The Bills and Browns are now crowding the elite teams in the Top 5

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 25 years and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 16:

1. Kansas City Chiefs. (Previous week: 1) The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs hold the top seed in the AFC with two weeks to play. Not that the top seed – and homefield advantage – matters any to the Chiefs. They have won the last 12 games that they have played away from Arrowhead Stadium, including victories over past NFL MVPs at New England (Tom Brady), Baltimore (Lamar Jackson) and New Orleans (Drew Brees) … plus a Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco.

2. Green Bay Packers. (2) Troy Aikman only threw 165 career touchdown passes. That was the downside of playing with Emmitt Smith – when the Cowboys got near the goal line, the ball was handed to the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Aaron Rodgers does not wear the same offensive handcuffs. Rodgers has thrown a league-high eight 1-yard touchdown passes this season, twice as many as any other quarterback. Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray haven’t thrown any 1-yard TD passes this season. Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers and Jared Goff have all thrown one apiece.

3. Buffalo Bills. (3) Josh Allen has rushed for eight touchdowns this season and 25 in his three years as the starting quarterback of the Bills. The best three-year stretch by Buffalo’s Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas was 27 rushing touchdowns from 1990-92. Allen has two games left to catch – or pass – the greatest running back in franchise history.

4. New Orleans Saints. (5) Patrick Mahomes saw his string of 300-yard passing games come to an end at six against New Orleans last weekend. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Saints are one of only two teams that has not allowed a 300-yard passer yet this season. Pittsburgh is the other. Counting playoffs, New Orleans has now gone 18 consecutive games without allowing a 300-yard passer. So a tip of the cap to Dennis Allen’s defense.

5. Cleveland Browns. (6) The Cleveland Browns completed their 4-0 sweep of the NFC East last weekend with a victory over the New York Giants. In addition, the AFC won all four of its games with the NFC last weekend, including the Jets’ colossal upset of the Rams, to clinch the interconference series at 33-26-1. The final four interconference games will be played this weekend with Baltimore, Kansas City and Tennessee all looking to complete 4-0 sweeps of the NFC.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers. (4) Ben Roethlisberger has now thrown interceptions in five consecutive games. The last three games have all been losses, crashing the Steelers to earth after that 11-0 start. Roethlisberger also has been under 200 yards passing in each of his last two games. The road gets tougher for both Roethlisberger and the Steelers with their final two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland – teams that sandwich the Steelers in this week’s ratings.

7. Indianapolis Colts. (7) This has been a season of the running quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson all have had 100-yard rushing games and Cam Newton and Murray both rank in the Top 5 in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Josh Allen leads the Bills with eight rushing TDs and Daniel Jones of the Giants had an 80-yard run. But the trend has not hit Indianapolis, where Philip Rivers has rushed the ball only 16 times this season for a loss of six yards. Hurts had 18 carries alone last week in rushing for his 100 against Arizona.

8. Tennessee Titans. (8) Here’s a pretty good barometer of the good teams – pass protection. Six of the Top 10 teams in this ranking have allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked 21 times or fewer this season: Pittsburgh (12), Indianapolis (16), Cleveland (18), Green Bay (19), Tampa Bay (19) and Tennessee (21). Ryan Tannehill of the Titans has been sacked once or fewer in nine of his 14 games.

9. Seattle Seahawks (10) The 10-4 Seahawks are home for a first-place showdown with the 9-5 Los Angeles Rams. And that’s good news for Seattle. Russell Wilson has thrown an NFL runnerup 37 touchdowns passes this season and 24 of them have come at home at CenturyLink Field. He’s had five TD pass games against the Cowboys and Patriots, four against the 49ers and Jets and three against the Vikings. The only game he didn’t throw a TD pass this season was in L.A. against the Rams.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (11) Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the season opener at New Orleans but hasn’t thrown one on the road in the six games since then. He has thrown nine interceptions in the seven home games since then, though. His only lost fumble of the season also came at home in the second week against Carolina. Brady has never gone to the playoffs as a wild card so a road trip or two wouldn’t be an issue for the Bucs come January.

