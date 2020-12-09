The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are back on top but here come the Bills and Browns

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 25 years and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 14:

1. Kansas City Chiefs. (Previous week: 2) The NFL schedule is into December but only three teams remain in single-digits in turnovers. You can find them all in the Top 7 of these rankings – the 11-1 Chiefs, 9-3 Packers and 8-4 Titans. If you don’t beat yourself with turnovers, your opponents will have a hard time beating you.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers. (1) Perfection has been lost in Pittsburgh but not the homefield in the AFC. The Steelers lost their bid for a perfect season with a 23-17 loss to Washington last weekend. That dropped Pittsburgh to 11-1, the same record as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But if the Steelers win out, they will hold the tie-breaker for homefield advantage in the playoffs – conference record. Kansas City’s one loss was to the Las Vegas Raiders, so the best conference mark the Chiefs can post is 7-1. If the Steelers win out, they would be 8-0 in AFC play.

3. New Orleans Saints. (3) It doesn’t matter in New Orleans if it’s Drew Brees or Taysom Hill at quarterback when the Saints are playing defense like this. New Orleans leads the NFL in defense and has held its last five opponents to 16 points or fewer. The Saints have allowed only two touchdowns in the last five games in extending their winning streak to nine games.

4. Green Bay Packers. (5) Special teams were shaky under old coach Mike McCarthy and they remain shaky under new coach Matt LaFleur. There have been four punt returns for touchdowns in the NFL this season and the Packers have allowed two of them. Green Bay also has had a punt blocked and fumbled away yet another punt. The Packers finished last in the NFL in special teams in McCarthy’s final season in 2018 and 26th in LaFleur’s first season in 2019. Don’t expect a quantum leap up the rankings in 2020.

5. Buffalo Bills. (7) When slot receiver Cole Beasley left a division champion and the warm weather of Dallas in free agency for a perennial loser and the cold weather of Buffalo, it appeared his career was taking a step back. Instead, it’s been a huge step forward. The Bills went to the playoffs last season and are headed back this year with a 9-3 record. And Beasley has developed a chemistry with young Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He’s had four 100-yard games and four touchdown receptions this season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs last season and, at 3-9, are doomed to missing again this season.

6. Cleveland Browns. (8) The Browns lead the NFL in rushing. Of the top 10 rushing teams in the NFL this week, none has a losing record. The Browns are 9-3. The 10-2 Saints, 9-3 Packers, 8-4 Rams and 8-4 Titans also find themselves in the Top 10 in rushing.

7. Indianapolis Colts. (9) It took four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton a while to warm up to his new quarterback Philip Rivers but there’s a chemistry in place now. Hilton caught four passes for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season two weeks ago against Tennessee, then turned in his first 100-yard game of the season last weekend at Houston when he caught a season-high eight passes for 110 yards and his second touchdown.

8. Tennessee Titans. (4) Corey Davis was the fifth overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft but did not play to the level of his draft standing through his first three seasons. He didn’t score his first touchdown or post his first 100-yard game until his second season, then went his entire third season without another 100-yard game. But Davis is playing this season like the player the Titans thought they were drafting. He leads Tennessee with 53 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He has a team-high four 100-yard games for the 8-4 Titans.

9. Los Angeles Rams. (10) Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in touchdowns with 14. But Cook has been outscored the last two weeks by Rams cornerback Troy Hill, who returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago against the 49ers and an interception 35 yards for a TD last weekend against the Cardinals. Cook has gone back-to-back weekends without a touchdown for the first time this season.

10. Seattle Seahawks (6) Only six defenses have not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season and all of them are in the NFC – half are in the South and the other half in the West. In fact, the NFC West has collectively allowed a league-low two 100-yard rushing games this season, both by the Seahawks. The NFC West also boasts three Top 10 run defenses – the Rams at 3, the Seahawks at 5 and Seattle at 10.

