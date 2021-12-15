The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the top after an 11-week absence

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his 14th week ballot:

1. Tampa Bay. Tom Brady had his favorite receivers over the years in New England – Troy Brown, Deion Branch, Wes Welker, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and finally Julian Edelman. Chris Godwin is emerging as Brady’s guy in Tampa. Brady has thrown 97 passes the last two weeks and almost a third of them have gone to Godwin. Brady threw him 17 passes against Atlanta and 15 more last weekend against Buffalo. He caught 15 of those passes for 143 yards against the Falcons and 10 for 105 against the Bills – the first individual 100-yard receiving game allowed by Buffalo this season. Last week: 2

2. Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers has been on fire of late. He managed only one 300-yard passing game through the first 10 games of the season for the Packers. But over the last three weeks he has strung together three consecutive 300-yard games with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has had four-TD games in that stretch against Chicago and Minnesota. He thrives playing in the NFC North. His only other four touchdown game of the season came against Detroit. Last week: 3

3. Arizona. Kyler Murray passed for 383 yards Monday night in a losing cause against the Rams -- the most yards passing in an NFL game this season without a touchdown pass. There have been 96 300-yard passing games in 2021 and only six times has the quarterback failed to throw a touchdown pass. Last week: 1

4. New England. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL still without an individual 100-yard receiver as the season steams toward Christmas. Jacobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne have both gotten close. Meyers caught 98 yards in passes against Tennessee and Bourne 98 against Cleveland. Tampa Bay leads the NFL with 10 individual 100-yard games with New England’s old quarterback Tom Brady. Last week: 4

5. Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium gives the Chiefs one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL. There is no stadium louder and that noise gives Kansas City an edge in the pass rush as offenses are forced to operate with silent counts. The Chiefs have 24 sacks this season and 17 of them have come at Arrowhead, including a five-sack effort against the Raiders last weekend. KC now plays three of its final four games on the road. Last week: 5

6. LA Rams. Matthew Stafford has thrown six touchdown passes of 50 yards or more this season, tops in the league. Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks are next with four apiece. And Stafford has spread the wealth around to four different receivers. Van Jefferson caught a 79-yarder against the Packers, a 67-yarder against the Bears and a 52-yarder against the Cardinals. DeSean Jackson added a 75-yarder against the Buccaneers, Cooper Kupp a 56-yarder against the Bears and Odell Beckham a 54-yarder against the Packers. Last week: 6

7. Dallas. Pencil in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a favorite for NFL assistant coach of the year. He inherited a defense that collected only 31 sacks and 23 takeaways last season. The 9-4 Cowboys have collected 31 sacks and 27 takeaways already this season to take a commanding lead in the NFC East. Dallas leads the NFL with 20 interceptions – twice as many as it managed all of 2020. Last Week: 7

8. Tennessee. The Titans are 9-4 and two inexplicable losses away from the top seed in the AFC. Tennessee has beaten the Bills, Chiefs and Rams this season and also swept its AFC South series from the Colts. All are in the playoff chase. But mixed in with all that glitter is a pair of losses to the 2-11 Texans and 3-10 Jets. The Titans lost to the Jets 27-24 despite a 157-yard rushing game from Derrick Henry and fell to the Texans 22-13 despite a 323-yard passing game from Ryan Tannehill. Go figure. Last week: 10

9. LA Chargers. The AFC West title will likely be decided this week when the Chiefs visit the Chargers. Kansas City leads the division at 9-4 with Los Angeles a game behind at 8-5. A victory by the Chiefs would push the Chargers two games back with only three to play. A victory by the Chargers would deadlock the two teams…but L.A. would hold the tie-breaker on the strength of its two-game AFC West sweep of K.C. this season. Justin Herbert has thrown seven TD passes in his last two games against the Chiefs, both Charger victories. Last week: 11

10. Baltimore. The Ravens have a one-game lead in the AFC North but will be hard-pressed to hold onto it this week. That’s because Baltimore hosts the 10-3 Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is the hottest quarterback in the NFL right now with three consecutive 300-yard passing games and the Ravens have the 31st ranked pass defense, having allowed three 400-yard passing games. Not only that, Baltimore’s primary offensive weapon – the legs of QB Lamar Jackson – is a question mark. Jackson left last week’s loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. Last week: 9

