The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 2020 on top and that's where they start 2021

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his first week ballot:

1. Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have an NFL-best nine-game winning streak. Their last loss came on Nov. 29, 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers have since defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Last week: 1

2. Kansas City. The Chiefs haven’t trailed too often in games since Patrick Mahomes took over as their quarterback in 2018. But when they need him late, he’s there – as was again the case last weekend against the Browns. Mahomes rallied KC from a 29-20 deficit in the final 10 minutes with two TD passes for a 33-29 victory over the Browns. It was the ninth fourth-quarter comeback of his career. Last week: 2

3. Arizona. Chandler Jones had a streak of five consecutive seasons with double figures in sacks before suffering a biceps injury that ended his 2020 season after five games. Well, he’s back and better than ever in 2021. Jones opened the season with a career-best five-sack performance in a road victory over the Titans. He previously had a pair of four-sack games in 2019 against the Giants and Seahawks. Last week: 5

4. Pittsburgh. Linebacker Devin Bush was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a member of the NFL all-rookie team in 2019 when the Steelers led the AFC in defense. But he missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a torn ACL and the Steelers fell off to 15th in defense. He’s back in 2021 and so is the Pittsburgh defense. Bush made 10 tackles and forced a fumble as the Steelers held the defending AFC East champion to 16 points last weekend in a road upset of the Bills. Last week: 8

5. Cleveland. Nick Chubb lost only one fumble in 2020 on his way to a 1,000-yard rushing season and it came on opening day against Pittsburgh. He lost another fumble on opening day 2021 late in the third quarter at midfield. Kansas City converted it into a field goal in a 33-29 come-from-behind victory over the Browns. Last week: 7

6. Buffalo. Bad news for the Bills, Browns, Packers and all other Super Bowl hopefuls who lost last weekend. There have been 55 Super Bowl champions -- 45 of them won the season opener of their championship season. There are nine champions who lost on opening day, including the Patriots four times. But New England always had Tom Brady to get the Patriots back on a title track. Last week: 3

7. Seattle. Russell Wilson is the fourth-most efficient passer in NFL history with a 102.0 rating. A perfect passer rating is 158.3 – and Wilson had one of those games in 2018 against the Detroit Lions. He turned in the second-most efficient passing day of his career in the 2021 season opener when he completed 18-of-23 passes for 254 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers for a 152.3 rating in a road victory over the Colts. It was one of four 150+ ratings in his 10-year career. Last week: 12

8. LA Rams. Matthew Stafford certainly looked comfortable in his debut with the Rams and every bit the franchise quarterback he was expected to be coming out of college. With a better supporting cast than he ever had in Detroit – and certainly better protection – Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns and no turnovers in a victory over the Bears. Last week: 15

9. Baltimore. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season. But Baltimore lost its top three running backs with season-ending injuries in practices in the two weeks leading up to the opener. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill combined for 1,588 yards and 15 touchdowns last season but none will be around in 2021. No problem. After one week, the Ravens again lead the NFL in rushing with 189 yards. Last week: 4

10. LA Chargers. There were seven head coaches who made their NFL debuts last weekend. They posted a 3-4 record with Brandon Staley (Chargers) one of the winners. The other two were David Culley (Texans) and Nick Sirianni (Eagles). Dan Campbell (Lions), Urban Meyer (Jaguars), Robert Saleh (Jets) and Arthur Smith (Falcons) were the losers. Last week: 11

11. Dallas. The Cowboys rolled up 30 first downs and 451 yards against the defending Super Bowl champions in the season opener. But that offense will be two cylinders light when it travels to Los Angeles this weekend to play the Chargers. Tackle La’El Collins has been suspended five games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss 3-5 weeks with a calf strain suffered against the Bucs. Collins is one of the NFL’s highest-paid right tackles and Gallup a past 1,000-yard receiver. Last week: 14

12. New Orleans. Jameis Winston is warming up to his new gig as starting quarterback of the Saints. In his first start, he turned in his first five-TD pass performance since his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He tossed those five TDs in just 20 passes in a season-opening romp over the Green Bay Packers. Winston didn’t turn the ball over nor suffer a sack for only the third time in his 71 career starts. Last week: 19.

13. Las Vegas. QB Derek Carr has passed for 400+ yards four times in his career, including the season opener against Baltimore Monday night. He is 4-0 in those games, including a 513-yard effort against Tampa Bay in 2016. Last week: 13

14. Indianapolis. Fumbles remain an issue with Carson Wentz regardless what uniform he wears. Wentz fumbled 58 times in his 68 career starts with the Eagles, losing 28 of them. He lost his only fumble in his debut as the starting quarterback of the Colts last weekend, a 28-16 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Last week: 10

15. Green Bay. The Packers were one of only two teams that failed to record a sack on defense in the opening weekend. The Dallas Cowboys were the other. The failure to trap New Orleans QB Jameis Winston last weekend ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with a sack by the Packers. Last week: 6

16. Tennessee. QB Ryan Tannehill lost only one fumble in 2020 in leading the Tennessee Titans to 11 victories and an AFC South championship. He lost two fumbles in the 2021 season opener on strip sacks by Chandler Jones and the turnovers led to two short touchdown drives by Arizona in a stunning 38-13 upset victory. Last week: 9