11. Miami Dolphins. (12) The Dolphins are surprising playoff contenders with an 8-4 record. Ryan Fitzpatrick opened the season as the starting quarterback and posted a 4-3 record. His replacement, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has won four of his five starts. Tagovailoa has thrown a TD pass in all of his starts and still has not thrown an interception in his 136 career passes. His only turnover was a fumble in his first start against the Rams.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (11) The only time Rob Gronkowski managed to stay healthy for a full 16-game season was 2011, his second year in the NFL. But he’s been on the field for all 12 of Tampa Bay’s games thus far and ideal weather conditions these next four weeks makes it favorable for him to finish out a 16-game season. The Buccaneers will play home games against Minnesota and Atlanta and road games indoors at Atlanta and Detroit. Reunited with Tom Brady this season in Tampa, Gronkowski has caught 37 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

13. Las Vegas Raiders. (14) The Raiders are in a position to claim their first playoff berth since 2016 with a schedule featuring three consecutive home games through the Christmas holiday. The 7-5 Raiders will host Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami before finishing the season on the road at Denver. The Raiders could sure use the Black Hole for this stretch – they are a mere 2-3 at home in their inaugural season in Last Vegas.

14. Baltimore Ravens. (15) The Ravens made Marlon Humphrey the second highest-paid cornerback in NFL history in October with a five-year, $98.7 million contract. It was money well spent. Humphrey leads the NFL with six forced fumbles – a category usually dominated by pass rushers with knacks for the strip sacks. He also anchors a Top 10 pass defense in Baltimore.

15. Arizona Cardinals. (13) Kenyan Drake ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing with 768 yards and is on track to become Arizona’s first 1,000-yard rusher since David Johnson in 2016. He has eight touchdowns and two 100-yard games and at his current pace would finish with 1,024 rushing yards.

16. Minnesota Vikings. (16) Say what you want about Kirk Cousins, but there has been no better quarterback in the fourth quarter of games this season than Cousins. The Vikings QB has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 853 yards with an NFL-leading 11 TD passes and only one interception in the quarter that decides games. His passer efficiency rating for the fourth quarter is 132.0 – eight points better than runnerup Patrick Mahomes.

17. New England Patriots. (17) There have been seven shutouts in the NFL over the last two seasons. The Patriots have three of them. New England shut out Miami (43-0) and the Jets (33-0) in 2019 and the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 last weekend. Carolina, Denver, Miami and San Francisco have the other shutouts since 2019.

18. Washington. (20) For the second time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, Washington has spoiled a perfect season after the Thanksgiving holiday. In 1975, it was the Minnesota Vikings who started 10-0 but fell in Washington 31-30 as Billy Kilmer passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns. On Monday night, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers, who started 11-0, but fell at home to Washington 23-17 as Alex Smith passed for 296 yards and a touchdown. Washington was 6-4 at the time of the upset in 1975, 4-7 at the time of the upset in 2020.

19. New York Giants. (22) The future of the Giants is with QB Daniel Jones and HB Saquon Barkley, who were both Top 10 draft picks since 2018. But with both sidelined, the Giants went into Seattle last weekend and beat the NFC West-leading Seahawks with a backup quarterback (Colt McCoy) and a backup running back (Wayne Gallman). That allowed New York to extend their winning streak to four games and join Washington atop the NFC East with 5-7 records.

20. Detroit Lions. (28) Matthew Stafford is the Archie Manning of his era. Manning was a great college QB at Mississippi who became the second overall pick of the 1971 NFL draft. But he was selected by the New Orleans Saints, a franchise doomed to fail. And the quarterback failed with them. Manning took a physical beating and wound up with a 35-101-1 career starting record. Stafford was the first overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft. But he also went to a franchise doomed to fail. Stafford has a 74-86-1 record and half of his victories have come on fourth-quarter comebacks. The quarterback was not the problem in New Orleans and he’s not the problem in Detroit. Stafford is only 32. It’s on owner Sheila Ford Hamp to figure out a way to salvage his career with a new GM, a new coach and a new plan.

21. San Francisco 49ers. (18) DE Kerry Hyder is with his third team in three seasons. He collected eight sacks for the Detroit Lions in 2016, but missed the 2017 season after tearing an Achilles heel in the preseason. He returned in 2018 but managed only one sack. The Cowboys signed in him 2019 and again he managed one sack. San Francisco signed him last offseason and he now leads the 49ers with 7 ½ sacks. A little patience goes a long way in the NFL.

22. Carolina Panthers. (19) The 4-8 Panthers have had a lot of practice returning kickoffs this season. And they are very good at it. Carolina leads the NFC in kickoff returns with an average of 25.9 yards. Pharoah Cooper, who signed with the Panthers in free agency last offseason, is averaging 23.9 yards on his 18 returns and Trent Cannon, a waiver claim from the Jets in August, is averaging 40.0 yards on his four returns. Cannon had a 98-yarder against Tampa Bay that did not go for a touchdown.

