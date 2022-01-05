Three NFC heavyweights sit at the top of this week's rankings

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his 17th week ballot:

1. Green Bay. Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams is playing his best football as his Packers head into the playoffs as the NFC’s top seed. Adams has had 100-yard receiving games in his last two outings and five of his last six. He has scored eight touchdowns over that six-game stretch – this after scoring only three touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season. Last week: 1

2. Tampa Bay. There have been 12 5,000-yard passers in NFL history but only one quarterback has done it more than once. Drew Brees passed for 5,000 yards five times for the Saints. Brees could have company this week as a multi-5,000-yard passer if Tom Brady throws for 10 yards in Tampa Bay’s season finale against Carolina. Brady also passed for 5,476 yards during an NFL MVP season with the Patriots in 2007. Last week: 4

3. LA Rams. There have been 12 quarterbacks who have started all 16 games this season but only two have thrown a touchdown pass in every game. And they play in the same building – Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Justin Herbert of the Chargers. The 12-4 Rams gave up a king’s ransom for Stafford in an offseason trade with the Lions and he has proven worth the investment. Stafford ranks second to Tom Brady in both passing yards (4,648) and touchdowns (38) this season and led his fourth fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory last weekend over the Ravens. Last week: 5

4. Tennessee. Just give the NFL Coach of the Year trophy to Mike Vrabel. You don’t even have to count the ballots. The Titans need only a season-ending victory at 4-12 Houston Sunday to clinch the top seed in the AFC. This despite losing their best player, two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, eight games into the season with a broken foot. Tennessee went 5-3 without Henry to improve to 11-5. Injuries have forced the Titans to use 88 different players this season, tops in the league. Tennessee has lost 59 games by starters due to injuries and 19 more by their two kickers. That’s coaching, folks. Last week: 8

5. Kansas City. Tyreek Hill is going back to the Pro Bowl but not on the strength of his last six games. Hill is the big play element of the Kansas City offense but the big plays have evaporated in recent weeks. He has scored one touchdown in the last six games – on a 1-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes three weeks ago against the Chargers. Hill had TD catches of 75 and 44 yards in the first month of the season. But the longest of his five TD receptions since then has been a meager eight yards. Last week: 3

6. Arizona. The Cardinals are now a longshot to win the division…not that it matters. As a wild card, the 11-5 Cardinals would hit the road. But Arizona is the NFL’s best road team with an 8-1 record. The Cardinals went into Dallas last week without their best WR (DeAndre Hopkins) and best RB (James Conner) and still beat their NFC East champion Cowboys, their likely opponent in the first round of the playoffs. Last week: 13

7. Cincinnati. There have been three 200-yard receiving games this NFL season and Cincinnati rookie Ja’Marr Chase has two of them. Davante Adams has the other. Chase turned in a 201-yard game in October against Baltimore and a 266-yard game last weekend against Kansas City. He leads the league with an average of 18.1 yards per catch. Even more impressive, he is averaging 38.7 yards on his 13 touchdown receptions for the AFC North champions. Last week: 10

8. Dallas. The NFC East champions have been the most penalized team in the NFL this season. The Cowboys have been flagged 122 times for 1,059 yards. Dallas owns the high-penalty game of the 272-game NFL schedule, having been slapped with 14 penalties for 166 yards in a Thanksgiving home loss to the Raiders. Four times this season the Cowboys have been assessed 10-plus penalties in a game, including both of their games officiated by Scott Novak. Last Week: 2

8. Buffalo. The Bills are one of only seven teams that has not allowed a point on offense this season. Why is that important? Because when NFL teams score on defense – either by touchdown or safety -- they win 83.3 percent of the time. The Bills are joined by the Bengals, Jets, Seahawks Texans, Titans and Vikings in not surrendering any points on interceptions, fumbles or safeties this season. Last week: 7

10. New England. Damien Harris isn’t going to the Pro Bowl but he has been a driving force in New England’s return to the playoffs after a year’s absence. He has scored 14 touchdowns this season, including seven in the last four weeks that helped the Pats clinch a wild-card playoff berth with a 10-6 record. Harris needs 108 yards in the season finale at Miami for his first career 1,000-yard season – and the first by a Patriot since LaGarrette Blount in 2016. Last week: 9