11. Indianapolis. The 7-6 Colts will know their playoff fate by Christmas. That’s because their next two games pit them against a pair of division leaders, the New England Patriots at home this week and then the Arizona Cardinals on the road on Christmas night the following week. Ten victories would appear to be the magic number for an AFC playoff spot – and the Colts are one of five 7-6 teams chasing three wild-card tickets. Last week: 12

12. Buffalo. Josh Allen became the fourth quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game this season when he slapped 109 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. That gave him three such 100-yard games in his career, tying him with the likes of Tobin Rote, Bobby Douglass, Randall Cunningham and Cam Newton on the all-time list. Last week: 8

13. Cleveland. Myles Garrett set the franchise single-season sack record for the Browns last weekend in emphatic fashion. His 15th sack of 2021 was accompanied by a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. His 15-yard sprint with the Tyler Huntley turnover gave the Browns a 24-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens – a lead they would not relinquish in a 24-22 victory. It was his first career touchdown. Include Garrett in the discussion with Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Last week: 16

14. Cincinnati. There’s good news for the playoff hopes of the 7-6 Cincinnati Bengals – they hit the road this week with a game in Denver. The Bengals would be leading the AFC North if they could just figure out how to win at home. Cincinnati lost the last two weekends at home to the 49ers and Chargers and have now lost four of their seven games at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals have two home games remaining and both are against AFC division leaders, Baltimore and Kansas City. It’s difficult to reach the playoffs if you can’t win at home. Last week: 13

15. San Francisco. The 49ers signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield away from the Arizona Cardinals in free agency in the offseason. He has caught only seven passes but don’t jettison him into the disappointment column. That’s because the 49ers didn’t sign him to catch passes. They signed him to excel on special teams – and he’s done just that. He recovered his second fumbled kick of the season last weekend against Cincinnati and has now recovered six fumbled kicks in the last three years. Last week: 17

16. Denver. More games in the NFL are lost than they are won. And that’s why the Broncos have remained in the chase for an AFC playoff spot – they haven’t been beating themselves. QB Teddy Bridgewater has committed only one turnover in his last six games. Denver has won four of them to improve to 7-6. The Broncos have only lost two offensive fumbles, both by RB Melvin Gordon, in that stretch. Last week: 19

17. Minnesota. Last weekend Dalvin Cook of the Vikings became the seventh running back to rush for 200 yards against the Steelers in their 89-year history, joining Jay Ajayi, Fred Taylor, Joe Morris, John David Crow and Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson and Steve Van Buren. Taylor rushed for the most yards in a game with Pittsburgh, 234 in 2000. Last week: 22

18. Atlanta. When Matt Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016, he threw 19 touchdown passes at home. He has thrown only four through six home games this season. That’s the difference having a perennial Pro Bowler like Julio Jones on your flank, as Ryan did in 2016. But the Falcons traded Jones to the Titans in the offseason and no one has picked up the slack. Ryan’s top two pass catchers this season are a rookie tight end and a running back. His top wideout, Russell Gage, ranks 64th in the NFL with 42 receptions. Last week: 23

19. Washington. Forget Aaron Rogers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. The last guy Washington wants to see coming out of the tunnel on gameday is Alex Kemp. He’s been an NFL referee for four seasons and his crew has worked five Washington games. Washington is winless in those games, including an 0-2 mark this season. Last week: 14

20. Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been assessed at least 10 penalties in a game twice this season – and each time it was by the Clete Blakeman officiating crew. Pittsburgh was assessed 10 penalties for 73 yards in Week 3 at home against Cincinnati, then 10 more penalties for 85 yards in Week 14 at Minnesota. The Steelers lost both games. Last week: 15

21. Miami. The Dolphins ought to start spending some time on the Michigan State campus in the event that Kenneth Walker decides to turn pro in 2021. Walker won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Spartans. He also led the NCAA in yards after contact (1,154). If the Dolphins want to accelerate the development of their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, they need to supply him with a running game to slow down the pass rush. The Dolphins rank 31st in the NFL in rushing this season. Last week: 20

