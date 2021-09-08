The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return all 22 starters, which makes them the Super Bowl favorite

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his season-opening ballot:

1. Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers will attempt to repeat as NFL champions and join an elite fraternity that includes the Lombardi Packers (1966-67), Shula Dolphins (1972-73), Noll Steelers (twice), Walsh/Seifert 49ers (1988-89), Johnson Cowboys (1992-93), Shanahan Broncos (19977-98) and Belichick Patriots (2003-04). June ranking: 1

2. Kansas City. Twenty games ago the Chiefs won a Lombardi Trophy with the most explosive offense in football. Kansas City will open the 2021 season with five different starting offensive linemen from its title team. The key addition is Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown. June ranking: 2

3. Buffalo. The Bills were one of seven teams to go unbeaten this summer in the NFL’s new abbreviated preseason at 3-0. All were in the AFC, by the way. Only nine teams in the 55-year Super Bowl era posted a perfect preseason and then went on to claim a Lombardi Trophy. The last was the 2013 Seattle Seahawks. June ranking: 3.

4. Baltimore. The Ravens were another of the 2021 August unbeatens at 3-0, setting an NFL modern-era record with 20 consecutive preseason victories. John Harbaugh has authored seven perfect preseasons in his 14 years as Baltimore’s head coach. He has a 40-12 career preseason record. June ranking: 4

5. Arizona. As one Pro Bowl receiver leaves the Arizona flank, another arrives. Larry Fitzgerald, who ranks second all-time in receiving yardage behind Jerry Rice with 17,492, will be missing from the Arizona offense for the first time since 2003. To replace him, the Cardinals signed free-agent A.J. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals. June ranking: 5

6. Green Bay. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers sorted through their issues this summer and the league’s reigning MVP will be back in Green Bay for one more season. That again makes the Packers the favorite in the NFC North. Rodgers has won 66.6 percent of his career starts and has taken Green Bay to the playoffs in 10 of his 13 seasons. June ranking: 10

7. Cleveland. The Browns ranked 24th in passing and 16th in offense last season. But they get a boost in 2021 with the return of Odell Beckham, who tore his ACL last October and missed the final eight games of the regular season plus the Browns’ sprint to the AFC semifinals. A healthy 16 games from WRs Beckham and Jarvis Landry could send Baker Mayfield to his first Pro Bowl. June ranking: 6

8. Pittsburgh. The NFL is a pass-first league unless you’re playing the Steelers. Pittsburgh has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 26 consecutive games, dating to the sixth game of the 2019 season (Philip Rivers). The Steelers open the season Sunday against Buffalo and Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen, who posted two 400-yard passing games last season and seven other 300-yard games. June ranking: 7

9. Tennessee. Every division in the NFL has sent a team to the Super Bowl in the last 11 years except one – the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts were the last representative, losing to the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 championship game. The defending South champion Titans reached the AFC title game in the 2019 season but it’s been 22 years since Tennessee reached a Super Bowl. June ranking: 8

10. LA Chargers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in the 55-year history of the Super Bowl to play the championship game on its home field last February. The Chargers or Rams have the chance to make it two true home teams in a row. They share Sofi Stadium, which will host the 56th Super Bowl next February. June ranking: 11

11. Indianapolis. The Colts enter the season with a Top 10 defense, a solid running game and Super Bowl aspirations – but with a big question mark at the quarterback position. Newly-acquired Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury on the second day of training camp and missed the entire preseason. So his first full-speed, full-contact snaps with the Colts will come in the season opener against Seattle. June ranking: 9

12. Seattle. And then there was one. With the departure of outside linebacker K.J. Wright to Las Vegas this season, only one player remains from Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense that carried the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowls in 2014-15. He’s inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has gone to seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has been a first-team All-NFL selection five consecutive seasons. June ranking: 12

13. Las Vegas. Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller will take a string of three consecutive 100-yard receiving games into the 2021 season. That’s the longest current streak by an NFL receiver. Waller and the Raiders open the season Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens, who allowed only two individual 100-yard receiving games in 2020 and have not allowed a 100-yard game by a tight end since 2015 (Gary Barnidge). June ranking: 13

14. Dallas. The Cowboys fielded an historically bad defense a year ago, allowing a franchise-record 473 points. The unit has been overhauled and there figure to be at least six new starters, including first-round draft pick LB Micah Parsons…plus a new coordinator in Dan Quinn. Dallas will find out right away how much better its defense is with road games to open the season against elite QBs Tom Brady (Bucs) and Justin Herbert (Chargers). June ranking: 14

15. LA Rams. Acquiring QB Matthews Stafford was the high point of the Rams’ offseason. Losing RB Cam Akers with an Achilles injury was the low point. He had a 171-yard rushing game against the Patriots as a rookie last December and was expected to slow down the pass rush on Stafford this season with his legs. So the Patriots acquired Sony Michel from the Patriots late in training camp. June ranking: 15

16. Washington. The NFC East could come down to the Dallas offense and Washington defense. Which is better? The Cowboys are stacked in offensive skill with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Washington is just as stacked on the defensive line, starting four first-round draft picks – Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne. Washington won the East last season with the NFL’s No. 2-ranked defense. June ranking: 16

17. Minnesota. The Vikings were one of seven teams to lose all of its gams this preseason. All were in the NFC, by the way. The NFC North went a combined 2-10 in August. Only the NFC East was worse at 1-11-1. Only one team in the 55-year Super Bowl era went winless in the preseason and then went on to win a Super Bowl – the 1982 Washington Redskins. June ranking: 18