11. Las Vegas. The Raiders cultivated a bad-boy mage during their days in Oakland, playing a nasty, physical brand of football that resulted in them annually among the most penalized teams in the league. The Raiders brought that reputation with them to Las Vegas. The Raiders have been assessed a league-high 1,066 penalty yards this season. That’s 10 football fields worth of free yardage for the opposition. Only the Cowboys have been penalized more (122) than the Raiders (120). Last week: 11

12. Indianapolis. Jonathan Taylor probably needed a 2,000-yard rushing season to have a realistic shot at NFL MVP but he won’t get there. He leads the NFL with 1,734 yards, giving him a 500-yard cushion over his closest competitor. That will, however, make him the franchise’s first NFL rushing champion since Hall of Famer Edgerrin James in 2000. Last week: 6

13. Philadelphia. The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing with 2,566 yards. The last time Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing was 2013, also with 2,566 yards. The Eagles have a chance to break the franchise record of 2,607 rushing yards set in 1949. But the 1949 team, led by Hall of Fame running back Steve Van Buren, amassed that yardage in 12 games. The 2021 Eagles would need 17 games to eclipse 2,600 yards. Last week: 12

14. LA Chargers. RB Austin Ekeler is back and so are the Chargers’ playoff hopes. Ekeler missed the Houston game two weekends ago and Los Angeles was upset by the lowly Texans. He returned last week against Denver and scored a touchdown in a victory over the Broncos – the seventh consecutive game Ekeler has reached the end zone. He has scored six touchdowns on the ground and four more on receptions during the last seven games for the 9-7 Chargers. Last week: 14

15. San Francisco. The victory over the Houston Texans last weekend was consequential for both the 49ers and the NFC. San Francisco improved to 9-7 and moved into one of the four wild-card spots with a week to go. It also clinched the interconference series for the NFC with a 40-39-1 mark. It’s only the 15th time the NFC has won the series from the AFC in the 52 years since the merger. Last week: 17

16. Pittsburgh. T.J. Watt has joined his brother J.J. in the 20-sack club. His four-sack performance Monday night against the Browns made T.J. just the 12th player in NFL history to record 20 sacks in a single season. He leads the league now with 21 ½. The NFL record is 22 ½ by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001. J.J. Watt collected 20 ½ sacks for the Houston Texans in 2012. Last week: 18

17. Baltimore. Lamar Jackson was the NFL’s MVP in 2019 and his value to this franchise can now be measured. With him, the Ravens are a Super Bowl contender. Without him – as the Ravens have been these last three weeks – not so. With Jackson nursing a sprained ankle, Baltimore has lost the last three games with backup quarterbacks to playoff contender the Packers, Bengals and Rams. That’s dropped the Ravens to 8-8 and all but out of the post-season chase. Last week: 15

18. New Orleans. If the Coach of the Year isn’t Mike Vrabel, it’s likely Sean Payton. The Saints are 8-8 despite having to start four different quarterbacks. New Orleans won 12 games a year ago but played this season without Drew Brees and Michael Thomas and with Alvin Kamara missing four games. That’s coaching, folks. Last week: 23

19. Miami. With one catch in the season finale this weekend against New England, Jaylen Waddle can become just the second players in NFL history with 100 receptions in his rookie season – making him easily the NFL’s best Waddle since Tom. Jaylen, the sixth overall pick of the 2021 draft, leads the Dolphins with 99 catches for 988 yards and five touchdowns. The only other player with 100 catches in his rookie season was Anquan Boldin with the Cardinals in 2003. Last week: 16

19. Minnesota. The Vikings have been held without a sack in each of their last two games – the first time in Mike Zimmer’s eight-year tenure as head coach that they have gone consecutive games without a sack. Zimmer is a defensive guru whose Vikings still rank fifth in the NFL with 45 sacks this season. Zimmer has been head coach of the Vikings for 128 games and Minnesota has had at least one sack in all but 15 of them. The pass rush is his calling card. Last week: 19

20. Atlanta. It’s too bad Cordarrelle Patterson doesn’t play defense. He does everything else for the Falcons. Patterson is a past Pro Bowl kick return specialist for the Vikings and Bears but the Falcons put him to work on offense as well this season. He leads the team with 607 rushing yards and six touchdowns and ranks third in receptions with 51 catches and five more scores. He leads the Falcons in touchdowns both rushing and receiving and also is averaging 24.1 yards on 18 kickoff returns. Last week: 20

