Recent Super Bowl champs the Bucs, Chiefs and Patriots all chasing Arizona in this week's poll

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his 13th week ballot:

1. Arizona. QB Kyler Murray is back after a three-week absence and the Cardinals again look like an offensive juggernaut in becoming the first 10-win team of the season. Murray didn’t look rusty at all in Chicago, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more, in Arizona’s romp over the Bears. That returned Murray to the NFL MVP discussion. Last week: 1

2. Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers know how to protect their franchise quarterback. Tom Brady has not been sacked in six of his 12 starts this season, including three of the last four games. His six sack-less games lead the league. It’s little wonder Brady also leads the NFL with his 34 touchdown passes. The blocking fronts of Buffalo, Dallas and New Orleans are next with three sack-less games apiece. Last week: 2

3. Green Bay. The Packers return from their bye fresh and, at 9-3, ready to resume their quest for the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket. That gave Aaron Rodgers an extra week to heal his fractured toe. But byes have never treated Rodgers well. The Packers have lost each of the last four seasons coming off their bye with Rodgers throwing only two TD passes total in those four games. Last week: 3

4. New England. The 9-4 Patriots lead the NFL with 19 interceptions. New England intercepted four passes against the Falcons and Jets and three against the Panthers. The Patriots have failed to intercept a pass in only four of their 13 games this season. Last week: 5

5. Kansas City. Taysom Hill (Saints), Mike Glennon (Giants) and Gardner Minshew (Eagles) all made their first starts of the season last weekend, pushing the number of starting quarterbacks in the NFL to 52. Eighteen teams have been forced to go to their backup QBs at some point this season, including the entire NFC East. Only one division has started its quarterback of choice every week of the 2021 season – the AFC West. Teddy Bridgewater (Broncos), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and David Carr (Raiders) have started 12 games apiece, which helps explain why no team in this division has a losing record. Last week: 6

6. LA Rams. It took 12 weeks for the Rams to finally get what they were expecting from RB Sony Michel. Cam Akers was supposed to be the feature back in the Los Angeles offense in 2021 but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in July. So in late August the Rams acquired Michel in a trade with New England. He started for the Patriots against the Rams the last time both two teams reached the Super Bowl in 2019. Starting for only the second time this season, Michel shredded the Jaguars for 121 yards on 24 carries last weekend to help the Rams snap a three-game losing streak. Last week: 9

7. Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott has played 86 career games for the Cowboys. In the last four weeks he’s had four of the eight worst games of his career — Atlanta (41 yards), Kansas City (32), Las Vegas (25) and New Orleans (45). Last Week: 11

8. Buffalo. The Chargers and Falcons both allowed a 300-yard passer in Week 13. That leaves only one NFL defense that still has not been victimized for an individual 300-yard passing game this season – the Bills. The last quarterback to hit Buffalo up for a 300-yard passing game was Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 regular-season finale. And he threw the ball 58 times that day. Buffalo also has the only NFL defense this season that has not allowed a 100-yard receiver. The Bills, by the way, lead the NFL in defense. Last week: 7

9. Baltimore. The Ravens lead the AFC North with their 8-4 record despite a devastated secondary. The devastation is getting worse by the day with word that CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Sunday against Pittsburgh. Baltimore previously lost cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Khalil Dorsey with season-ending injuries before opening day. Starting safety DeShon Elliott played only six games before joining them on injured reserve and CB Chris Westry has also missed nine games this season. It’s little wonder the Ravens rank 31st in the NFL in pass defense. Last week: 4

10. Tennessee. There have been 10 defenses that have posted at least six sacks in a game this season. Cleveland had a season-high nine sacks in the third week of the season against Chicago and both the Jets and Steelers have had seven-sack games. Only one quarterback has been victimized for two of the 10 six-sack games – Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill. The Jets sacked him seven times and the Cardinals got him six times. Last week: 10

11. LA Chargers. Austin Ekeler leads all NFL running backs in touchdown receptions this season with seven for the Chargers. Cooper Kupp of the Rams leads all wide receivers with 11. Neither is a surprise. But the leaders at the tight-end position are. It’s not any of the Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Ron Gronkowski, George Kittle or Mark Andrews. It’s Hunter Henry of the Patriots and Dawson Knox of the Bills with seven apiece. Last week: 16

