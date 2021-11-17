For the first time this season, an AFC team sits atop the NFL rankings

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his 10th week ballot:

1. Tennessee. The 8-2 Titans have the NFL’s longest current winning streak at six games. Tennessee is heavily favored to extend that streak to seven this weekend when the 1-8 Houston Texans visit. Tennessee has won the last two games without NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. QB Ryan Tannehill has picked up some of the slack with a rushing touchdown in each of those two victories. Last week: 2

2. Green Bay. The Packers made an highly under-rated move on the eve of the season when they acquired punter Corey Bojorquez in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing was a free agent with the Rams in the offseason. So he’s accustomed to kicking in cold weather – and it shows. Bojorquez leads the NFL this week with a net punting average of 44.3 yards – a full yard better than anyone else. He also has the league’s longest punt this season, an 82-yarder against the Bears in October. Last week: 6

3. Dallas. Dak Prescott is officially over the injury that ended his 2020 season – a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that threatened his mobility going forward. Prescott flashed his old mobility with a four-yard touchdown run on a scramble Sunday against the Falcons – his first rushing TD in 420 days. Last week: 7

4. Arizona. The Cardinals and the Chiefs are the only teams with four non-conference victories this season. Both are 4-0 with one game remaining against an opponent from the other conference. The Chiefs play the Cowboys Sunday and the Cardinals play the Colts in December. There are only four other teams unbeaten in interconference play – the Bills (1-0), Buccaneers (2-0), Falcons (2-0) and Ravens (2-0). Last week: 1

5. LA Rams. Matthew Stafford threw a league-leading three interceptions for touchdowns last season when he quarterbacked the Detroit Lions. He now has thrown interceptions for touchdowns in back-to-back games this month for the Rams. Joe Burrow (Bengals), Derek Carr (Raiders), Mac Jones (Patriots) and Matt Ryan (Falcons) have also thrown two interceptions for scores this season. Last week: 5

6. Buffalo. There have been 11 NFL teams that have scored 40 points in a game this season. The Bills and Cowboys lead the way with three 40-point games apiece. Dallas has hit 40 in three home games. The Bills have done it twice on the road. Cleveland and Kansas City are the only other teams that have put up 40 points in a pair of road games. Last week: 8

7. Tampa Bay. Tom Brady threw only three interceptions in his first seven games to propel the Buccaneers to a 6-1 start. But he has thrown a pair of interceptions each of the last two weeks and Tampa Bay has lost both games. Brady also lost a fumble in the New Orleans loss. To say five giveaways in two weeks is uncharacteristic of Tom Brady would be an understatement. He’s had back-to-back two-interception games only six other times in his 22-year career. Last week: 3

8. Baltimore. The strength of Lamar Jackson’s game remains his legs. He ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing and has posted more 100-yard rushing games (two) than 19 NFL teams. But never sell his arm short. He’s one of only four season-long starters at quarterback who have thrown a touchdown pass in every game, joining Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Matthew Stafford (Rams). Last week: 4

9. Kansas City. QB Patrick Mahomes spreads the wealth in the KC offense. The Chiefs are the only NFL team this season to have a 100-yard receiver at wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), tight end (Travis Kelce) and running back (Darrel Williams). Williams became just the fourth running back to have a 100-yard game this season Sunday night against the Raiders, joining Najee Harris of the Steelers, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts and Alvin Kamara of the Saints. Last week: 12

10. New England. Rhamondre Stevenson became the fifth rookie to rush for 100 yards in a game this season, joining Najee Harris (Pittsburgh), Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco), Chuba Hubbard (Carolina) and Khalil Herbert (Chicago). Harris was a first-round draft pick, Hubbard and Stevenson fourth rounders and Herbert and Mitchell sixth-rounders. Last week: 14

11. Pittsburgh. The Steelers forced an NFL runnerup 27 turnovers in 2020 on the way to a 12-4 record and AFC North title. But that defensive tap has been turned off this season and Pittsburgh is scuffling along at 5-3-1 as a result. The Steelers have forced only eight turnovers. That puts them on a pace for 15 this season. This from a team that has always leaned on its defense to deliver victories. Last week: 9

