The Kansas City Chiefs sit No. 1 in the rankings this week but are being closely pursued by an old rival, the Green Bay Packers

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 25 years and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 15:

1. Kansas City Chiefs. (Previous week: 1) Patrick Mahomes has passed for 300-plus yards in each of his last six games, all victories. He’s had a pair of 400-yard games in this streak against the Jets and Buccaneers and a 393-yard game last weekend against Miami. He has thrown 17 TD passes during that stretch against only three interceptions – and all three of those picks came last weekend against the Dolphins.

2. Green Bay Packers. (4) WR Davante Adams extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown reception to eight with his 56-yard bomb last weekend against the Detroit Lions. The NFL record is 13 consecutive games set by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1986-87. Adams has 12 touchdowns during this streak with a 45-yarder and a 36-yarder in addition to his 56 against the Lions.

3. Buffalo Bills. (5) Stefon Diggs became the first receiver this season to catch 100 passes with a 10-catch night against the Steelers Sunday. Diggs has caught 10 passes in three of his last four games and also had a 10-catch game earlier in the season against Tennessee. The only other receiver with four 10-catch games this season has been Green Bay’s Davante Adams.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers. (2) The NFL has becoming a passing league with all the rules tilting in favor of the offense. The league and its TV partners want passes, yards and touchdowns. Little wonder the league-wide completion percentage is 65.4. Apparently, though, the Steelers never got the memo. Pittsburgh has the only defense in the NFL with an opponent completion percentage under 60.0. And it’s well under 60 at 56.0. The 11-2 Steelers lead the NFL in sacks (45) and takeaways (25) and rank second in the NFL in pass defense.

5. New Orleans Saints. (3) Michael Thomas caught a career-high nine touchdown passes in 2019. He also caught nine in 2018 and nine in his rookie season in 2016. But with the 2020 season heading into its final three weeks, Thomas is still looking for his first touchdown. Granted, he missed five games with an injury and another with a team suspension, but he has played seven games and caught 40 passes without finding the end zone.

6. Cleveland Browns. (8) The NFC has won the non-conference series with the AFC in six of the last nine seasons, including 2019. But the NFC trails 29-26-1 with eight games to play – and they’ll all be contested over the next two weekends. There are five teams still unbeaten in non-conference play and all are in the AFC. The Colts are 4-0, Ravens and Browns both 3-0 and the Chiefs and Titans both 2-0. Cleveland needs a victory at the Giants Sunday to claim their first four-game sweep of the NFC since 1988. Marty Schottenheimer’s Browns victimized the NFC East that season as well.

7. Indianapolis Colts. (7) Rookie Jonathan Taylor is giving the Colts what they thought they were going to get on the ground from Marlon Mack this season. But Mack, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon in the opener. Taylor was a two-time Walker Award winner as the best running back in the nation at Wisconsin that the Colts selected in the second round. He’s warmed up as the season has progressed and has rushed for at least 90 yards in each of his last three outings, capped by a career-best 150-yard game last weekend against Las Vegas.

8. Tennessee Titans. (4) The Tennessee defense posted 43 sacks last season on its way to the AFC championship game. With a 9-4 record and a share of first place in the AFC South, another AFC title game is still within the grasp of the Titans. But those 43 sacks are not. Tennessee has a league-low 14 sacks this season. The Titans have failed to sack a quarterback in five games this season, including the last two. At this rate they may not get to 20 sacks this season, much less 40.

9. Los Angeles Rams. (9) Rookie Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards last weekend against the Patriots, the first 100-yard game of his career. He becomes the seventh rookie running back to rush for 100 yards in a game this season, joining first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs), second-rounders D’Andre Swift (Lions), Jonathan Taylor (Colts), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens), third-rounder Antonio Gibson (Washington) and free-agent James Robinson (Jaguars). Akers also was a second-rounder.

10. Seattle Seahawks (10) Russell Wilson threw five TD passes in a game against New England this season and four touchdown games against the 49ers and Jets. All three of those games were at home, where Wilson has thrown 24 of his 33 TD passes. The Seahawks share first place in the NFC West with the Rams at 9-4 but play two of their remaining three games on the road.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (12) Tampa Bay and New Orleans rank 1-2 in the NFL in run defense. But you wouldn’t know it watching last week’s games as both defenses surrendered their first 100-yard rushers of the season. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook slapped 102 yards on the Bucs and both Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurst drilled the Saints for 100-yard games in Philadelphia’s upset of New Orleans.

12. Baltimore Ravens. (14) Lamar Jackson’s 124 yards rushing Monday night against Cleveland gave him seven career 100-yard rushing games, second most among NFL quarterbacks. Michael Vick holds the record with 10 100-yard rushing games.