18. Miami. The Dolphins led the NFL in defensive opportunism a year ago with 29 takeaways and 18 interceptions. Both figures led the league, turning Miami into a surprising playoff contender with a 10-6 record. The Dolphins will need more of the same this season as the offense waits for Tua Tagovailoa to catch up with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, the other two quarterbacks selected in the Top 10 of the 2020 draft. Unlike Burrow and Herbert, Tagovailoa struggled as a rookie. For the Dolphins to take the next step as a contender, Tagovailoa must take the next step as a quarterback. June ranking: 17

19. New Orleans. For the first time in 16 seasons, the Saints will not enter a season with Drew Brees at quarterback. He retired, leaving a hole in the offense few can fill. Brees is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 80,000 career yards and only Tom Brady has thrown more TD passes. Jameis Winston replaces Brees with his 28-42 career starting record. June ranking: 19.

20. Carolina. Speaking of quarterbacks, Sam Darnold hopes to resurrect his career with the Panthers. The Jets took him with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft but quit on him after three years, trading him to the Panthers this offseason so they could take BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second pick of the 2021 draft. The presence of Christian McCaffrey in the backfield automatically makes Darnold a better quarterback. June ranking: 20

21. New England. First-round draft pick Mac Jones beat out incumbent Cam Newton at quarterback this summer. He will become just the third rookie quarterback to start a game for Belichick in his 27 seasons as a head coach. He’s 2-0 in the debut starts of those two rookies. Jacoby Brissett won for the Patriots in 2016 and Eric Zeier won for the Browns in 1995. June ranking: 21

22. NY Giants. The Giants have given QB Daniel Jones the weapons to succeed, signing WR Kenny Golladay in free agency and using a first-round pick on WR Kadarius Toney. In addition, Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley will be back after missing the final 14 games of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. The burning question is can the Giants protect Jones and give those playmakers a chance to make plays? He was sacked 45 times last season. Only three NFL quarterbacks were sacked more. June ranking: 22

23. San Francisco. The 49ers need a bounce back year from George Kittle after making him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end this offseason. He was limited to eight games a year ago because of injuries to his knee and foot, which ended his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at two. A healthy Kittle will make whoever quarterbacks the 49ers better, be it Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance. June ranking: 23

24. Atlanta. With the departure of Julio Jones, the Falcons could become an offense more heavily reliant on its tight ends. Incumbent Hayden Hurst caught 56 passes in 2020 and the Falcons acquired Lee Smith in a trade with the Bills this offseason and also used the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft on All-America Kyle Pitts. He caught 43 passes and scored 14 touchdowns at Florida last season. June ranking: 24

25. Jacksonville. Travis Lawrence will become the 37th rookie quarterback since 1980 to make his NFL debut start on opening day when his Jaguars play the Houston Texans Sunday. His predecessors have posted a 13-22-1 record with Ryan Leaf, David Carr and Mark Sanchez among the winners and Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning and Dak Prescott among the losers. June ranking: 25

26. Chicago. QB Andy Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his 10-year career in the AFC. So he should be familiar with the challenge his Bears face in the opening month of the season. Chicago plays an AFC team each of its first three games and four of the first five. The Bears face the Chargers, Bengals and Browns, then after a home game against Detroit, returns to the AFC wars against Las Vegas. June ranking: 26

27. Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts enters his first season as the starting quarterback of the Eagles, who have built themselves quite a safety net at the position should he falter. Waiting in the wings in the event are Joe Flacco, a past Super Bowl MVP, and Gardner Minshew, who started the last two seasons at Jacksonville, throwing 37 TD passes against only 11 interceptions. With Philly’s pass protection, the Eagles may need all three. Philly allowed 65 sacks a year ago. June ranking: 27

28. Cincinnati. QB Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at LSU in 2019 with Ja’Marr Chase riding shotgun. Chase caught 84 of Burrow’s passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns that season, averaging 21.2 yards per reception. The Bengals used their first-round draft pick on Chase in 2021 to reunite him with their franchise quarterback. June ranking: 28

29. Denver. The Broncos as a franchise have been blessed to win Super Bowls with Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning. But they have been cursed at the position of late. Denver will start its fourth different quarterback on opening day in four seasons. It was Case Keenum in 2018, Joe Flacco in 2019, Drew Lock in 2020 and now Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. June ranking: 29

30. NY Jets. Needing help in the pass rush, the Jets gave free-agent edge rusher Carl Lawson a three-year, $45 million contract. New York collected only 31 sacks a year ago and was expecting Lawson with his 20-career sacks to give the pass rush some teeth. But he suffered an Achilles injury in camp and will be lost for the season. So the Jets acquired another Lawson – Shaq – in a trade with the Texans in late August to re-address the pass rush. He has 21 sacks in five seasons. June ranking: 30

31. Houston. QB Tyrod Taylor will be making his third opening-day start in the last four seasons for a third different team. He started the opener in 2018 for the Cleveland Browns and in 2020 for the Los Angeles Chargers. This season he’ll be taking the snaps for the Texans. Taylor is 24-21 as a starter in his career with 54 TD passes and 20 interceptions. June ranking: 31

32. Detroit. Only two non-expansion franchises have never been to a Super Bowl – the Lions and the Cleveland Browns. Detroit won its last NFL championship in 1957. Dan Campbell will be the 15th head coach the Lions have hired in the 64 seasons since then. Only one took the Lions as far as an NFC title game – Wayne Fontes in 1991. June ranking: 32