12. Las Vegas. The Raiders have the NFL’s second-best passing attack. But Derek Carr has cooled off since the bye. He passed for 300 yards in five of his first seven games to propel the Raiders into first place in the AFC West with a 5-2 record. He threw 12 TD passes against only five interceptions to open the season. Then came the bye. The Raiders have lost twice and Carr has failed to throw for 300 yards in either game. His three TD passes have been offset by his three interceptions. Las Vegas needs to get the passing game back on track to get their playoff aspirations back on track. Last week: 11

13. LA Chargers. The Chargers have the NFL’s worst run defense, having allowed 155 yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry. Three backs have rushed for 100 yards against L.A. this season – Tony Pollard (Cowboys), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) and Nick Chubb (Browns). That run defense will have its hands full this weekend against Pittsburgh and its rookie back Najee Harris, who has a pair of 100-yard games plus a 90-yard game and an 80 in his last five outings. Last week: 10

14. Denver. QB Teddy Bridgewater has played turnover-free football in seven of his 10 games this season but the Broncos have only a 5-5 record to show for it. That’s because the three games that he did throw interceptions (five total) produced consecutive losses to Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Cleveland. Last week: 13

15. Cleveland. The Browns host their Great Lakes neighbor the Detroit Lions this weekend in a revival of one of the NFL’s great rivalries. In the 1950s, these two teams won a combined six league championships and played each other in four of the title games. But that was a long time ago. The Browns and Lions remain the only two non-expansion teams that have never played in a Super Bowl. Last week: 15

16. Cincinnati. The Bengals come off their bye this week to visit the Las Vegas Raiders. And that’s good news for the Raiders. Cincinnati is the NFL’s worst team coming off byes, posting an 8-23-1 record. The last time the Bengals won coming off a bye was 2015 against the Steelers. Last week: 16

17. New Orleans. Conversion kicks have been close to automatic for years. Kickers converted them at a 93 percent clip in 2020. But Sunday was an aberration. Ryan Succop (Tampa Bay) missed wide left, both Matthew Wright (Jacksonville) and Ryan Santoso (Detroit) missed wide right and Brian Johnson (New Orleans) missed both wide left and wide right. The Saints lost by two points to the Titans and the Lions had to settle for a 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh. Last week: 17

18. Indianapolis. The Colts have been pedestrian on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th in the NFL in offense and 19th in yards. But special teams have kept Indy in the playoff hunt at 5-5. The Colts have forced two turnovers, blocked a kick and scored twice on special teams. Last week: 18

19. Carolina. There were 10 double-digit underdogs through the first seven weeks of the season and they all went winless. There have been nine double-digit underdogs in the last three weeks but there has been a bit of an uprising with four upsets. The Panthers are the latest in the win column. Carolina was a 10 ½-point underdog at Arizona Sunday but beat the Cardinals, 34-10. Other winners were the Jets (10 ½ point underdog against Cincinnati) in Week 8 and both Jacksonville (14 1/2-point dog against Buffalo) and Denver (10 ½-point underdog at Dallas) in Week 9. Last week: 20

20. Minnesota. The home field is supposed to be an advantage in sports. But not in Minnesota. Not this week. That’s because the game between the Packers and Vikings will be officiated by the Shawn Hochuli crew. The road team has won eight consecutive games officiated by Hochuli. Overall, home teams are 1-8 with Hochuli this season and 6-18 over the last two years. Last week: 21

21. San Francisco. The 4-5 49ers face an uphill climb in their bid for a wild-card playoff spot with five of their remaining eight games on the road. The problem? QB Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown 10 TD passes this season but eight of them have come at home. Last week: 24

22. Philadelphia. Ten games into the season and Eagles CB Darius “Big Play” Slay already owns an NFL record – two touchdowns on fumble returns. He returned a De’Andre Swift fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in Week 8 against Detroit, then ran a Melvin Gordon fumble back 83 yards for a score in Week 10 against Denver. He becomes the 45th player in NFL history with two such scores in a single season and the third Eagle, joining Juqua Parker (2011) and Seth Joyner (1991). There have been only six fumbles returned for TDs this season and Slay has two of them. Last week: 25