21. Cleveland. What happens when your two starting offensive tackles miss 13 games with injuries? Your quarterback gets beaten up. And that’s been the case with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. He’s been sacked 43 times in his 14 starts, including nine by the Steelers and five apiece by the Bears, Cardinals and Packers. Left tackle Jedrick Wills has missed four games and right tackle Jack Conklin nine. Last week: 21

22. Denver. The Broncos, Bengals and Seahawks all failed to collect a sack last weekend – the first time each of their pass rushes has been blanked this season. That leaves only four NFL teams with a sack in each of their first 16 games this season – the Chargers and Rams, Buccaneers and 49ers. The failure to sack Justin Herbert last weekend ended Denver’s a streak of 22 consecutive games with a sack. Last week: 22

24. Seattle. Ten teams have beaten the Seattle this season…but the Seahawks have not been beating themselves. Seattle has committed a league-low 11 turnovers in this 6-10 season. QB Russell Wilson has thrown only five interceptions and is one of only three quarterbacks who has not lost a fumble yet, joining Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals. Last week: 26

25. Chicago. There have been a dozen 20-sack seasons in NFL history but never more than one in any given year. That could change in 2021. T.J. Watt has already reached 20 sacks for the Steelers and Robert Quinn of the Bears takes 18 into the season finale against Minnesota. The last time Quinn faced the Vikings three weeks ago, he sacked Kirk Cousins twice. Last week: 25

26. Washington. It’s been a season of streaks for Washington. After a 2-2 start, Washington lost four games in a row. Then Washington won four games in a row, highlighted by an upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Then Washington lost another four in a row. Based on this seasonal pattern, look for Washington to start another four-game winning streak Sunday at the Giants. Last week: 24

27. Carolina. It will be back to Square One at quarterback next season for the Panthers as the Sam Darnold experiment hasn’t panned out. Carolina gave Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, a chance to restart his career in 2021 after the Jets gave up on him. But Darnold has thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (7) in his 10 starts and he hasn’t thrown a TD pass in his last five games for the 5-11 Panthers. Last week: 27

28. Alabama. The Crimson Tide had six of the Top 24 players selected in the 2021 NFL draft and will send another talented squadron of players into the 2022 draft. Alabama is the top seed in the College Football Playoff and will face SEC rival Georgia in the title game with the chance to give coach Nick Saban his eighth NCAA championship. This is the sixth time in the last seven years the Crimson Tide has reached the title game. It may be time for the NFL to expand into Alabama. Last week: Unranked

29. NY Jets. His rookie season has been a learning experience for QB Zach Wilson, the second overall pick of the 2021 draft. He is 3-9 in his 12 starts and still hasn’t passed for 300 yards in a game. Wilson will have one last chance for that elusive 300-yard day in the season finale at Buffalo -- except that the Bills lead the NFL in pass defense. Wilson has passed for more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (8). Last week: 28

30. Houston. The Texans can’t run and can’t stop the run, ranking last in the NFL in both rushing offense and rushing defense. They are rushing for 85 yards per game and allowing 144. That helps explain why Houston ranks in the Bottom 5 in time of possession at 28 minutes, 29 seconds per game. It’s difficult to win games at any level of football when your offense isn’t on the field. Last week: 29

31. NY Giants. The Giants became the last team to claim a 100-yard rusher in a game this season when Saquon Barkley turned in a 102-yard performance against the Bears last weekend. Not that it mattered. Teams that have had 100-yard rushers in games this season have won 70 percent of the time. Count the 4-12 Giants among the 30 percent who don’t, wasting Barkley’s effort in a blowout loss to the Bears. Last week. 30

32. Detroit. The bucket list will be long for the 2-13-1 Lions this offseason. But run defenders should be near the top of that list. Detroit allowed a 170-yard rushing game by Seattle’s Rashaad Perry last weekend – the league-high seventh 100-yard rushing game surrendered by the Lions this season. Detroit has allowed 135.9 rushing yards per game this season to rank 28th in the league. Last week: 31

33. Jacksonville. The Jaguars knew there would be growing pains on offense with a rookie quarterback – even a rookie quarterback as talented as Trevor Lawrence. The first overall pick of the 2021 draft He leads the NFL with 17 interceptions this season and also has lost five fumbles, accounting for 22 of Jacksonville’s league-worst 29 turnovers this season. Little wonder the Jaguars are 2-14 and looking for a new head coach. Last week: 32