22. Philadelphia. The Eagles were one of four teams off last weekend, the final bye week of the NFL season. The Denver Broncos are the best team in the NFL coming off byes with a 24-9 record. The Cowboys are next 23-10, followed by the Eagles at 22-10. Philadelphia hosts Washington this weekend coming off its bye. Last week: 21

23. Las Vegas. The Raiders lost more than a head coach when Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 28. They lost their offensive wizardry. Las Vegas was 5-2 with a Top 10 scoring offense when Gruden departed, averaging 25.7 points per game. In his absence, the Raiders have lost five of six games to fall out of the playoff chase at 6-7 and failed to score 17 points in any of those losses. Last week: 18

24. Seattle. Speaking of coaching wizardry, Ken Norton is working some magic in the Pacific Northwest. As defensive coordinator of the Seahawks, Norton has the worst defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 395 yards per game. Yet Seattle has allowed the fifth fewest points – just 262, an average of 20.1 per game. That doesn’t correlate. But the Seahawks have failed to score 20.1 points in more than half their games, thus 2021 has become a season to forget (5-8 record). Last week: 24

25. New Orleans. There have been 84 rushing touchdowns by NFL quarterbacks this season. Only four of those scores exceeded 20 yards in distance. Taysom Hill of the Saints turned in the longest scoring jaunt, a 44-yarder last weekend against the Jets. Jalen Hurts and Cam Newton are next with 24 yard TDs (against New Orleans and Washington respectively), followed by Justin Fields at 22 yards (against San Francisco). Last week: 25

26. Carolina. The Panthers are 5-8 and haven’t played their NFC South rival Tampa Bay yet. They’ll get the Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks. And a lost season figures to sink even further into the abyss. Carolina also draws another playoff hopeful (Buffalo) in these last four weeks. Last week: 26

27. Chicago. There’s a simple explanation for the demise of the Bears in 2021. It was mentioned earlier that the Denver Broncos aren’t a team that beats itself. Chicago is a team that does. The 4-9 Bears have committed 22 turnovers and the quarterback position shoulders the blame. QBs Justin Fields and Andy Dalton have combined for 16 interceptions and five fumbles. No other player on the Chicago offense has turned the ball over. Last week: 27

28. NY Giants. The Giants and Jets have won seven games between them this season. They have played four common opponents – Carolina, Denver, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The Giants went 3-1 against those teams and the Jets 0-4, which explains why the Giants are 28th in the rankings this week and the Jets 29th. Last week. 28

29. NY Jets. Rookie QB Zach Wilson has started nine games for the Jets and failed to throw a touchdown pass in six of them. He failed to throw a TD pass in only six of his 28 career career starts at BYU on his way to becoming the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Last week: 29

30. Winnipeg. The CFL Blue Bombers won their second consecutive Grey Cup and 12th in their history last weekend with a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cars. That gave Winnipeg DE Jackson Jeffcoat as many championship rings (2) as his father Jim, who played defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Last week: Unranked

31. Detroit. The Lions traveled to Arizona the third week of the 2020 season and defeated the Cardinals and their rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, 26-23. Since then, the Lions have been in a downward spiral with a 5-20-1 record. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been on an upward spiral with a 16-10 mark. Detroit has the worst record in the NFL at 1-11-1 and the Cardinals share the best record at 10-3. The Cardinals visit the Lions Sunday. Last week: 31

32. Jacksonville. The Jaguars have lost six of their seven games since the bye – and in their one victory they failed to score a touchdown (9-6 triumph over Buffalo). Jacksonville ranks 30th in offense and it will be the offseason task of Urban Meyer (if he’s still around) to find playmakers on the flank who can give QB Travis Lawrence a chance to succeed. Lawrence has thrown for only one touchdown in 196 passes over his last six games. Jacksonville has had only one individual 100-yard receiver this season – and Marvin Jones collected 100 yards on the button in a game against Miami in October. Can’t pass in the NFL, can’t win in the NFL. Last week: 30

33. Houston. The Texans are 2-11 and rank 32nd in the NFL in offense and 30th in defense. Now the good news – only 106 more days until the start of baseball season when the Astros begin defense of their American League pennant. Last week: 32