13. Miami Dolphins. (11) Xavien Howard is on the verge of accomplishing something the NFL has not seen in 13 years – a double-digit interception season. Not since cornerback Antonio Cromartie picked off 10 passes in 2007 for the San Diego Chargers has a player rung up double-digits. But Howard has nine with three games to play. If he picks off two more passes, he’ll become the first player with 11 interceptions since Everson Walls at Dallas in 1981.

14. Las Vegas Raiders. (13) Jon Gruden won in Tampa with defense. But his defense was holding him back in Las Vegas, so he fired coordinator Paul Guenther this week. Only two teams have allowed more points than the Raiders (391) and only seven teams have allowed more yards. Yet Las Vegas managed to stay in playoff contention despite that suspect defense with a 7-5 record. But after the Colts steamrolled the Raiders in Las Vegas last weekend for 44 points and 456 yards, Gruden decided to make a change, replacing Guenther with a former Tampa Bay corny Rod Marinelli.

15. Arizona Cardinals. (15) Trent Sherfield is a wide receiver by trade but has had a minimal impact as a pass catcher with just one reception for six yards on the season. But his contribution to the Cardinals in recent weeks has been immense. Sherfield earns his NFL living on special teams and has recovered a fumbled kick each of the last two weekends. He recovered a fumbled punt at the Rams’ 15 two weeks ago and a fumbled kickoff at the Giants’ 21 last weekend. Both times the Cardinals cashed the turnovers into touchdowns.

16. Washington. (18) Four of the Top 5 defenses in the NFL this week are in the NFC, including Washington at No. 4. And defense has carried Washington to the top of the NFC East standings with a 6-7 record. It was defense that delivered a 23-15 victory over San Francisco last weekend, collecting four sacks, forcing four turnovers and scoring a touchdown on one of those takeaways – a 47-yard romp with a fumble recovery by rookie end Chase Young.

17. Minnesota Vikings. (16) QB Kirk Cousins has lost a fumble in each of the last four games. He has now lost five fumbles on the season and thrown 12 interceptions. In two of the last three games defenses have scored touchdowns on Cousins’ turnovers. Jacksonville linebacker Joe Schobert returned an interception 43 yards for the first score and Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn returned a fumble 17 yards for the second.

18. New England Patriots. (17) The Patriots have two quarterbacks – one to run the ball and the other to throw it. Cam Newton has rushed for twice as many touchdowns (11) as he has thrown (five). But when the 6-7 Patriots fall behind in games, coach Bill Belichick must go to his bullpen for Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for two TDs in 33 throws. Newton has five TD passes in 301 throws.

19. Chicago Bears. (23) The Bears were held under 100 yards rushing in seven of their first 11 games. They were held under 70 yards in six of those games. So it good omen for Chicago when David Montgomery took a handoff last weekend and raced 80 yards on the first play of the game for a touchdown against Houston. Montgomery finished with 113 yards and the Bears rushed for a season-high 169 in blowing out the Texans, 36-7.

20. New York Giants. (19) Detroit, Indianapolis and New Orleans all failed to record a sack last weekend -- the first time all season all three have been held without a sack in a game. That leaves only three teams with sacks in all 13 of their games this season –the Giants, Eagles and Steelers. The Steelers have an NFL record 70 consecutive games with a sack, the Giants have a streak of 17 consecutive games and the Eagles 15.

21. Los Angeles Chargers. (26) Rookie QB Justin Herbert knows where to go with the football, targeting his Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen with at least 10 passes in each of the last four games, seven of the last eight games and 10 times this season. Stefon Diggs leads the NFL with 100 receptions, followed by Allen (99), DeAndre Hopkins (94) and Davante Adams (91). Diggs has had seven 10-target games and Adams and Hopkins six apiece.

22. Philadelphia Eagles. (28) Rookie Jalen Hurts became the fourth quarterback in franchise history to rush for 100 yards in a game – and he did it in his starting debut last weekend against New Orleans. Jack Concannon, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick also rushed for 100 yards in an Eagles uniform. McNabb did it four times, Cunningham three and Concannon and Vick once apiece.

23. Dallas Cowboys. (29) The Cowboys are 4-9 but remain the only team in the NFC East without a signature victory. Washington went into Pittsburgh and beat the AFC North-leading Steelers, the Giants went into Seattle and beat the NFC West-leading Seahawks and last weekend the Eagles shocked the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints. All three of those victories have come in December. The best win by the Cowboys came against the 6-7 Minnesota Vikings.

