”

Enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, Little accumulated more than 12,000 all-purpose yards and scored 54 touchdowns in a career that spanned from 1967 to 1975.

Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9News in Denver, remembered Little in a poignant story published below. To access it, please log on to the following attachment:

https://www.kcentv.com/article/sports/nfl/broncos-legend-floyd-little-dies-at-78/73-b10c5bf6-56a4-4116-99fa-92c2643d353e

