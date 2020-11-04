Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 25 years and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 9:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers. (Previous week: 1) The Steelers are off to their first 7-0 start since 1978. They wound up 14-2 that season on the way to their third Lombardi Trophy of the decade. Pittsburgh lost the eighth game of that 1978 season to a Texas team – the Houston Oilers. The 2020 team looks to run its record to a franchise-record 8-0 Sunday against another Texas team -- the Dallas Cowboys.

2. Kansas City Chiefs. (2). Baltimore’s reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has thrown 12 touchdown passes this season totaling 109 yards. Kansas City’s reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes last weekend alone for 146 yards.

3. Seattle Seahawks. (6) Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes. Six of them have gone for 30 yards or more. That’s tops in the league. Patrick Mahomes is next with five – and three of his came last weekend against the Jets.

4. Baltimore Ravens. (4) Two days after signing a $98.7 million contract that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in history, Baltimore’s Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Steelers. Stanley is only 26 and is now contractually obligated to the Ravens through the 2025 season.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (7) Tom Brady was the talk of the offseason in Tampa. But now that the season is underway, there’s a more familiar topic among the Buccaneers’ faithful – defense. Tampa Bay won its only NFL championship in 2002 on the strength of a defense that featured Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp and Hall of Fame finalists Ronde Barber and John Lynch. The unit allowed the fewest yards and points in the league that season. The 2020 edition has allowed the third fewest yards in the NFL and the third fewest points in the NFC.

6. Buffalo Bills. (8) The Bills have played eight games, four at home and four on the road. QB Josh Allen has divided his 16 touchdown passes equally, eight at home and eight on the road. But he saves his wheels for home, scoring three of his four touchdowns on the ground at New Era Field. His Bills are home against Seattle Sunday.

7. New Orleans Saints. (9) With an eye toward division foe Tampa Bay, the Saints acquired coverage linebacker Kwon Alexander from the 49ers for run stuffer Kiko Alonso. Alexander has seven interception and broke up 26 more passes in his six seasons. With Brady in the Tampa Bay huddle, the Bucs are now throwing the ball 38 times per game.

8. Tennessee Titans. (3) The Titans are 5-2 but rank 27th in the NFL in pass defense. With potential playoff matchups looming down the road against a Patrick Mahomes or Ben Roethlisberger, the Titans took a step toward upgrading their defensive backfield with the acquisition of CB Desmond King from the Chargers. He has four career interceptions in his four-year career and returned two of them for touchdowns. He also is one of the league’s better blitzing corners with 7 ½ career sacks.

9. Green Bay Packers. (5) The 5-2 Packers lead the NFL in time of possession at 32 minutes, 52 seconds per game. Green Bay is one of only five teams controlling the ball for more than 32 minutes per game along with Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and San Francisco. In 2010, when Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl, the Packers controlled the ball for 31 minutes, 36 seconds per game. When Green Bay keeps Rodgers on the field, good things happen.

10. Arizona Cardinals. (10) The Cardinals used their bye week to ascend to first in the NFL in offense. The Cardinals have led the NFL in offense twice in their history, in 1948 and 2015. They reached the NFL championship game in 1948 and the NFC title game in 2015.

11. Indianapolis Colts. (14) The Colts intercepted 15 passes last season. They already have 11 picks through the first seven games of this season. That leads the NFL. The 5-2 Colts rank sixth in the league in pass defense and have the only NFL defense that has allowed fewer touchdown passes (10) than it has interceptions.

12. Los Angeles Rams. (11) Starting NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen (Buffalo) and Kirk Cousins (Minnesota) didn’t throw 20 passes in games last weekend. Jared Goff threw 21 passes to Cooper Kupp alone last weekend at Miami. Kupp caught 11 of them for 110 yards but couldn’t reach the end zone as his Rams fell to the Dolphins. The pass-light Bills and Vikings both won their games.

13. Chicago Bears. (12) The Bears are the most penalized team in the NFL with 58 for 536 yards. Chicago was penalized 10 times in games against Atlanta and Carolina and were assessed 100 yards in penalties against Indianapolis. The Bears beat the Falcons and Panthers but lost to the Colts.

14. Cleveland Browns. (13) Jarvis Landry led the NFL in receiving in 2017 and has gone to five Pro Bowls in his seven-year career. He is elite. But he hasn’t been elite this season. Landry has gone a career-long eight consecutive games without catching a touchdown pass for the 5-3 Browns and still hasn’t posted a 100-yard receiving game. In half of his games this season he failed to catch 50 yards in passes.

15 Las Vegas Raiders. (17) The Raiders haven’t sacked a quarterback in their last two games and when you factor in the bye, Las Vegas hasn’t had a sack since Oct. 11 against Kansas City. The Raiders have been held sackless in three games this season and been limited to a single sack in two other games. Six of their seven sacks have come on the road – and they’ll be travelling again to Los Angeles this weekend to play the Chargers.

16. Miami Dolphins. (18) There have been 162 quarterbacks who made their NFL starting debuts in their rookie season since 1980. Only 28 of them failed to pass for 100 yards in those debuts, including Tua Tagovailoa who threw for 93 yards last weekend against the Rams. He's keeping good company. John Elway, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick also threw for fewer than 100 yards in their NFL starting debuts.