24. Denver Broncos. (27) The Broncos have started four different quarterback and struggled offensively, ranking 25th in the NFL. That’s put pressure on kicker Brandon McManus to salvage stalled drives with long field goals. He has attempted a league-high 10 field goals from beyond 50 yards and nailed eight of them. He missed the first one he tried (a 58-yarder in the second game of the season at Pittsburgh) and the last one (a 57-yarder this month at Kansas City). In between he nailed eight in a row from 56, 54, 53, 52, 54, 50, 58 and 53 yards.

25. Detroit Lions. (20) Adrian Peterson is 35, ancient for an NFL running back. He’s with his fifth team in the last five seasons and this could be it for him. Peterson ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards but he won’t catch Barry Sanders at No. 4. He’s 500 yards away. He ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns with 117 and there’s still an outside chance he can catch Marcus Allen at Mo. 3. Peterson would need six touchdowns in his final three games to do that. But keep in mind he had back-to-back two-touchdown games in the last month against Houston and Chicago.

26. San Francisco 49ers. (21) It will be a homecoming this weekend for RB Jeffrey Wilson when his 49ers visit the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson was one of the best backs in University of North Texas history, finishing third all-time in touchdowns (32) and fourth in rushing yards (3,205). He went undrafted out of college in 2018 but signed as a free agent with the 49ers. He has started only three games in his three seasons but leads San Francisco in touchdowns this season with five. He also posted the first 100-yard rushing game of his career with 117 yards against New England in October.

27. Carolina Panthers. (22) The retirement of seven-time Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly after the 2019 season left a huge hole at linebacker for the Panthers. But rookie Jeremy Chinn has gone above and beyond his draft standing to fill some of that void. A late second-round draft pick out of Southern Illinois, Chinn became a walk-in starter at strongside backer for the Panthers and now leads the team with 95 tackles. He has forced two fumbles, recovered two and has both a sack and an interception. He has scored two defensive touchdowns on takeaways and will be in the mix for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

28. Houston Texans. (24) I’m still trying to figure out how a defense with J.J. Watt could find itself ranked 31st in the NFL. When Watt stays healthy, he’s a beast. He has managed to stay healthy for all 16 games in six of his nine previous NFL seasons and was voted the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in three of them. He’s had five seasons with double-digits in sacks. Well, Watt has been healthy this season but he hasn’t been a beast. Not with only five sacks in 13 games. The unraveling of this defense has led to an unraveling of the defending AFC South champions. At 4-9, it’s been a lost season for both Watt and the Texans.

29. Atlanta Falcons. (25) Atlanta’s season-long problem has been the red zone. The Falcons can get close to the end zone but can’t seem to cross the goal line. They have had 47 possessions in the red zone (inside the opponent 20) but only have 23 touchdowns to show for them. That’s a 48.9 percent conversion rate. Compare that to the Green Bay Packers, who are converting their red-zone touchdown opportunities at a 77.1 percent rate. Atlanta has been forced to settle for too many field goals, a league-high 18 in the red zone. Lost opportunities have paved the way for Atlanta’s lost (4-9) season.

30. Cincinnati Bengals. (30) The Bengals have their franchise quarterback in place in Joe Burrow, the first overall pick of the 2020 draft. They also used the 11th overall pick of that draft on offensive tackle Jonah Williams. With a Top 10 pick in the 2021 draft, offensive line should again remain a target. The Bengals have allowed the most sacks in the AFC (46) and second-most in the NFL. It’s mandatory that Cincinnati protect Burrow in the future to give him the chance to succeed.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars. (31) Gardner Minshew is back and that gives the Jaguars a chance to win another game or two in this disaster (1-12) of the season. Minshew started the season opener and threw three TD passes to engineer an upset of the Indianapolis Colts. But Jacksonville has not won since then and Minshew missed the previous five games with a thumb injury. But he came off the bench in the second half of a blowout loss to the Titans last weekend and threw his first TD pass since October. He now has 14 TD passes with only five interceptions. His two replacements, Jake Luton and Mike Glennon, combined for five TD passes and nine interceptions. Jacksonville finishes out with games against Baltimore, Chicago ad Indianapolis.

32. New York Jets. (32) The Sam Darnold era is speeding to a close. There were such lofty expectations when the Jets selected the Southern Cal All-America with the third overall pick of the 2018 draft. But he has managed only an 11-24 starting record, including an 0-9 mark in 2020. He threw a touchdown pass in each of his first three starts this season but has managed to throw a touchdown pass in only one of the six games since then. But frankly, Darnold had better players around him in his days at Southern Cal than he has in his days with the Jets.