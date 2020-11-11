Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 25 years and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 10:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers. (Previous week: 1) The Steelers are one of only 13 defenses that has a sack in every game this season. Their two sacks against the Cowboys last weekend extended the Steelers’ streak of consecutive games with a sack to 65, far and away the longest streak in the league. The New Orleans Saints have the next longest streak at 21 consecutive games.

2. Kansas City Chiefs. (2) The one player on the Chiefs who didn’t want a bye this week was Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. He’s played his best football of the season over the last two weeks, catching 18 passes and posting back-to-back 100-yard receiving games against the Jets and Panthers. His 58 receptions on the season now rank seventh in the NFL and lead all tight ends.

3. Buffalo Bills. (6) The Bills made a sizable investment in the pass rush this offseason, spending $30.5 million in free agency on DE Mario Addison and then drafting Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa in the second round. But Buffalo managed only 11 sacks through the first six games. The pass rush is starting to kick in now, though, as the Bills have amassed 13 sacks in their last three games. They had a six-sack game against the Jets and a five-sack game against the Seahawks. DE Jerry Hughes has led the way with four of those 13 sacks.

4. Baltimore Ravens. (4) The Ravens have recovered a league-high 10 fumbles and returned three of them for touchdowns: LB L.J. Fort 22 yards against Houston, LB Patrick Queen 48 yards against Cincinnati and safety Chuck Clark 65 yards against Indianapolis last weekend. There have been only 11 fumbles returned for touchdowns league-wide all season.

5. New Orleans Saints. (7) Drew Brees is completing a league-best 74.0 percent of his passes through eight weeks. He’s chasing himself in the NFL record book. Brees owns the three best single-season completion percentages in history – 74.44 in 2018, 74.34 in 2019 and 72.01 in 2017.

6. Green Bay Packers. (9) The best receiver in the NFL last season was a debate between DeAndre Hopkins or Michael Thomas. But it’s hard to argue against Davante Adams in 2020. In the last three weeks he had a 13-catch, 196-yard game against Houston, a three-touchdown game against Minnesota and a 10-catch, 173-yard game against the 49ers. He also had a 156-yard two-touchdown game against the Vikings in September.

7. Tennessee Titans. (8) Derrick Henry has carried the ball 182 times this season, 21 more than anyone else in the league. That puts him on a pace to rush the ball a career-best 364 times. He won his first NFL rushing title last season carrying the ball only 303 times for 1,540 yards. He’s on pace for a 1,686-yard season in 2020.

8. Seattle Seahawks. (3) There have been eight 400-yard passing games in the NFL this season and the Seahawks and their 32nd ranked pass defense have been victimized for two of them. Dak Prescott passed for 472 yards for Dallas in a September game and Josh Allen for 415 yards for Buffalo last weekend.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (5) When you play 21 seasons and win 77 percent of your career starts, you’re entitled to have an off night. And did Tom Brady ever Sunday night against New Orleans. He failed to throw a TD pass for the first time in 15 regular-season games and threw three interceptions in a game for the first time since 2011. It was the rare game when Brady actually looked like a 43-year-old quarterback.

10. Los Angeles Rams. (12) The Rams and the Saints are the only two teams that rank in the Top 10 in both offense and defense this week – and Los Angeles ranks higher on both sides of the ball than the Saints. The Rams are sixth in offense, the Saints ninth and the Rams are second in defense, the Rams third. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year Aaron Donald of the Rams again leads the NFL in sacks with nine.

11. Las Vegas Raiders. (15) Patrick Mahomes once again has emerged as the front-runner for NFL MVP honors with 25 touchdown passes and only one interception for the 7-1 Chiefs. His one interception? Safety Jeff Heath in Week 5 in the Raiders’ upset of the Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL record book as the most difficult passer in NFL history to intercept. Heath also intercepted Rodgers in a 2016 playoff game. Heath has 20 career interceptions but they score highly in degree of difficulty.