12. Indianapolis. RB Jonathan Taylor was quiet in the month of September with no touchdowns and a mere 171 rushing yards through three games. But when October arrived, so did Taylor. He has scored at least one touchdown in all 10 games he’s played since then with seven 100-yard rushing days. There has not been a more consistent -- or better -- player over the last 10 weeks than Taylor. He’s the NFL’s only 1,000-yard rusher (1,348) and also leads the league with 18 touchdowns. Last week: 12

13. Cincinnati. The Bengals were desperate for a pass rush, having collected only 17 sacks in 2020. So they gave edge rusher Trey Hendrickson $60 million over four years to leave New Orleans, where he was coming off a 13 ½-sack season. He has been worth every penny Cincinnati is paying him. Hendrickson has collected a sack in eight consecutive games for the 7-5 Bengals and leads the team with 11 ½. Last week: 8

14. Washington. Washington is the only team in the NFL that plays its final five games all in its division. Washington plays Dallas twice and Philadelphia twice before finishing the season at the New York Giants. Washington has a division-long four-game winning streak to scramble back to .500 (6-6) and put itself in position to compete for both a division title and playoff berth. Last week: 21

15. Pittsburgh. If the 6-5-1 Steelers make the playoffs, they will have earned it. Three of their last five games are against AFC division leaders – Tennessee (South), Kansas City (West) and Baltimore (North), all of whom are 8-4. Last week: 22

16. Cleveland. The 6-6 Browns have the third-best rushing attack in the NFL with an average of 147 yards per game. Imagine how much more productive Cleveland would be if the Browns could keep the best 1-2 punch in football healthy? Nick Chubb has missed three games and Kareem Hunt five with injuries. Hunt, the 2017 NFL rushing champion, has only 381 yards this season and Chubb, a Pro Bowler each of the last two years, has 867 yards. Last week: 17

17. San Francisco. Pro Bowl TE George Kittle missed a month with a calf injury before returning against Arizona Nov. 7. He had a 100-yard game that day and has scored five touchdowns in the five games he’s been back. He had his best game of the season last weekend against Seattle, catching nine passes for 181 yards with TD grabs of 48 and 24 yards. Last week: 13

18. Las Vegas. With four losses in the five games since their bye, the season is going south in a hurry for the 6-6 Raiders. And there’s no let up as the Raiders visit the AFC West-leading (and surging) Kansas City Chiefs this week. The offense has been the culprit. The Raiders have failed to score 17 points in any of those four losses. The Chiefs have held each of their last two opponents under 10 points and each of the last five to 17 or less. Last week: 14

19. Denver. John Elway always gave Kansas City fits during his Hall of Fame career, tormenting the Chiefs for 19 victories in his 16 NFL seasons. But the script has been flipped. Kansas City now has the premier quarterback in the AFC West in Patrick Mahomes. He defeated the Broncos in his very first NFL start in the 2017 regular-season finale – and every time he’s played them since then. He ran his winning streak against Denver to eight games last weekend. Last week: 15

20. Miami. Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 12 TD passes this season but 11 of them have been for 10 yards or fewer. His one touchdown of distance was a 65-yarder to WR Mack Hollins in Week 11 against the Jets. It was one of only 13 passes caught by Hollins this season. Going forward, Tua might want to look for Hollins a bit more down the field. Last week: 19

21. Philadelphia. Have the Eagles been starting the wrong quarterback all season? Gardner Minshew got his first start of the season in place of an injured Jalen Hurts (ankle) and suddenly the Eagles had a passing game. At halftime, he was 14-of-15 against the Jets for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He had more passing yards in the first half alone than Hurts had in each of his previous five starts. His 14 completions were as many or more than Hurts has had in half of his 12 starts. And Minshew’s first TD pass, a 36-yarder, matched the longest TD pass by Hurts this season. Minshew finished 20-of-25 for 242 yards and those two TDs in a win over the Jets. Last week: 23