11. Baltimore Ravens. (12) TE Mark Andrews had a pair of 100-yards games last season on his way to his first Pro Bowl. He’s still looking for his first 100-yard game this season but is starting to heat up. His best three games of the season have been his last three games. He caught five passes for 96 yards against Tennessee, five more for 78 yards against Cleveland and five for 66 against Jacksonville.

12. Miami Dolphins. (13) The Dolphins rank 18th in the NFL in pass defense but have allowed a league-low 16 touchdown passes this season – and four of those came in the second game of the season against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. That leaves 12 TD passes over the last 13 games. Miami has the only NFL defense with as many interceptions (16) as TD passes allowed.

13. Los Angeles Rams. (9) The Rams couldn’t move into their new billion-dollar palace, SoFi Stadium, fast enough for their defensive front. The Rams rank second in the NFL in sacks with 44 and 28 of them have come in the seven home games at SoFi. Of the 16 sacks that have come in L.A’s seven road games, eight come one weekend at Washington.

14. Arizona Cardinals. (15) Kyler Murray has thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season except one – New England. No shame there. He’s one of five quarterbacks who failed to throw a TD pass in games with the Patriots this season, joining Josh Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Herbert, Drew Lock and Tua Tagovailoa. It was also the only game Herbert has failed to throw a touchdown pass.

15. Chicago Bears. (19) Maybe the seven games QB Mitch Trubisky spent in Matt Nagy’s penalty box served him – and the Bears – well. Since returning to the starting lineup in place of Nick Foles, Trubisky has thrown eight TD passes against only three interceptions to improve his starting record this season to 5-2. He beat Minnesota and Houston in his last two starts to help the Bears even their record at 7-7.

16. Las Vegas Raiders. (14) The Raiders have wins over three of the best teams in the NFL – Kansas City, New Orleans and Cleveland – but its playoff hopes have evaporated with four losses in the last five weeks, dropping Las Vegas to 7-7. QB Derek Carr threw only two interceptions in the first nine games as the Raiders raced off to a 6-3 start. But he has thrown five interceptions in the five games since then and also lost three fumbles. His backup Marcus Mariota chipped in a sixth interception in last week’s loss to the Chargers.

17. Washington. (16) Washington ranks second in the NFL in pass defense and has allowed only three 100-yard receivers – Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert, San Francisco rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk and Dallas WR Amari Cooper. Only beltway neighbor the Baltimore Ravens have allowed fewer 100-yard receiving games (two).

18. Minnesota Vikings. (17) When the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo in the offseason, it left a huge hole on the flank. But it’s been filled quite nicely by rookie Justin Jefferson. In fact, the Vikings upgraded at the position. Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns for Minnesota last season. Jefferson already has 73 catches for 1,182 yards and seven scores with still two games to play.

19. New England Patriots. (18) The trademark of a Bill Belichick team is discipline – and that remains in place in the first season post-Tom Brady. New England has been penalized the fewest times (52) for the fewest yards (462) in the NFL this season. And it isn’t even close. The Patriots are one of only three teams that has been penalized fewer than 70 times along with the Dolphins (61) and the Rams (67).

20. Los Angeles Chargers. (21) Michael Badgley converted 28 of his 32 field-goal attempts in his first two seasons with the Chargers, an 87.5 percent success rate. But he has missed a league-high nine attempts this season, including five from inside the 50. The Chargers have shared those struggles with their kicker with a 5-9 record.

21. Dallas Cowboys. (23) J.P. Ladouceur played in his 251st game last weekend, the most by any Canadian-born player in NFL history. He passed kicker Eddie Murray, who played 250. Ladouceur also ranks fourth all-time among NFL deep snappers behind Trey Junkin (281), Don Muhlbach (258) and David Binn (256). Like Ladouceur, Muhlbach is still active with the Detroit Lions.