12. Indianapolis Colts. (11) When you have a 38-year-old quarterback – like the Colts have in Philip Rivers – you need to protect him. And Indianapolis is protecting its QB better than any team in the NFL. Rivers has been sacked a league-low eight times this season. Three times this season he has played a game without a sack and in three other games he was sacked just once. Give him time to throw and he wins. Rivers has 128 career victories and a 5-3 record this season.

13. Miami Dolphins. (16) Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 52 passes to start his career without an interception. His avoidance of turnovers has helped him win his first two starts and thrust the Dolphins back into the playoff picture with a 5-3 record. The NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception to start a career is 176 set by Dak Prescott of the Cowboys in 2016.

14. Arizona Cardinals. (10) Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals in rushing with 543 yards and ranks fourth in the NFL with his eight touchdowns. He posted his first career 100-yard rushing game last weekend against Miami and is on pace to rush for 1,092 yards this season. That would be the second-best season ever by a quarterback, surpassing Michael Vick’s 1,039 yards in 2006 but falling short of Lamar Jackson’s 1,206 in his MVP season of 2019.

15. Cleveland Browns. (14) The Browns expect Nick Chubb to return to the lineup this weekend against Houston. Chubb, who finished with an NFL runnerup 1,494 rushing yards last season, suffered a knee injury in the fourth game of the season against the Cowboys and hasn’t played since. Chubb ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards at the time of his injury and led all backs with a 5.9-yards per carry average. He’ll bring fresh legs to the playoff push of the 5-3 Browns.

16. Chicago Bears. (13) There have been 74 300-yard passing games in the NFL this season. Only four defenses have not been victimized yet – Chicago, New England, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. The Steelers have the longest shutout streak – 18 consecutive games without allowing a 300-yard passer.

17. Philadelphia Eagles. (18) The Eagles return from their bye this week to play the Giants in the Meadowlands. Philadelphia is the NFL’s best team coming off byes with a 22-9 all-time record. Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams also return from their byes this week. The Bengals are 8-22-1 coming off byes, the Browns 9-17 and the Rams 15-15-1.

18. Minnesota Vikings. (22) There has been no better player at any position over the last five weeks than Dalvin Cook. He’s rushed for 100 yards in four of those games and scored 10 touchdowns for the Vikings. He rushed for 206 yards last weekend against Detroit, 181 against Tennessee, 163 against Green Bay and 130 against Houston. He single-handedly is keeping the playoff hopes of the 3-5 Vikings alive.

19. Atlanta Falcons. (24) The Falcons have had more in-season head coaching changes of any team in NFL history – seven. If Raheem Morris wins one more game, he will become the most successful interim coach in Falcons history. He has won three of four games since replacing Dan Quinn in mid-October. In 1976, Pat Peppler won three games as an interim coach of the Falcons but finished 3-6 in his stint.

20. Carolina Panthers. (21) If you can play, the NFL will find you. Witness Jeremy Chinn. He spent four years at Southern Illinois as a cornerback and safety, then blew up the combine with a 4.45 40 at 221 pounds. The Panthers selected him on the final pick of the second round, projecting him as a linebacker, and he became a walk-in starter. He ranks 14th in the NFL with 67 tackles and also has an interception, emerging as a front-runner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

21. San Francisco 49ers. (17) With injuries to their starting quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) and top three running backs, the 49ers are sputtering in their bid to repeat as NFC West and NFC champion. At 4-5, the 49ers find themselves three games out of first place and two games out of second place with just seven to play. Two of the last four Super Bowl losers failed to qualify for the playoffs the following season – Carolina in 2016 and the Rams in 2019.

22. New England Patriots. (26) Cam Newton has rushed for four touchdowns in his last four starts. But he has not thrown a TD pass in any of those games. His streak is now at 109 consecutive passes without a touchdown. Newton has thrown two TD passes all season but still hasn’t thrown one to his wide receivers. Running backs Rex Burkhead and Jakob Johnson have caught his two TD passes.

23. Denver Broncos. (19) Drew Lock passed for his first 300-yard game of the season in Denver’s loss to Atlanta. With Lock now in the books, that leaves only three NFL teams still without a 300-yard passer in 2020 – the Giants, the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens. Lock passed for 313 yards and two TDs against the Falcons.

