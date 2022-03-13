Historian: Re-examining Pro Football Hall-of-Fame's 1920s' all-decade team

(EDITOR'S NOTE: During the offseason we sometimes ask historians to contribute guest pieces about the NFL, its history and its players. Ken Crippen writes today about the 1920s' all-decade team and how he would reshape it. Crippen is the founder and lead instructor at the Football Learning Academy (https://www.football-learning-academy.com), an on-line school teaching pro football history (launching June, 2022). Previously, he was in a leadership position as assistant executive director, executive director or president of the Professional Football Researchers Association for 15 years. He is an award-winning author with several books and numerous articles to his credit.)

By Ken Crippen

In 1969, the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame selection committee picked all-decade teams to mark the 50th anniversary of the league. In this article, I will re-examine the all-decade team of the 1920s. There were some good choices … and a few that leave us scratching our heads. First, a look at the official team:

OFFICIAL PRO FOOTBALL HALL-OF-FAME ALL-DECADE TEAM of the 1920s

ENDS

Guy Chamberlin

Teams: 1920-21 Decatur/Chicago Staleys, 1922-23 Canton Bulldogs, 1924 Cleveland Bulldogs, 1925-26 Frankford Yellow Jackets, 1927 Chicago Cardinals

HOF Induction: 1965

Chamberlin is considered one of the greatest ends of the 1920s. While he was also an excellent coach, his play on the field is what put him on this team. He played a large role in why his teams won championships. He was on five championship teams in the 1920s.

Lavern Dilweg

Teams: 1926 Milwaukee Badgers, 1927-34 Green Bay Packers

HOF Induction: (None)

One of the greatest ends of his time, Dilweg was six-time consecutive consensus All-Pro and four-time consecutive unanimous All-Pro in his career. He led the league several times in every statistical category for his position. He is one of two members of the 1920s’ all-decade team not to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Hunk Anderson is the other).

George Halas

Teams: 1920-28 Decatur/Chicago Staleys/Bears

HOF Induction: 1963

Halas was a decent end, but his play on the field is not why he is on the list. His coaching and ownership of the Chicago Bears is. Many may not know that Halas also played a partial season of baseball for the New York Yankees.

TACKLES:

Ed Healey

Teams: 1920-22 Rock Island Independents, 1922-27 Chicago Bears

HOF Induction: 1964

Easily one of the best tackles of the 1920s. Not only did he show quality play, but he was able to do it over an extended period of time in the 1920s.

“Pete” Henry

Teams: 1920-26 Canton Bulldogs, 1927 New York Giants, 1927-28 Pottsville Maroons

HOF Induction: 1963

“Pete” Henry was an excellent college and professional football player. He was stronger earlier in his career than later. Henry was known as a versatile player who handled kicking.

Cal Hubbard

Teams: 1927-28 New York Giants, 1929-35 Green Bay Packers, 1936 New York Giants, 1936 Pittsburgh Pirates (now Steelers)

HOF Induction: 1963

Hubbard only played three years in the 1920s. An excellent tackle but more suited to be considered for the all-decade team of the 1930s. Known for his excellent speed, he quickly made plays and disrupted the offenses.

Steve Owen

Teams: 1924 Kansas City Blues, 1925 Kansas City Cowboys, 1925 Cleveland Bulldogs, 1926-33 New York Giants

HOF Induction: 1966

Owen played both guard and tackle throughout his professional career. A good lineman but is most well known as an innovative coach with the New York Giants.

GUARDS

Hunk Anderson

Teams: 1922-25 Chicago Bears, 1923 Cleveland Indians

HOF Induction: (None)

The only other player outside of Dilweg named to the all-decade team of the 1920s who was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He only played in 39 games over four seasons, not including the “exhibition” games from 1920-21 when he played under an assumed name for the Canton Bulldogs.

Walt Kiesling

Teams: 1926-27 Duluth Eskimos, 1928 Pottsville Maroons, 1929-33 Chicago Cardinals, 1935-36 Green Bay Packers, 1937-38 Pittsburgh Pirates (now Steelers)

HOF Induction: 1966

Kiesling started as a tackle for the Duluth Eskimos, then moved to guard his second season. His career did not take off until he got to the Chicago Cardinals in 1929. He moved into coaching after his playing career was finished, and I think he was put on this team in part due to his coaching career.

Mike Michalske

Teams: 1926 New York Yankees (AFL), 1927-28 New York Yankees, 1929-37 Green Bay Packers

HOF Induction: 1964

Michalske was an excellent football player, but most of his career was played in the 1930s. If there was a 1925-1935 all-decade team, he‘d be on it.

CENTERS

George Trafton

Teams: 1920-32 Decatur/Chicago Staleys/Bears

HOF Induction: 1964

The best center of the 1920s. He definitely deserves a spot on this team.