17. San Francisco 49ers. (15) With QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for a minimum of six weeks with a high ankle sprain, the 49ers remain in good hands. Last weekend, Garoppolo managed to complete only 11-of-16 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in falling behind Seattle 30-7 through the game’s first 46 minutes. Nick Mullens came off the bench to complete 18-of-25 passes for 238 yards and two TDs over the final 14 minutes to help the 49ers make a game of it before falling, 37-27. Mullens also has the club’s only 300-yard passing game this season filling in for an injured Garoppolo against the Giants.

18. Philadelphia Eagles. (21) Minus their best running back (Miles Sanders), best tight end (Zach Ertz) and, two best tackles (Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson) -- and despite a quarterback (Carson Wentz) who turned the ball over four times Sunday night -- the 3-4-1 Eagles seized control of the NFC East with a 23-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

19. Denver Broncos. (22) Noah Fant leads the Broncos in receiving this season with 29 catches. He’s one of five tight ends who lead his team and three of them are in the AFC West – Fant, Travis Kelce (Kansas City) and Darren Waller (Oakland). The other two, like Fant, played their college ball at Iowa – T.J. Hockenson (Detroit) and Greg Kittle (San Francisco). In fact, Fant, Hockenson and Kittle were Iowa teammates in 2016.

20. Cincinnati Bengals. (25) Randy Bullock leads the NFL in scoring with 74 points, having converted all 20 of his conversion kicks and 18 of his 20 field-goal tries. The Bengals have never had the NFL scoring champion in their 52-year history, although both Jim Breech (1987) and Shayne Graham (2005) did lead the AFC in scoring.

21. Carolina Panthers. (19) Pro Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey has missed the last six games with a high-ankle sprain but the Panthers expect him back this weekend against Kansas City. McCaffrey led the NFL with 19 touchdowns in 2019 and scored two in each of Carolina’s first two games this season before the injury. His return can’t come soon enough – the Panthers have lost their last three games to fall to 3-5.

22. Minnesota Vikings. (26) RB Dalvin Cook has played in six of Minnesota’s seven games this season and scored touchdowns in every one of them. He has a league-high 11 TDs and more than half of them (6) have come in Minnesota’s two games against Green Bay. In addition, eight of his TDs have come in road games.

23. Detroit Lions. (16) The 3-4 Lions are pedestrian on both offense (22nd in the NFL) and defense (also 22nd). But there’s nothing pedestrian about their punter Jack Fox. He leads the NFL with an average of a staggering 53.7 yards per kick – three yards better than anyone else. He also leads in net average at 47.6 yards. Again, three yards better than anyone else. The NFL records are 51.4 yards per punt and 46.0 yards net. The Lions may lose games but with Fox, they rarely lose the battle for field position.

24. Atlanta Falcons. (30) There’s good news for Drew Lock, whose Denver Broncos host the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. The Falcons have allowed six 300-yard passers in their eight games thus far. Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford have all lit the Falcons up. Chicago quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles combined to pass for 316 yards in a seventh game. Lock has yet to pass for 300 yards in his five starts this season.

25. Los Angeles Chargers. (20) The Chargers are 2-5 but could just as easily be 5-2. The Chargers have lost twice in overtime by a field goal and last weekend in Denver lost by a point on the final play of the game. There have been only five overtime games this season and the Chargers are the only team with two losses.

26. New England Patriots. (23) The Patriots have lost their last four games – their longest losing streak since a four-game skid in 2002 in Tom Brady’s second season as a starter. Over the next 17 seasons of the Brady era, the Patriots never lost more than two in a row. If the Pats lose to the Jets Monday night, it will be the longest losing streak since the Bill Parcells era when they dropped five in a row in 1995.

27. New York Giants. (29) The NFC East used to be the NFL’s gold standard. Between Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, the East annually fielded a Super Bowl contender, if not two or three of them. The NFC East has captured 13 of the 54 Lombardi Trophies. But those days are now a memory. Back then the East beat all comers. In today’s NFL the East simply beats itself with turnovers. The Cowboys lead the NFL with 18 giveaways, followed by the Eagles at 17. The Giants rank fourth with 14 giveaways and Washington has 10.

28. Washington. (24) Washington leads the NFL in pass defense and is the only team that has not allowed a 100-yard wide receiver yet. They have played DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham, Amari Cooper and Cooper Kupp but not a one managed to crack 100. Washington has allowed one 100-yard game this season but it was to a tight end, Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert (101 yards), on opening day.

29. Houston Texans. (27) The the defending AFC South champion Houston Texans have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments. They already have lost as many games in 2020 (six) as they did all of 2019. Houston’s lone victory came against Jacksonville. The Texans play the Jaguars again this week and Jacksonville will be going with a rookie quarterback (Jake Luton) in the injury absence of Gardner Minshew.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars. (31) With Gardner Minshew out with a fractured right thumb, the Jaguars will start rookie Jake Luton at quarterback this weekend against the Texans. Luton was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State. He’ll become the first sixth-round draft pick to start as a rookie since, well, Minshew last season.

31. Dallas Cowboys. (28) The Cowboys haven’t scored a touchdown in the last two games and have scored only one TD in the three games since QB Dak Prescott left the field with a season-ending ankle injury. In addition, their two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott has now gone a season-long and career-worst eight consecutive games without a 100-yard rushing game. No offense, no chance.

32. New York Jets. (32) Speaking of no offense, the Jets rank last in the NFL in both yardage and points. Which explains why they are the NFL’s only winless team at 0-8. QB Sam Darnold ranks 30th in the NFL in passing efficiency. Their leading rusher is 37-year-old Frank Gore (340 yards) and their leading receiver (Jamison Crowder) ranks 41st in the NFL with just 29 catches.