22. New York Giants. (20) Pass protection is an issue in the NFC East. Three of its teams rank in the Top 5 in sacks allowed. Philadelphia is first with 59, Washington fourth with 44 and the Giants fifth with 42. But at least the sacks have slowed in New York with Colt McCoy on the field. He’s been sacked only three times in his two starts in place of the injured Daniel Jones. The Giants allowed Jones to be sacked at least three times in eight of his 11 starts.

23. Philadelphia Eagles. (22) Oklahoma has had a sterling recent history at the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield won the Heisman in 2017, Kyler Murray won it in 2019 and Jalen Hurts finished as the Heisman runner-up in 2019. Hurts has the chance to complete a Dallas trifecta this weekend when his Eagles visit the Cowboys – all three Oklahoma quarterbacks with victories at AT&T Stadium this season. Both Mayfield and Murray beat the Cowboys there in October.

24. Denver Broncos. (24) The Broncos have allowed 395 points, sixth worst in the NFL. If Denver allows five more points in its final two games against the Chargers and Raiders, it will be the first 400-point yield by the Broncos since 2010. Denver allowed 471 points that season. The franchise record is the 473 points allowed in 1963.

25. Detroit Lions. (25) There likely will be wholesale changes in Detroit next season when the Lions hire a new general manager and head coach. But one Lion who is playing his way into a future in Detroit is defensive end Romeo Okwara. He leads the team in sacks with eight, has blocked two kicks and last weekend tackled Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a safety.

26. San Francisco 49ers. (26) The 49ers have a Top 5 defense but only rank 17th in points allowed with 352. But there’s a reason. San Francisco has allowed five touchdowns on returns, a league high. Opponents have returned two interceptions, two fumbles and a kickoff for scores. Shave those 35 points off and the 49ers would rank in the Top 10 in scoring defense.

27. Carolina Panthers. (27) This has become a What-Might-Have-Been-Season for first-year coach Matt Rhule – what might have been if the Panthers had RB Christian McCaffrey for the entire season. The Pro Bowl running back has been limited to only three games this season because of a variety of injuries to his ankle, shoulder and thigh. But in those three games he scored six touchdowns – two in each game. Nine of Carolina’s 10 losses were by fewer than 14 points.

28. Cincinnati Bengals. (30) The Pittsburgh Steelers have the AFC’s best defense and have forced an NFL-runnerup 25 turnovers this season. Surprisingly, none of those turnovers came against the offensively-challenged Bengals. Joe Burrow didn’t commit any turnovers in a 36-10 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in November, then Ryan Finley didn’t commit any Monday night in a stunning 27-17 upset of the Steelers in Cincinnati. The Bengals have committed 22 turnovers in their other 12 games.

29. Houston Texans. (28) The 2020 season has been a testimonial to the ability of QB DeShaun Watson. The Texans can’t run the ball (last in the NFL) and can’t play defense (31st in the NFL). Houston also traded away Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins, Watson’s best weapon, last offseason. Watson is all Houston has – and he has still passed for 300-plus yards in eight games and the Texans rank third in the NFL in passing. Only KC’s Patrick Mahomes has more 300-yard passing games.

30. Atlanta Falcons. (29) The Falcons could use a closer like the city’s Hall of Fame relief pitcher John Smoltz (154 career saves for the Braves). The inability to hold onto leads – big leads – has torpedoed the season of the 4-10 Falcons. They blew a 20-0 lead in losing to the Cowboys, a 16-3 lead in losing to the Bears and a 17-0 lead last weekend in losing to the Buccaneers.

31. New York Jets. (32) This could be it for RB Frank Gore, who at 37 years of age has started 13 games for the Jets this season. He needs just 48 more yards to become only the third back in NFL history to rush for 16,000 yards, joining Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in New York’s stunning 23-20 upset of the Rams last weekend.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars. (31) With a 13-game losing streak – and a surprising Jets’ victory over the Rams – the Jaguars now control the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft and the right to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Two more losses against Chicago and Indianapolis to close the season would seal the deal.