22. Minnesota. There has been no better wide receiver in the NFL over the last month than Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. He’s had a 143-yard game against the Chargers, 169 against the Packers and 182 against the Lions. His one “off” week was an 83-yard game against the 49ers. But the Vikings have little to show for his productivity. Minnesota is 2-2 in that stretch to spin its wheels as a playoff contender with a 5-7 record. Last week: 18

23. Atlanta. How much does QB Matt Ryan miss his two elite wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley? It took 12 games for a wideout to finally have a 100-yard game for the Falcons this season. Russell Gage claimed that one last weekend against Tampa Bay. Atlanta traded its seven-time Pro Bowler Jones to Tennessee in the offseason and Ridley, a 1,300-yard receiver in2020, took a leave of absence from the team in October. Last week: 20

24. Seattle. WR D.K. Metcalf scored eight touchdowns in the first eight games of the season before Seattle’s bye. He had a 100-yard game against Minnesota and also a pair of 90-yard games. But since the bye, he has disappeared from the Seattle offense. He has caught only 13 passes for a mere 120 yards in these last four games without finding the end zone. Russell Wilson needs to reconnect with his game-breaking receiver. Last week: 25

25. New Orleans. The Saints went winless in October and are now 0-1 in December, turning a 5-2 start into a 5-7 car wreck. New Orleans has allowed at least 23 points in each of those five losses. Without Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and, for the last month Alvin Kamara, the Saints can no longer win any shootouts. Last week: 24

26. Carolina. The Panthers have the best defense in the NFC and best pass defense in the NFL. Those are usually tickets to playoff contention. But 5-7 Carolina remains on the outside looking in because of the NFL’s 29th ranked offense that has run through three quarterbacks without finding a winning formula. And the best player on the offense -- HB Christian McCaffrey – has already been lost for the season after having played in only seven games. The Panthers pinpointed the scapegoat, firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady this week. Last week: 26

27. Chicago. The 4-8 Bears have lost six of their last seven games – and needed a field goal by Carlos Santos on the final play of the game against the hapless Detroit Lions to salvage the one victory. Chicago has a Top 10 defense but the NFL’s 30th ranked offense and worst passing attack. It’s difficult to win at any level of football when you can’t move the ball, throw the ball or score points. Last week: 27

28. NY Giants. The Giants have had 100-yard receiving games this season from wide receivers Sterling Shepard, $72 million free-agent Kenny Golladay and first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney. But quantity remains the issue. All three have had one 100-yard game each, which helps explain why the Giants rank 21st in the NFL in passing. The Buccaneers and Rams share the league-lead with seven individual 100-yard games apiece. Last week: 28

29. NY Jets. The Jets have thrown 20 interceptions this season, five more than any other NFL team. Zach Wilson and Mike White have both had four-interception games for New York. The Jets have thrown at least one interception in all but one of their games – and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco quarterbacked that one (Miami) in his only start of the season. Last week: 29

30. Jacksonville. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence threw the ball 51 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL debut last September. It’s been all downhill since then. He’s thrown only six TD passes in the 11 games since and failed to throw for 200 yards in five of them. He threw those three TD passes in the opener on the road – but hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass on the road in the four games since then. Jacksonville remains on the road this week at Tennessee. Last week: 31

31. Detroit. The Lions lost their best pass rusher in the fourth week of the season when end Romeo Okwara suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. Without him, Detroit managed just seven sacks over a seven-week stretch in falling to 0-10-1. But the Lions collected more sacks Sunday against Minnesota – three – than they did the entire month of November (two) to claim their first victory of the season. Okwara’s younger brother Julian posted one of the sacks and Charles Harris the other two. Last week: 32

32. Houston. There have been five shutouts in the NFL this season and the 2-10 Texans have been victimized for two of them. Buffalo rolled the Texans 40-0 in Week 4 and Indianapolis blasted them 31-0 in Week 13. Houston has scored a league-low 164 points this season, a paltry 13.6 per game. That won’t win on the high-school level in Texas, much less the NFL. Last week: 30