17. San Francisco. Elijah Mitchell joined a fraternity that includes Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson by rushing for 100 yards in his NFL debut. The 49ers selected Mitchell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Louisiana. He didn’t start against the Lions but came off the bench on San Francisco’s fourth offensive snap after Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury. He rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Last week: 23

18. Miami. Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard asked to be traded this offseason and was the subject of trade rumors all summer long. But the Dolphins were fortunate he was still on the roster on opening day because he delivered Miami a victory-saving play. Howard both forced and recovered a New England fumble inside the Miami 10 in the closing minutes that preserved a 17-16 Dolphins’ victory. Last week: 18

19. Carolina. Sam Darnold is a quick learner – as the new quarterback of the Panthers, keep feeding the ball to Christian McCaffrey. Darnold handed the ball to McCaffrey 18 times for 98 yards and threw him a team-leading nine passes for 89 yards in a season-opening victory over the Jets. McCaffrey didn’t score a touchdown but his sure hands allowed Carolina to control the clock for almost 32 minutes. Last week: 20

20. Philadelphia. After one week, the Eagles are one of only three teams that rank in the Top 10 in both offense and defense. The Eagles rank fifth in offense and seventh and defense. The other two teams in the Top 10 on both sides of the ball are the Broncos and Chargers. Last week: 27

21. Washington. Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one-year $10 million contract to get Washington through the 2021 season while the franchise searched for a successor at quarterback. But Fitzpatrick lasted only 16 snaps before suffering a hip injury that figures to sideline him for several weeks. That turns the position over to Taylor Heinicke, who will make his second career start (in four seasons) this week against the Giants. It should be noted that Heinicke came off the bench to pass for 306 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs last season against the Buccaneers. Last week: 16

22. Cincinnati. The magic that Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase shared at LSU in 2019 is still there in 2021. Chase caught five passes for 101 yards in his NFL debut, including a 50-yard touchdown, in a 24-21 overtime victory over the Vikings. Burrow was the first overall selection of the 2020 draft by the Bengals and Chase a first-round pick in 2021. Last week: 28

23. Denver. The Broncos are one of only three teams that must open the season with two consecutive road games. Denver opened the season at the Giants and play this week at the Jaguars. The Broncos are off to a good start with an opening-day victory over the Giants. The 49ers and Vikings are the only other team that open with two straight road games. Last week: 29

24. Minnesota. Coach and defensive guru Mike Zimmer retooled his defense after a disappointing 2020 season, signing free-agent starters OLB Nick Vigil, CBs Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland and safety Xavier Woods. Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter also returned after sitting out the 2020 season following surgery for a herniated disk. But the overhaul remains a work in progress as the Vikings allowed both a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in a season-opening loss to the Bengals. Last week: 17

25. New England. Rookie QB Mac Jones did exactly what Bill Belichick asked of him in his NFL debut – control the clock (36 minutes, 43 seconds) and not commit any turnovers. But a fumble by RB Damien Harris at the Miami 9 in the closing minutes cost the Patriots a chance at victory. Jones passed for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins. Last week: 21

26. Houston. The Texans managed an NFL-worst nine defensive takeaways last season on the way to a 4-12 record that cost Bill O’Brien his job. Under new coach David Culley, the Texans intercepted as many passes against the Jaguars in the season opener as they did all of last season – three. After one week, Houston leads the AFC with those three takeaways. Last week: 31

27. Chicago. Andy Dalton remains Chicago’s starting quarterback but Justin Fields is warming up in the bullpen. Coach Matt Nagy gave Fields five snaps on the season opener against the Rams. He completed both of his passes and also rushed once for a touchdown. Last week: 26

28. NY Jets. The same leaky pass protection that helped doom Sam Darnold as quarterback of the Jets said hello to rookie QB Zach Wilson in his NFL debut. Darnold was sacked 99 times in his three years as quarterback of the Jets before New York punted him to Carolina last offseason in order to draft Wilson. Those same Panthers sacked Wilson six times last weekend, helping send the Jets down to a 19-14 defeat in Wilson’s debut. Darnold, by the way, was sacked just once by the Jets. Last week: 30

29. Detroit. Jared Goff was one of six quarterbacks to throw 50 passes on the season’s opening weekend. They posted a 2-4 record. Goff completed 38-of-57 passes with three touchdowns and one interception in a 41-33 loss to the 49ers. Quarterbacks who passed 50 times in a game last season posted a 1-16 record, ironically, with Goff the only winner. Last week: 32

30. Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence threw a career-high 48 passes in his final college game for Clemson last January. He threw 51 in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans. He became only the fourth rookie quarterback to throw 50 passes in his debut start, joining Kyler Murray (54), Ryan Lindley (52) and Sam Bradford (55). All but Murray lost, and he tied his first start for the Cardinals. Last week: 25

31. NY Giants. The Giants played the final 14 games of the 2020 season without their Pro Bowl halfback Saquon Barkley. He’s back in 2021…but it was as if he wasn’t there in the opener against the Broncos. Barkley had only 11 touches – 10 rushes and one reception – for 27 yards. The Giants need to get him more involved in the offense if they are to have any success going forward. He’s their best player. Last week: 22

32. Atlanta. As offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans last season, Arthur Smith could run the ball with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and throw it with Ryan Tannehill (33 TD passes). As the new head coach of the Falcons, Smith’s offensive wizardry was missing in an embarrassing 32-6 home loss to the Eagles. Atlanta failed to score a touchdown and managed to cross midfield just twice in the game. Last week: 24