QUARTERBACKS

Jimmy Conzelman

Teams: 1920 Decatur Staleys, 1921-22 Rock Island Independents, 1922-24 Milwaukee Badgers, 1925-26 Detroit Panthers, 1927-29 Providence Steam Roller

HOF Induction: 1964

Conzelman was a player-coach the bulk of his NFL career. While he was a good player, his spot on this team is a combination of playing and coaching. Neither was enough to individually place him on the team.

“Paddy” Driscoll

Teams: 1920 Decatur Staleys, 1920-25 Chicago Cardinals, 1926-29 Chicago Bears

HOF Induction: 1965

An all-star on the Chicago Cardinals’ squad who was responsible for many of their victories. Several times, he was the leading scorer in the league. He was also an excellent punter.

HALFBACK

“Red” Grange

Teams: 1925 Chicago Bears, 1926 New York Yankees (AFL), 1927 New York Yankees, 1929-34 Chicago Bears

HOF Induction: 1963

One of the greatest college football players of all-time. He suffered a serious knee injury that kept him off the field for over a season in the 1920s. His barnstorming tours arguably helped the NFL stay afloat in those tough early days of the league.

Joe Guyon

Teams: 1920 Canton Bulldogs, 1921 Cleveland Indians, 1921 Washington Senators, 1922-23 Oorang Indians, 1924 Rock Island Independents, 1925 Kansas City Cowboys, 1927 New York Giants

HOF Induction: 1966

Guyon was a decent back for multiple professional football teams, but most of his honors were from his college days. However, teaming up with Jim Thorpe, he was part of an excellent tandem on the many teams where they played together.

“Curly” Lambeau

Teams: 1921-29 Green Bay Packers

HOF Induction: 1963

Lambeau is best known as player and coach of the Green Bay Packers. His teams won six championships, including three consecutive championships from 1929-1931. He is on this list due to the success of his teams and not for his play.

Jim Thorpe

Teams: 1920 Canton Bulldogs, 1921 Cleveland Indians, 1922-23 Oorang Indians, 1924-25 Rock Island Independents, 1925 New York Giants, 1926 Canton Bulldogs, 1928 Chicago Cardinals

HOF Induction: 1963

One of the greatest athletes of all time. Olympian. Professional baseball player. Professional football player. Professional basketball player. He is considered one of the best football players pre-NFL. However, once he got to the NFL, his skills had diminished. He was named the first president of the American Professional Football Association (now the NFL).

FULLBACK

Ernie Nevers

Teams: 1926-27 Duluth Eskimos, 1929-31 Chicago Cardinals

HOF Induction: 1963

Nevers was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He earned multiple All-Pro honors in his career and is famous for scoring six rushing touchdowns in one game (the only other person to do that was Alvin Kamara, and that happened 91 years later). However, Nevers also kicked four extra points in that game.

SUMMARY -- As one can see, the bulk of the team was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 1960s. There were two exceptions, and that will be discussed later. This makes sense as the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in 1963, and the same selectors who inducted the first classes were the same individuals who picked the all-decade teams. But there are a few curious choices. For example, Lambeau, Halas, Owen and Conzelman seem to have been included because of their coaching and not just their play on the field. None of the four would make my first or second team at their positions.

THE KEN CRIPPEN ALL-DECADE TEAM of the 1920s

I thought I would put together my own all-decade ream of the 1920s and compare it to the official Pro Football Hall-of-Fame list. While the HOF list includes more than a full team, I separated my list into first and second teams. Also, I only considered players with at least four seasons of play in the 1920s.

ENDS

This category is tough when it comes to the second-team players. Guy Chamberlin and Lavern Dilweg are no-brainers on the first team. I have been fighting for about 15 years to get Dilweg into the Hall of Fame and am wondering why he is not getting inducted.

For second-team selections, there were several excellent ends who only played two or three years in the 1920s. Therefore, I have eliminated them from consideration. For example, you have Paul Robeson. He was one of the few black players in the league at the time but was an excellent player for the 1921 Akron Pros and 1922 Milwaukee Badgers. Charlie Berry is another example. He played for two years in the league (1925-26 Pottsville Maroons), but his time was too short for my consideration. Luke Urban also comes to mind. He played for the Buffalo All-Americans from 1921-23 and earned All-Pro mentions all three years.

So, let’s look at the ends under consideration, who played at least four years within the 1920s. Tillie Voss was a teammate of Urban. Voss played for multiple teams throughout the decade (ten franchises in nine seasons). He did play tackle on occasion but was primarily an end throughout his career and received All-Pro nominations at both positions. Eddie Anderson was an end out of Notre Dame and played four seasons in the NFL and received a few All-Pro nominations. As player-coach of the Chicago Cardinals, he helped the team to a championship (albeit controversial) in 1925. However, his coaching abilities were not considered.