23. Chicago Bears. (25) In 1977, Walter Payton led the NFL with 16 touchdowns, including 14 on the ground on his way to his only rushing crown. In 2020, the Bears have scored a league-low five touchdowns on the ground and rank 31st in the NFL in rushing. Without the threat of the run, quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles have both struggled to generate any offense in Chicago.

24. Houston Texans. (21) The Texans have a league-worst time of possession of 26 minutes and 46 seconds per game. That’s because the opposition is controlling the clock, the tempo and the Texans by running the football. Houston ranks 31st in the NFL in run defense and has allowed a league-high six individual 100-yard rushing games. When you can’t stop the run, your defense doesn’t get off the field and the clock runs out on your offense. The opposition is averaging a league-best 4.9 yards per rush against the Texans. You don’t need to throw the ball to beat the 4-8 Texans.

25. Atlanta Falcons. (23) Not much has gone right for the Falcons this season. Atlanta is 4-8 and the head coach (Dan Quinn) has already been fired. But the one positive has been kicker Younghoe Koo, whose 119 points lead the NFL in scoring. He’s converted 32 of his 33 field goal attempts, including all seven of his tries from 50 yards or more. The last Falcon to lead the NFL in scoring was kicker Matt Bryant in 2016 with 158 points.

26. Los Angeles Chargers. (24) Justin Herbert threw 40 or more passes only six times in his 43-game college career at Oregon. But in this his rookie season with the Chargers, Herbert has thrown at least 50 passes each of the last two weekends and also had a pair of 49-pass games earlier in the year. He never threw more than 48 passes in any game at Oregon. In addition, Herbert failed to throw a TD pass for the first time in his 11 NFL starts last weekend against New England.

27. Denver Broncos. (26) Tim Patrick spent his first two NFL seasons watching Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton catch passes on the flank for the Broncos. But with the departure of Sanders to New Orleans in 2019 and a season-ending knee injury suffered by Sutton in the 2020 season opener, Patrick has been given his opportunity and he’s taken advantage of it. Patrick has posted three 100-yard receiving games and turned in the first two-touchdown game of his career last weekend against Kansas City. He has caught 40 passes in 2020 – one more than he caught in his first two seasons combined.

28. Philadelphia Eagles. (27) The Eagles headed into their bye with a 3-4-1 record but in firm footing atop the dreadful NFC East. No longer. Philadelphia has lost four in a row since the bye and the wheels have come off QB Carson Wentz. He’s been sacked 18 times in the last four games and failed to throw a TD pass in two of the losses. He hit a career-low last weekend at Seattle when he completed only 6-of-15 passes for 79 yards and was yanked by coach Doug Pederson in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. And Hurts will stay on the field, making his first NFL start this Sunday against New Orleans.

29. Dallas Cowboys. (29) At 3-9, the Cowboys are sitting on a Top 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. At the top of the list of needs is a wide-body, run-stuffing defensive tackle. Dallas ranks last in the NFL in run defense and has been dented for 307 yards by the Cleveland Browns and 294 yards by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

30. Cincinnati Bengals. (30) The Bengals traded their all-time sack leader Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks on Oct. 28. He took the Cincinnati pass rush with him to Seattle. Dunlap has collected four sacks in his six games with the Seahawks. The Bengals have just three sacks in the five games since his departure. Cincinnati has gone without a sack each of the last two games and in three of the last four games. The Bengals are now last in the NFL with 13 sacks. Dunlap was a two-time Pro Bowler who collected 82 ½ career sacks in Cincinnati.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars. (31) The magic number for the Jacksonville offense is 28. Get to 28 points and start winning games. Each of the last three weekends – and in four of the last five games -- the Jaguars have allowed exactly 27 points in defeat. They fell 27-25 to Houston, 27-3 to Pittsburgh, 27-25 to Cleveland and 27-24 to Minnesota last weekend in overtime.

32. New York Jets. (32) The Jets rank 31st in the NFL in pass defense and showed why last weekend against the Raiders, allowing a 46-yard game-winning touchdown bomb in the closing seconds against the Raiders for their 12th consecutive loss of the season. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired the next day.