24. Cincinnati Bengals. (20) Joe Burrow won games at Texas and Alabama last season on his way to the Heisman Trophy at LSU. He also won consecutive neutral site games over Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson in delivering the Tigers a national championship. But in his rookie NFL season, he has yet to win a game outside the city of Cincinnati. His two victories came at home against Jacksonville and Tennessee. He’ll have the chance to get his first road victory these next four weeks with three of his next four games away from home at Pittsburgh, Washington and Miami.

25. Detroit Lions. (23) The Detroit Lions hired Matt Patricia as their head coach in 2018 for his defensive expertise. In his six seasons as defensive coordinator at New England, the Patriots never finished out of the Top 10 in scoring defense. In his final two seasons in New England the Patriots finished in the Top 5 in scoring defense, holding the opposition under 300 points each season. Logically, the fewer points you allow, the better chance of winning. But there has been no sign of that defensive genius in Detroit. The Lions finished 17th in scoring defense in 2018 (360 points), 26th in 2019 (423 points) and rank 27th this season (240 points). Little wonder Detroit is 12-27-1 in his tenure.

26. Houston Texans. (29) The DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson deal hasn’t worked out like the Texans had hoped. Hopkins went to Arizona where he ranks third in the NFL with 60 catches and fifth in receiving yards with 734 for the 5-3 Cardinals. Johnson went to Houston where he ranks 21st in the NFL with 408 rushing yards for the 2-6 Texans. Bill O’Brien has already been fired as Houston’s head coach and Kliff Kingsbury will be on the short list for NFL Coach of the Year for the Cardinals.

27. New York Giants. (27) Darius Slayton is proving to be a real find for the Giants. A fifth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2019, Slayton spent the first two games of his career on New York’s inactive list. But he caught a 46-yard pass in his NFL debut the third week against the Buccaneers – and his career has taken off since then. He led the Giants with eight touchdowns and a 15.4-yard average in 2019 and he again leads in both categories in 2020 – three TDs and a 14.9-yard average. His 41-yard reception against the Steelers is the longest scoring play by the Giants this season.

28. Los Angeles Chargers. (25) Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen is averaging 9.2 catches for 114 yards in his four home games this season. He’s averaging 5.7 catches for 48.7 yards in his four road games this season. The Chargers have their bye this week and then return with back-to-back road games at Denver and Buffalo.

29. Dallas Cowboys. (31) The Cowboys have started three different quarterbacks in the last three weeks and four quarterbacks in the last five weeks. When Dak Prescott left with a dislocated ankle in the fifth game against the Giants, so did the winning. Andy Dalton has lost two starts, rookie Ben DiNucci one, Garrett Gilbert one and the Cowboys slide into their bye with a 2-7 record. The last time they lost seven of their first nine was 2015 and they staggered home at 4-12. The Cowboys also started four quarterbacks that season after losing Tony Romo with a broken collarbone.

30. Washington. (28) Quarterback maladies seem to be running in the NFC East. The Redskins have played three quarterbacks this season – Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. Smith came off the bench for Allen last weekend and had the best game by a Washington quarterback this season, passing for 325 yards in a home loss to the Giants. He entered the game late in the first quarter trailing 10-0 but couldn’t bring Washington all the way back in a 23-20 loss.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars. (30) Since 1980, only 11 rookie quarterbacks passed for 300-plus yards in the starting debuts. But Jacksonville’s Jake Luton became the fourth to accomplish that feat in the last two seasons. A sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, Luton passed for 304 yards in a 27-25 loss to Houston. Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert also passed for 300 yards in their starting debuts in the last two years.

32. New York Jets. (32) The winless Jets have scored only 121 points – 32 fewer than anyone else in the league. They have been victimized for the league’s only shutout this season (by Miami) and have been held to 10 points or less in five of their nine games. The Jets are on pace to score 215 points this season. The last team to score fewer than 220 points in a season was the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs, who scored 211 points on the way to a 2-14 finish.