TACKLES

I removed Cal Hubbard from the list. He was an excellent tackle but only played three seasons in the 1920s. Also, he was mainly an end during the 1920s. So he really does not qualify to be considered a tackle. Steve Owen also did not make the cut. Like Halas and Lambeau, he seems to have been selected for his abilities as an innovative coach, not specifically for his play on the field. There is no question about Healey and Henry as the starters.

I am going with Duke Slater and “Link” Lyman as my tackles on the second team. It is close, but if you look at these four players, they are unquestionably the best tackles of those who played at least four years in the 1920s. I’m not sure what took so long, but Slater was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Centennial Class of 2020. That means all four of the tackles are on my all-decade team as Hall of Famers, and all four deserve the honor.

Lyman is considered one of the first defensive linemen to shift his position pre-snap. If he did not move pre-snap, he shifted as the ball was snapped, causing confusion for the offensive linemen. Add his size and strength (6’2” and 252 pounds), and he overwhelmed opponents.

GUARDS

Hunk Anderson and Walt Kiesling each had at least four seasons in the 1920s, so they remain in contention. However, Kiesling played better in the 1930s than the 1920s, and part of the time in the 1920s he was as a tackle. Therefore, I am dropping Kiesling. I am also going to drop Anderson from the list because there are better choices. Michalske stays as he was one of the most dominant guards of the 1920s.

Swede Youngstrom was a dominant guard in the 1920s. He also played other positions but is mainly evaluated as a guard. Al Nesser was the only member of the famous Nesser brothers to play an extended period of time in the NFL. The rest had the bulk of their careers pre-NFL or had short NFL careers. Nesser was one of the best guards of the 1920s. Other names considered were Jim McMillen, Rudy Comstock and Duke Osborn. All three were excellent over a period of time in the 1920s, but McMillen and Osborn get the nod from me.

CENTERS

George Trafton is by far the best choice for center of the 1920s’ team. The discussion is for who makes the second team. The names that pop up for me are Clyde Smith, “Doc” Alexander and Ralph Claypool. Alexander had a longer career (six seasons, plus one for the non-NFL Syracuse Pros) than either Smith (four seasons) or Claypool (also four seasons). If I had to rank them, I would say Alexander, then Smith, then Claypool.

BACKS

Because teams primarily used the single-wing (other formations were used like the Notre Dame box, etc.), the quarterback, halfback and fullback positions are not really correct. However, to prevent too much confusion, I will use single-terminology (albeit with one modification), which was the primary formation used at the time.

In the single wing, you had quarterback, wingback, tailback and fullback. The wingback was split outside and behind the end. The quarterback would line up behind the tackle to the same side as the wingback. The quarterback was not the passer in the single wing, but a blocker. The fullback was lined up behind the guard on the wingback side, deeper than the quarterback. Finally, the tailback would line up behind the opposite guard from the fullback. He would be the deepest player in the formation.

When the back positions are examined, one can see that it is primarily tailbacks who are listed. Therefore, you will see the largest changes in this area on my list.

TAILBACKS/PASSERS

“Paddy” Driscoll and Benny Friedman were the best passers of the 1920s. Lewellen gets a mention, but it was the late 1920s when Lewellen shifted from halfback to tailback and became the primary passer for the Packers. That is why I considered Lewellen a halfback and not a passer for the 1920s. “Fritz” Pollard should also be considered. He had versatility where he could run or pass. But if we are evaluating passing ability at this position, he would be behind Driscoll and Friedman.

WINGBACKS

Tony Latone played both wingback and fullback during the 1920s. Because he played more wingback than fullback during that time, I considered him a wingback. He was an amazing player and does not get the recognition he deserves. While some historians criticize his inclusion on the team, he deserves to be recognized.

HALFBACKS

Grange and Verne Lewellen are no-brainers for this position. While some may argue about Grange and his short time in the NFL in the 1920s, he had a major impact and deserves the recognition.

FULLBACKS

Ernie Nevers is removed because he only played three years in the 1920s. This is tough, because during the time that he played, he was the best fullback in football. Therefore, I looked at players such as Jack McBride, Hank Gillo, “Rip” King and “Doc” Elliott. Looking at all four, King played both fullback and halfback, whereas McBride, Gillo and Elliot were strictly fullbacks. Of the three, I would have to go with McBride and Elliott, with Gillo close behind. All three were strong fullbacks, but I rank Elliott over McBride. Both played five seasons in the 1920s, but Elliot was slightly stronger for a longer period of time.

SUMMARY -- For the back positions below, I listed the tailbacks (TB) under the quarterback position to more closely resemble the HOF list -- mostly because tailbacks were the primary throwers at the time. This removes the blocking back position and shifts it to a passer. Therefore, there is only one halfback (HB) on the team. As a result, most of the HOF’s list was removed as they were primarily halfbacks.

As stated, my list more closely resembles an all-star team of the 1920s in the primary formation used at the time. Tough choices were made, with several Hall-of-Fame players were removed for various reasons as spelled out above. But that comes with the territory with a list like an all-decade team.