23. Atlanta. First-year coach and offensive guru Arthur Smith hasn’t figured out his new offense this season – not after watching Falcons go without a touchdown in a 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. But he’s the first coach to figure out how to use Cordarrelle Patterson properly in his nine-year career. Patterson had been primarily a return specialist – and an elite one at that -- and a backup wide receiver at Minnesota, Oakland, New England and Chicago. But Smith has plugged him in at running back and he’s become a multi-purpose weapon, leading the Falcons in both rushing (303 yards) and touchdowns (seven) and also ranking second in receptions (39). Last week: 19

24. Seattle. As great a quarterback as Russell Wilson, it’s tough for the Seahawks to ask him to win games each week with the ball in his hands barely 25 minutes per game. Seattle ranks last in the NFL in time of possession at 25 minutes, 15 seconds per game, which helps explain its 3-6 record. The Seahawks held onto the football for less than 21 minutes in a 17-0 loss to the Packers last weekend. Last week: 22

25. Washington. Want to see Tyler Heinicke at his best? Feed him Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The toughest playoff game the Bucs played last season on the way to a Lombardi Trophy was the wild-card visit to Washington. Heinicke passed for 306 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for another to give Washington the lead heading into the fourth quarter, only to fall to a Brady comeback. But there was no Brady comeback Sunday. Heinicke passed for 256 yards and a touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over in a 29-19 upset over Brady and the Bucs. Last week: 30

26. Chicago. Chicago quarterbacks have been sacked a league-high 33 times for 255 yards. Think about that – that’s 2 ½ football fields worth of lost yardage. That’s difficult to overcome and the Bears haven’t, not with their 3-6 record. Andy Dalton started the first two games and suffered the first four sacks. Rookie Justin Fields took over from that point and has taken the brunt of the beating in the pocket with 29 sacks. Last week: 23

27. Miami. The Dolphins are an enigma. They have defeated the 6-4 Patriots on the road and the 6-3 Ravens at home. But they also have been victimized by a 2-7 Jacksonville team. Miami has already suffered more losses (seven) than all of last season (six). A seven-game losing streak that extended from September into November torpedoed Miami’s season. Last week: 28

28. NY Giants. The 3-6 Giants are playing their best football of the season. They have won two of their last three games and the one loss came at Kansas City on a last-minute field goal by the Chiefs. But New York’s best football of the season may not be enough Monday night against a Tampa Bay team playing at home coming off a two-game losing streak. Last week: 26

29. Jacksonville. The Jaguars have forced a league-low five turnovers. It’s difficult to win in the NFL when you’re giving the ball away three times more than you’re taking it. The Jaguars have committed 15 turnovers with rookie QB Trevor Lawrence committing 11 of them on nine interceptions and two fumbles. Last week: 27

30. NY Jets. The Jets host Miami this week and that’s good news for the Dolphins’ secondary. The Jets have thrown a league-high 18 interceptions this season and 11 of them have come at home. Zach Wilson and Mike White have both had four-interception games in the Meadowlands this season. Last week: 29

31. Houston. The Texans have allowed five sacks each of their last two games. The Rams sacked Davis Mills five times on Halloween and then the Dolphins sacked Tyrod Taylor five times on Nov. 7. First-year Texans coach David Culley had the bye week to work on pass protection and Taylor will need all the help he can get in the pocket this week. The Texans visit the Tennessee Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL with 27 sacks. Last week: 31

32. Detroit. The winless Lions need to lean on their running game. They have no other choice. QB Jared Goff has thrown only one TD pass in the last five games, so the Lions went all in on the ground last Sunday and avoided a loss for the first time in nine games. The Lions rushed for 229 yards, including 130 by De’Andre Swift, in a 16-16 tie with the Steelers. Goff, meanwhile, threw for 114 yards, no touchdowns and was sacked four times. Going forward, the gameplan is run to win. Last week: 32